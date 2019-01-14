Liberty Quote
A dictum of Lord Keynes: In the long run we are all dead. I do not question the truth of this statement; I even consider it as the only correct declaration of the neo-British Cambridge school.— Ludwig von Mises
-
-
Monday Forum: January 14, 2019
This entry was posted in Open Forum.
1st. Morning.
Just finished catching up on the old fred!
Still shiny and with that new car smell.
Twoth. From Sanur.
All right … fourf. 😠
Will the school holidays ever end?
At least the air-con is on full blast………..stuff em!
A One Amp free thread. Dear God, please make it stay this way.
Top ten?
10 !
Such a queer sport.
Culture is everything and league is the product of Sydney’s highly charged homosexualism.
OK lurking
top XX
South Australia paying $152 and Victoria $148 for electricity. Supply coming from Tas and Queensland. Perth $33. lol
Infidel, Napa is a Queenslander. Are you saying that the sport is run out of Sydney therefore the homosexualism permeates throughout the sport whether or not players are based in Sydney?
Or has Napa been turned by living in Sydney?
Turn the noise down.
Party’s over.
Back to moaning , please.
It makes eating your own scabs almost normal.
Almost.
Just found this via Twitter.
https://www.sustainability.vic.gov.au/About-us/Latest-news/2019/01/10/23/21/Urgent-advisory-for-Netflix-inspired-declutterers
How freaking nanny state is this? What next, rations? Did they even ask if everybody else wants other people’s s***? Why are we paying public servants for this crap?
Nice fred you’ve got here.
Shame if anything should happen to it.
Just how hopeless are rugby players? They can’t even do a proper sex scandal. Why aren’t they suspended upside down wearing silk tights with an orange stuffed in their mouth?
Ciao buon giorno gatti
Beautiful! The old one stank of confected outrage.
Both.
Just for once I would like there to be a league orgy where the sole woman wasn’t there just to hold the camera.
Pushing my buttons are you None?
Napa is a rugby League player, not a Rugby player.
“We” in Australian Rugby have enough of our own problems
It makes eating your own scabs almost normal.
Almost.
Just for you.
Creepy Jow Biden to be 2020 contender!
Sorry Old School, I’m in AFL territory. All rugby players -league or union – look the same to me. Especially from the televised angle.
There’s nothing gay about a bro job.
There’s nothing queer about a bro job.
“This is what happens when you leave the National Party in charge of our waterways – graaaaaggghhhhh, aahhhh, eerrgghhhh, rettcchhhhhh …”
Scroll down for video.
It’d be easier for the Rats to publish a list of who’s not running.
https://news.sky.com/story/dna-pioneer-james-watson-stripped-of-honours-after-reckless-race-remarks-11606108
Science is racist and facts are hate speech.
We are in a brave new world.