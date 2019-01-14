Yellow jackets in the US

Stories of civil disobedience in the US from our man Dan in the DC swamp.
Stories of civil disobedience in the US from our man Dan in the DC swamp.
Men trade their goods or services by mutual consent to mutual advantage, according to their own independent, uncoerced judgment. A man can grow rich only if he is able to offer better values—better products or services, at a lower price—than others are able to offer.
This is a good illustration of why the British decided to take a different approach to how they handled the Australian colonials after the US War of Independence.
Yep, exactly the difference in national character, bemused.
Australia doesn’t value it’s inheritance, it gained it too easily and will give it away with the same ease.
Boulder is definitely “Pleasantville”. Who knew there was a strong thread of civil disobedience simmering behind the picket fences and leafy lawns?
Which leads me to the current blog banner – a thing of myth, an aberration, a momentary brain snap in the national psyche of lazy, mindless compliance.
We were a colony then, not a nation.
I was watching mountain homes and they featured Sedona Arizona , thought would be a nice place to live. Seems right.