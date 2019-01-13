David Bidstrup: “What’s it like there Chips?”, “Hot mate, hot”.

Some people will remember Chips Rafferty, (John William Pilbean Goffage, born Broken Hill 1909, died Sydney 1971), the iconic “Australian” long before Paul Hogan assumed the mantle.

In the late 1950’s he made a commercial for “Pope” refrigerators set in Marble Bar, WA. In the commercial a man asks “What’s it like there Chips?” and he answers “Hot mate, hot”.

Marble Bar recently featured in a climate scare article in the Australian where the Bureau of Meteorology declared 2018 “the 3rd hottest year on record”. Apparently the highest temperature for 2018 was recorded there and it was 49.3C. The article does not mention the recording of 50.7C at Oodnadatta in 1960.

I gathered 118 years of maximum temperatures for Marble Bar from Jan 1901 to Dec 2018 and did some analysis.

It is correct that 49.3C is the highest temperature recorded for Marble Bar but in 1905 they recorded 49.2C, a whole 0.1C “cooler” and 113 years earlier. 1922 also had a T max of 49.2C.

When we look at the number of days per year above 40C it becomes more interesting. On “average” Marble Bar has 30% of days each year above 40C but it varies significantly. In 1905 there were 121 and in 2018 “just” 108. There were 157, (43%), in 1936 but “just” 32, (9%) in 2000.

The chart below shows days above 40C and maximum temperature for each year from January 1 1901 to December 31 2018.

The blue bars show the number of days over 40C and the red bars show the T max for the particular year.

The numbers along the X axis are years from 1901 (1) to 2018 (118).

It’s a bit cramped but it gets the message over. The T max wobbles up and down a bit but is reasonably constant over time, i.e. it is not “warming” although it is a very hot place.

The chart below compares 1905 to 2018. Which is “the hottest” year?

The “long term” T max for the 118 years of record is 49.3C, the mean is 36.1C, (21.4C above the “global average temperature”), and the minimum T max is 12.7C. When the BoM makes statements that a temperature is “xC” above “the average/mean/whatever” it is worth considering that the reading of 49.3C is 13.2C “above” the average and the low of 12.7C is 23.4C “below” the average. The article also includes a message from the sponsor:

According to a Bureau of Meteorology preliminary report on the countries climate in 2018, maximum temperatures recorded last year mean that nine of the 10 hottest years on record will have occurred since 2005, which the BoM said “is in line with long term trends resulting from anthropogenic climate change”.

The table below shows the “top ten” for Marble bar. Note that 2015 fails to qualify because 1905 and 1922 were “hotter”. The same applies for 2008 as 1973 was “hotter” and 2011 as 1916 and 1944 were also “hotter”. So much for the claims made by the BoM.

Rank Year T max 1 2018 49.3 2 1905 49.2 3 1922 49.2 4 2015 49 5 1973 48.8 6 2008 48.6 7 1916 48.4 8 1944 48.4 9 2011 48.4 10 1922 48.3

This is just another exercise in misinformation and propaganda directed at scaring everyone into believing the nonsense idea that “reducing carbon emissions” is important enough to die in a ditch for. It is of course pure bullshit. Summer in Australia is hot and anyway, what is “the countries climate”? Chips would just have another beer and get on with it and so should we.