Mardi Dungey 1966 – 2019

Today we hear the very sad news that the great Australian economist Mardi Dungey has passed away. She had spent the last ten years at the University of Tasmania. Before that she was at Cambridge. When she and her husband decided to ‘come home’ they decided to go all the way home – not just home to Australia, but back to their home state of Tasmania.
-
