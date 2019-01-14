Yellow jackets in the US

Stories of civil disobedience in the US from our man Dan in the DC swamp.

5 Responses to Yellow jackets in the US

  1. bemused
    #2906764, posted on January 14, 2019 at 8:45 am

    This is a good illustration of why the British decided to take a different approach to how they handled the Australian colonials after the US War of Independence.

  2. struth
    #2906767, posted on January 14, 2019 at 8:51 am

    Yep, exactly the difference in national character, bemused.

    Australia doesn’t value it’s inheritance, it gained it too easily and will give it away with the same ease.

  3. calli
    #2906771, posted on January 14, 2019 at 8:59 am

    Boulder is definitely “Pleasantville”. Who knew there was a strong thread of civil disobedience simmering behind the picket fences and leafy lawns?

    Which leads me to the current blog banner – a thing of myth, an aberration, a momentary brain snap in the national psyche of lazy, mindless compliance.

  4. struth
    #2906782, posted on January 14, 2019 at 9:22 am

    We were a colony then, not a nation.

  5. Caveman
    #2906790, posted on January 14, 2019 at 9:35 am

    I was watching mountain homes and they featured Sedona Arizona , thought would be a nice place to live. Seems right.

