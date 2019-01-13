Muddy – Catictihog Day.

Oh alright, let’s do this Catictionary thing again…

Since the last plaintive plea for participation, I’ve managed to scoop from the Catallaxy soup: Snarxixism and Snarxixist from Mr. Rusty, Patriarchybearpig from thefrollickingmole, Jesbian courtesy of Dr. Fred Lenin, Bimbocracy by egg, and Photiosism from Bruce of Newcastle.

As always, I have undoubtedly missed many others, so this is your opportunity to put them forward.

For any Catictivirgins, the rules are: NEW words created by Cats ONLY; a definition (even a rough one) of your word will be a bonus; and if possible, try to avoid words that will date easily. Acceptance of your contribution is dependent upon the whims of a person whose 2019 New Year’s resolution is: No Mercy (and this time, I think I mean it. Maybe). Also, NAP: No Acronyms Please.

Release the Crackling! (Or something).