The state of the shutdown

There is little doubt that the reason the Dems wish to postpone the State of the Union while the “shutdown” is in place is because their case is weak enough already and the last thing they want to do is give the President another forum to harangue them with. Since honesty in reporting is a thing of the past, assuming it had ever existed at all, knowing where the national sentiment really is becomes impossible to gauge. But what we do know is that PDT has the most astonishing political will ever known to American politics, and while he might give in, no one should count on it.

The article puts a different perspective on things and is about Trump’s shutdown trap? – how after 30 days of “furlough” Federal employees can be reassigned or even sacked. We shall see, and it certainly helps to explain why the President has been as strong as he has been, but what I found more interesting is the depiction of the way the public “service” operates. These are depictions from someone who has been infuriated by the actions of the public service in frustrating Trump’s agenda. The quotes are taken from here: I’M A SENIOR TRUMP OFFICIAL, AND I HOPE A LONG SHUTDOWN SMOKES OUT THE RESISTANCE.

On an average day, roughly 15 percent of the employees around me are exceptional patriots serving their country. I wish I could give competitive salaries to them and no one else. But 80 percent feel no pressure to produce results. If they don’t feel like doing what they are told, they don’t. Why would they? We can’t fire them. They avoid attention, plan their weekend, schedule vacation, their second job, their next position — some do this in the same position for more than a decade. They do nothing that warrants punishment and nothing of external value. That is their workday: errands for the sake of errands — administering, refining, following and collaborating on process. “Process is your friend” is what delusional civil servants tell themselves. Even senior officials must gain approval from every rank across their department, other agencies and work units for basic administrative chores…. Most of my career colleagues actively work against the president’s agenda. This means I typically spend about 15 percent of my time on the president’s agenda and 85 percent of my time trying to stop sabotage, and we have no power to get rid of them. Until the shutdown…. Due to the lack of funding, many federal agencies are now operating more effectively from the top down on a fraction of their workforce, with only select essential personnel serving national security tasks. (snip) President Trump can end this abuse. Senior officials can reprioritize during an extended shutdown, focus on valuable results and weed out the saboteurs. We do not want most employees to return, because we are working better without them.

You should read the entire article at the second link above. It is an amazing contest of wills, with the Republicans for the first time in memory withstanding everything being thrown their way. Plus a reminder of what this is actually about.