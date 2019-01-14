The latest in not-the-news

The top two stories at Lucianne.com at the moment. Not likely to be on the ABC in the morning, but just thought you might be interested.
|Peace is breaking out.
Media won´t cover it
|Donsurber.com, by Don Surber Original Article
|Kim Jong Un was in Beijing this week as U.S. trade officials met with their Red Chinese counterparts. Behind the talk of tariffs and trade deficits, the denuclearization of the Korean Peninsula loomed. A war that began 68 years ago nears its end. The American press is ignoring it, instead nattering on about nonsense. The big headline in the Washington Post today was, “Trump has concealed details of his face-to-face encounters with Putin from senior officials in administration.” So what? President Trump does not report to them — they report to President Trump. Basic civics are beyond the
|Conservative Treehouse, by Sundance Original Article
|With massive amounts of misinformation surrounding the southern border and the need for a border security wall, the following video has been produced. Pushing back against intentional media disinformation is something critical to supporting President Trump. Feel free to share this video with family or friends on various social media platforms: (Video: Build the Wall: Construction Progress)