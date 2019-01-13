Poll position

Rush Limbaugh discussed the dog that didn’t bark in the night: Rush Limbaugh notices something glaringly missing from border wall discussion.
He specifically noted that no meaningful polls were published after President Donald Trump delivered an Oval Office address Tuesday in which he explained the ongoing battles to the public and implored Democrat to end them by agreeing to secure the southern U.S. border.
“There has been no polling data that we could find anywhere following Trump’s speech,” Limbaugh said Friday. “There weren’t any Frank Luntz focus groups with any undecideds out there.”
“They didn’t gather any Trump voters in Pennsylvania, Ohio, Wisconsin, and ask them if they’re still behind Trump. The media didn’t do any of the stuff they usually do. We have no idea what the valued and very wise independents thought of Trump’s speech.”
But polling has been done and the data are as you would expect: Polling Data Shows Nearly 80% Of Americans Consider Illegal Immigration A Serious Problem/Crisis
As it says at the link:
It’s the data most responsible for the sudden shift in Democrats’ tone this week as more and more in Congress give the media hints that they are willing to allocate funding for at least some of the border protection measures being pushed by President Trump. You see, it’s not that these Democrats in Congress think it’s the right thing to do but rather that the vast majority of Americans (nearly 80%) think it’s the right thing to do and so the hands of Democrats are now being forced to do something or face a serious political backlash heading into 2020.
And you know what? You’d get the same results in Australia if we did the same polling here.
Curious how the 20% always seem to get 80% of the positive coverage, isn’t it?
imagine if Peanut Head scrapped the Republican plebiscite and, instead, proposed a plebiscite dealing with:-
a. immigration
b. climate change
c. RET
d. superannuation and other entitlements for the political class
e. abolition of duplicate Commonwealth departments – returning power to the states as per Constitution
f. “Our ABC”
g. etc. etc.
I might even consider voting for the pr*ck. (PS didn’t say I would!!)
Immigration Control: Federal Social Engineering
Gary North – December 22, 2014
Third, the conservative says this: “Immigrants will get jobs here. They will take jobs away from Americans.”
I want to focus on this argument, for it is the most common one. It invokes nationalism over liberty. It equates nationalism with restrictions on the freedom of contract. It says: “Not everyone should have the legal right to bid on jobs inside our borders. Only those who are legally inside our borders already, or who will be born to those already inside our borders, should possess this right.” It says: “Our ancestors got here before there were any immigration laws. We deserve the right to bid. Outsiders don’t. It’s first come, first served.”
https://www.garynorth.com/public/13246.cfm
We should build a wall on our southern border?
I hate Trump and his attacks on the swampies like me , but after seeing the polls and carefull consideration I have changed my position on the undocumented refugees entering our southern border,said a decromat long serving congressman . Translation ;you dont think Im going to throw away a career in politics and all itsbenefits for a bunch of wetbacks ,dont care what soros says ,he hasnt bought t me. YET.
Sinclair, Our Southern wall would keep Tasmanians like brown and wossername the malingerer out,now you cant deny that would be a bonus worth paying for ? Perhaps another wall around SA is worth thinking about ? Imagine no wong or sarah wossname , bliss!!!
I read somewhere that the majority persons removed from Australia for having committed offenses were New Zealanders.
Perhaps a wall would help?
Built in and paid for by New Zealand?
Sinclair you are right we do not want those communist in Victoria. We also want those African criminals north of the border. Maybe we could allow certain economists at RMIT to move north where their views maybe heard.
And well before there were any government supplied social services to draw on.
And there is a process by which one can legitimately gain entry.
The migrant is not being told not to come.
Only to come via the institutions supporting the society in which he wishes to participate.
Destroy those institutions and you will destroy the society and you will be back exactly where you started.
Well colour me surprised, because I saw Channel Nine’s US correspondent – the increasingly cadaverous and utterly Trump-deranged Robert Penfold – stating that 60 percent of Americans oppose a border wall with Mexico. (that figure turns out to derive from a CBS news poll.)
The Fake News media keep presenting it as a bogus either/or: you either favour ‘dealing with’ illegal immigrants in the US by some unspecified means, or you favour a wall. As the little girl says in the Old El Paso commercial, ‘Por que no los dos?’