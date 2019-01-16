Wednesday Forum: January 16, 2019

Posted on 2:00 pm, January 16, 2019 by Sinclair Davidson
This entry was posted in Open Forum. Bookmark the permalink.

19 Responses to Wednesday Forum: January 16, 2019

  1. feelthebern
    #2908817, posted on January 16, 2019 at 2:04 pm

    many…many french fries…

  2. Dr Fred Lenin
    #2908818, posted on January 16, 2019 at 2:04 pm

    Up in the lead here wow

  4. Dr Fred Lenin
    #2908820, posted on January 16, 2019 at 2:05 pm

    Good idea for dinner fries .

  5. feelthebern
    #2908821, posted on January 16, 2019 at 2:05 pm

    I know he said french fries, but it just sounds better:

    many..many fries

  6. Dr Fred Lenin
    #2908823, posted on January 16, 2019 at 2:05 pm

    Aill imagine Im in the White House .

  7. feelthebern
    #2908824, posted on January 16, 2019 at 2:07 pm

    I’m sucking down a bunderberg ginger beer at the moment.
    Always remember to turn the thing upside down before you pop the top to get all its goodness inside of you.

  8. Ƶĩppʯ (ȊꞪꞨV)
    #2908825, posted on January 16, 2019 at 2:07 pm

    berders need fenses big fenses

  9. feelthebern
    #2908827, posted on January 16, 2019 at 2:09 pm

    Sinc, there’s a union rep at the door.
    He wants to come & do a “safety inspection” of the Cat.
    Should I let him in?

  10. Confused Old Misfit
    #2908831, posted on January 16, 2019 at 2:12 pm

    Just missed again!

  11. P
    #2908835, posted on January 16, 2019 at 2:16 pm

    “BRAZIL FIRST” SAYS THE NEW ENVIRONMENT MINISTER OF BOLSONARO.
    Subtitled so no need for sound.

  12. Des Deskperson
    #2908842, posted on January 16, 2019 at 2:20 pm

    From the old thread:

    ‘ALP created many ministries and ministerial secretaries. Everyone had to get something. Once created never go.’

    IIRC, it was the Menzies government that created the three tiers of Ministers of State – Cabinet Ministers, other Ministers and Parliamentary Secretaries – back in 1952.

    From my recollection, however, it was the Keating government that significantly expanded the number of Parliamentary Secretaries. In Keating’s words, “the institution of Parliamentary Secretary provides a very inexpensive means not only of giving talented individuals executive experience but providing Ministers with needed support.”

    The Coalition has carried on the tradition, but, more honestly of more naively, refers to the mas ‘Assistant Ministers’. I think the pay rates are the same.

    from my understanding of the Ministers of State Act, a government can appoint up t0 42 Ministers of State – Cabinet Ministers, other Ministers and Parliamentary Secretaries/Assistant Ministers.

  13. Helen
    #2908851, posted on January 16, 2019 at 2:33 pm

    thank goodness the old one was a bit streamy!

  14. Helen
    #2908853, posted on January 16, 2019 at 2:33 pm

    thank goodness the old one was a bit steamy!

  15. feelthebern
    #2908856, posted on January 16, 2019 at 2:34 pm

    Someone left a steamer on the old thread?

  16. Winston Smith
    #2908859, posted on January 16, 2019 at 2:37 pm

    From the Olde Fredde:
    Man punches 11yo girl, gets arrested.
    Then the video comes out…

    feelthebern:

    The bloke should have been an adult & gotten away from the situation.
    Would’ve saved him a world of grief.

    It looks like about fifteen to twenty screaming schoolgirls surrounded him – walking away would have meant walking toward at least a quarter of them – all he could do was stand his ground and defend himself. These children have been weaponised by the Left and social media against men.
    I bet that now he has no tolerance at all to screaming, out of control girls.
    This is the sort of shit that is undermining the US – men are becoming afraid of 12 YO girls.

    I’m quite interested to hear what the kitties have to say.

  17. Helen
    #2908860, posted on January 16, 2019 at 2:37 pm

    Yes, I dont want to go into details – best leave it there.

  18. Farmer Gez
    #2908867, posted on January 16, 2019 at 2:44 pm

    The temp topped out at 43.
    A southerly has hit and it’s now 38.
    It hit 46 here in 2006-7. No record.

  19. struth
    #2908869, posted on January 16, 2019 at 2:46 pm

    thank goodness the old one was a bit steamy!

    It certainly was, and I’d hope to see no more of it.
    Disgusting.
    Isn’t there any blogs for us classy blokes to hang out in?

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.