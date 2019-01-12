Trouble in the Green paradise

Disturbing news from China on the failure of their green energy program. A long report for people who are interested in the gory details but the punchline to the joke is brief.

China’s green energy fleet of wind and solar, though the world’s largest, account for only

2.7% and 0.5%, respectively, of China’s electricity needs.29 According to the Brookings Institution, renewable energy’s share of total electricity generation, including hydro, increased

by only 0.7% in 2017.

A review of failures of Green policy around the world. A particularly gruesome example in Britain.

Thousands of homeowners face rip-off energy bills for decades after being ‘scammed’ into joining a state-backed £400million eco-energy scheme that ‘utterly failed’. The Green Deal – which ministers trumpeted as the ‘biggest home improvement programme since the Second World War’ – was abandoned after two years as MPs admitted it had been a ‘complete fiasco’ that brought almost no environmental benefits. But more than three years after its collapse, families remain trapped repaying loans of up to £21,000 which they unwittingly took out for solar panels, replacement boilers and insulation.

Taking coal to Newcastle?

Saudi Arabia is nearing a deal to invest in U.S. liquefied natural gas, a landmark decision for the kingdom, which in the past had been a huge supplier of energy to America. America’s shale revolution has broken years of dependence on Middle Eastern oil, to the extent that the International Energy Agency expects the U.S. to become a net energy exporter by 2023.