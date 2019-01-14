Monday Forum: January 14, 2019

Posted on 12:00 pm, January 14, 2019 by Sinclair Davidson
This entry was posted in Open Forum. Bookmark the permalink.

33 Responses to Monday Forum: January 14, 2019

  2. Rossini
    #2906882, posted on January 14, 2019 at 12:01 pm

    Just finished catching up on the old fred!

  3. Speedbox
    #2906883, posted on January 14, 2019 at 12:01 pm

    Still shiny and with that new car smell.

  5. Bruce in WA
    #2906886, posted on January 14, 2019 at 12:03 pm

    All right … fourf. 😠

  6. Rossini
    #2906888, posted on January 14, 2019 at 12:04 pm

    Will the school holidays ever end?

  7. Rossini
    #2906889, posted on January 14, 2019 at 12:04 pm

    At least the air-con is on full blast………..stuff em!

  8. Snoopy
    #2906893, posted on January 14, 2019 at 12:06 pm

    A One Amp free thread. Dear God, please make it stay this way.

  11. Infidel Tiger
    #2906901, posted on January 14, 2019 at 12:14 pm

    New Dylan Napa video emerges, showing him nude, jerking off as a mate shadow-boxes in front of him. Totally normal behaviour for a Bulldog. Napa has now called in the lawyers.

    Such a queer sport.

    Culture is everything and league is the product of Sydney’s highly charged homosexualism.

  15. Woolfe
    #2906908, posted on January 14, 2019 at 12:21 pm

    South Australia paying $152 and Victoria $148 for electricity. Supply coming from Tas and Queensland. Perth $33. lol

  16. mh
    #2906909, posted on January 14, 2019 at 12:21 pm

    Infidel, Napa is a Queenslander. Are you saying that the sport is run out of Sydney therefore the homosexualism permeates throughout the sport whether or not players are based in Sydney?

    Or has Napa been turned by living in Sydney?

  17. struth
    #2906910, posted on January 14, 2019 at 12:22 pm

    Turn the noise down.
    Party’s over.
    Back to moaning , please.

  18. struth
    #2906912, posted on January 14, 2019 at 12:23 pm

    Such a queer sport.

    Culture is everything and league is the product of Sydney’s highly charged homosexualism.

    It makes eating your own scabs almost normal.
    Almost.

  19. None
    #2906913, posted on January 14, 2019 at 12:24 pm

    Just found this via Twitter.
    https://www.sustainability.vic.gov.au/About-us/Latest-news/2019/01/10/23/21/Urgent-advisory-for-Netflix-inspired-declutterers
    How freaking nanny state is this? What next, rations? Did they even ask if everybody else wants other people’s s***? Why are we paying public servants for this crap?

  20. Top Ender
    #2906915, posted on January 14, 2019 at 12:25 pm

    Nice fred you’ve got here.

    Shame if anything should happen to it.

  21. None
    #2906916, posted on January 14, 2019 at 12:26 pm

    Just how hopeless are rugby players? They can’t even do a proper sex scandal. Why aren’t they suspended upside down wearing silk tights with an orange stuffed in their mouth?

  22. Tintarella di Luna
    #2906921, posted on January 14, 2019 at 12:31 pm

    Ciao buon giorno gatti

  23. calli
    #2906923, posted on January 14, 2019 at 12:32 pm

    Beautiful! The old one stank of confected outrage.

  24. Infidel Tiger
    #2906926, posted on January 14, 2019 at 12:33 pm

    Infidel, Napa is a Queenslander. Are you saying that the sport is run out of Sydney therefore the homosexualism permeates throughout the sport whether or not players are based in Sydney?

    Or has Napa been turned by living in Sydney?

    Both.

    Just for once I would like there to be a league orgy where the sole woman wasn’t there just to hold the camera.

  25. Old School Conservative
    #2906932, posted on January 14, 2019 at 12:39 pm

    None
    #2906916, posted on January 14, 2019 at 12:26 pm
    Just how hopeless are rugby players? They can’t even do a proper sex scandal.

    Pushing my buttons are you None?
    Napa is a rugby League player, not a Rugby player.
    “We” in Australian Rugby have enough of our own problems

  26. thefrollickingmole
    #2906935, posted on January 14, 2019 at 12:43 pm

    It makes eating your own scabs almost normal.
    Almost.

    Just for you.

  27. Confused Old Misfit
    #2906936, posted on January 14, 2019 at 12:44 pm

    Creepy Jow Biden to be 2020 contender!

  28. None
    #2906938, posted on January 14, 2019 at 12:45 pm

    Sorry Old School, I’m in AFL territory. All rugby players -league or union – look the same to me. Especially from the televised angle.

  29. Fred
    #2906943, posted on January 14, 2019 at 12:50 pm

    Such a queer sport.

    Culture is everything and league is the product of Sydney’s highly charged homosexualism.

    There’s nothing gay about a bro job.

  30. Fred
    #2906944, posted on January 14, 2019 at 12:51 pm

    Such a queer sport.

    Culture is everything and league is the product of Sydney’s highly charged homosexualism.

    There’s nothing queer about a bro job.

  31. Percy Popinjay
    #2906946, posted on January 14, 2019 at 12:53 pm

    “This is what happens when you leave the National Party in charge of our waterways – graaaaaggghhhhh, aahhhh, eerrgghhhh, rettcchhhhhh …”

    Scroll down for video.

  32. Baldrick
    #2906947, posted on January 14, 2019 at 12:54 pm

    Creepy Jow Biden to be 2020 contender!

    It’d be easier for the Rats to publish a list of who’s not running.

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.