SA the mendicant state

Interesting to see that SA is taking power from the East. What about all those wind farms?
Turn it up. SA has been supplying for most of the day. NSW, on the other hand, has been receiving from Vic and QLD all day, and at very large amounts. This is not to argue with your main thesis that renewables increase the cost of power, but please, a little accuracy.
Hope the heatwave bites hard can’t wait for the blackouts!!
I love the AEMO data dashboard and watching them push you money around the country.
and the price in Western Australia is … ?
Thanks J-man, most of the day I have been glancingat the other display that indicates the sources of power without a state breakdown.
Victorians can gloat that we are leaning on them but still at last look our power is cheaper (by one dollar). Besides we are massive users unlike SA and Victoria.
Looking at the peak load over 33 GW, that is really stretching the system, wind was low so hydro and gas had to ramp up bigtime, I wonder how sustainable that is?
The wind has risen in Sydney lately but it is not registering at the windmills. Sea breezes I suppose.
Doesn’t NSW always draw from QLD?
Happy to be told otherwise if it is not the case.
Show me one “renewable energy superpower” , anywhere in the world, that doesn’t rely on grid connections to reliable Hydro, Nuclear or Fossil Fuel.
Just one. Anywhere.
@feelthebern
Generally, that is true, but not all the time and not at the levels seen today. Qld price was somewhat stable around$100 for most of the day. The other 4 mostly between 150 and 300, with 240ish being the mode of the distribution (no pun intended)