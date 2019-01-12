Open Forum: January 12, 2019

Posted on 12:01 am, January 12, 2019 by Sinclair Davidson
This entry was posted in Open Forum. Bookmark the permalink.

10 Responses to Open Forum: January 12, 2019

  3. Memoryvault
    #2904997, posted on January 12, 2019 at 12:04 am

    Do you guys just sit around waiting for it to happen?

  5. Zyconoclast
    #2905008, posted on January 12, 2019 at 12:08 am

    Border Patrol agents apprehended 27,518 members of family units in December, the highest monthly total on record. That figure has steadily climbed for five months, even as Trump made stopping migrant caravans the centerpiece of his midterm election strategy and drove Washington into a partial government shutdown over funding for his border wall.

    Those caravan members, most of whom tried to exercise their legal right to request asylum in the USA, contributed to a third straight month of more than 60,000 migrants being detained at U.S. ports of entry and arrested in the vast stretches of border in between.

    https://www.usatoday.com/story/news/politics/2019/01/09/migrant-caravan-trump-crackdown-has-not-slowed-flow-families-us/2523034002/

  6. Zyconoclast
    #2905013, posted on January 12, 2019 at 12:12 am

    The vast majority of terror attacks in France were carried out by Islamic radicals who had been known to police or intelligence services, according to a new report by a global security think tank.

    Bratislava-based GLOBSEC examined 22 terror incidents in France since 2012. Nearly 80 percent of the people behind those attacks had been on a terror watchlist, and 97 percent had been on the radar of authorities, according to the firm’s new analysis, obtained by NBC News.

    https://www.nbcnews.com/news/world/report-nearly-all-terror-attacks-france-carried-out-radicals-already-n955276

  7. Zulu Kilo Two Alpha
    #2905016, posted on January 12, 2019 at 12:15 am

    Do you guys just sit around waiting for it to happen?

    No, there’s usually a roster, but at Christmas/New Year and January – families away at the coast and all that – the same faces do tend to reoccur.

  8. Zyconoclast
    #2905018, posted on January 12, 2019 at 12:17 am

    Hungary’s prime minister has welcomed the creation of an anti-immigration “axis” in Europe that could see like-minded far-right EU leaders join forces to run the union.

    Viktor Orban said he wanted to see an anti-immigration majority in the EU institutions and that he would team up with countries like Italy and Poland to change the bloc’s direction.

    The far-right leader said there could be no “compromise” on the migration issue and that he would have to “fight” leaders such as Emmanuel Macron to “respect Hungarians’ decision not to become an immigrant nation”.

    https://www.independent.co.uk/news/world/europe/far-right-europe-hungary-viktor-obran-italy-poland-immigration-axis-eu-a8720976.html?utm_medium=Social&utm_source=Facebook&fbclid=IwAR2dmC0ZGkbAz3yELQujX7YgZSmWF-5I4DOHW7i8jSHQ5AM1jwC1yKwGoXs#Echobox=1547135966

  9. Zyconoclast
    #2905027, posted on January 12, 2019 at 12:22 am

    Fertility rate for white women plummets BELOW the limit needed to maintain the population in every single US state

    https://www.dailymail.co.uk/health/article-6574435/White-women-lower-fertility-rates-state-rates-black-Hispanic-women-rise.html

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.