Germany losing the Third World War

When will they learn?
The Third World War in the War on CO2. The Germans led the offensive with the green energy transition that they call the Energiwende. More than two decades into the war they are losing. CO2 emissions have been stable since 2009. Maybe not a loss, just a stalemate. Still they have succeeded in doubling power prices and destabilizing the grid. That looks like a loss.
WW III
Reminds me of beaten Japanese who just won’t surrender.
A couple of nukes will be needed to put the CAGW and CO2 thing to bed.
The coming German recession will result in fewer emissions.
If the British cut importing german cars comrade merkels deputy will be in big trouble _ The UK buys 20 per cent of their car production. The UKmight start building their own cars again creating jobs . Still that will cut emissions in germany ,pleasing the public sector employed gangrenes , as they pay out the dole to unemployed german car workers leaving less money for the comissars in Brussels ,”thats a shame “as the mainland cheese guy says on tv .
What we need now is one of those Hitler skits made by dubbing a scene from TV movie “The Downfall”.
Though more to the point as I think about it, I am minded of the story told in Robert Graves’ book “I Claudius” (based on an older story told by Roman historian Suetonius ) about Roman Emperor Caligula, who in one of his more insane moments, sent a legion of Roman soldiers to fight the ocean in a war against Poseidon and to collect sea shells as tokens of his victory.
The similarities to greenies are too numerous to mention and too obvious to contemplate.
Rafe! Spell checking! An error in the key sentence.
But they are still working on the Fourth Reich.
No – a win for the Marxists.
Sounds a lot like Australia!