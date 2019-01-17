There is only one Brexit

I’m sure everyone is fixated with the circus that is UK politics at the moment. The problem as I see it is the desire to “have a deal”. The stark reality is that there are no deals to be had – certainly no better deals.
Talking to a UK based friend last year about why she voted remain there were three points:
- She favoured close economic ties with Europe – that is a bigger market argument,
- She perceived many of the Leave arguments to be racist – yes, there was an element of racism in some of the Leave arguments,
- She hoped the EU would get a wake up call and negotiate a better deal for the UK after the referendum.
Point 3 is worth discussing. The fact is that the UK already has a preferential deal, many deals, with the EU. They can legitimately ask the question, “More? You want more?”. Then David Cameron went to Brussels a few weeks before the vote and tried to get a better deal and the Europeans said no. So there was no better deal on the table if the UK had voted to remain.
But we know the UK voted to leave. The Remainers put up a whole bunch of legal challenges but in big pictures terms lost the fight. The UK parliament passed legislation that takes the UK out of the EU at the end of March. That part of the process is on automatic pilot and will occur unless the legislation is amended.
Now let’s look at some incentives. From the EU as an organisation perspective it doesn’t pay for the UK to successfully exit the EU. Bigger is better and successful exit will only encourage other defectors. That undermines the whole notion of the EU. So it pays them to play hard ball – as hard as they can get away with and they have. In their shoes I would act in precisely the same way – get the UK to blink before March 29. After March 29, it is more or less game over. For individual EU members, however, the incentive structures are different. In the first instance it would be better if the UK remained in the EU, but if they exited it would be ideal to maintain good economic ties with the UK. Imposing any economic damage on the UK is not good policy. Especially for those economies that have many of their citizens working in the UK – they might come home and swell the ranks of the unemployed.
From the UK perspective. There were two choices: remain or leave. The electorate chose to leave. I view that as a shake-the-dust-from-your-sandals leave. Enjoy-the-rest-of-your-life leave. Instead of spending the last two years trying to negotiate a we’re-not-really-getting-divorced leave the UK should have been negotiating trade deals with the rest of the world,* and side deals with EU members. Now I understand that people are going to say that you’re not allowed to do side deals with EU members. But my view is that you make the offer and people accept or they don’t. It is simply astonishing that the Irish border is being negotiated in Brussels with EU officials and not directly and solely with the Irish government. Have they got no pride? Ditto the EU telling the Irish what their corporate tax rates should be. Sovereign nations set their own tax rates and maintain (economically, legally, and militarily) their own borders.
Long story short – there is no “better” deal available to the UK. There never was – it doesn’t pay the EU bureaucracy to provide a better deal. To the contrary it pays them to inflict as much damage as they can to the UK economy. The UK government should have realised this ex ante and acted accordingly. The problem is that they had a remainer as PM.
*or adopt a unilateral free trade policy.
As good a reason to leave as any. Actually, the best reason imaginable. Next the UN.
How disruptive will ‘no deal’ be? How much of London’s basis as the financial services centre of Europe depends on European non-discrimination? (and on discrimination against other competitors – don’t assume the UK hasn’t gained something from the de facto exclusion of foreign competition). I guess we’ll find out if there’s ‘no deal’ and Brexit proceeds; I’d still rate that as an ‘if’.
The EU doesn’t want Brexit and any “deal” they do will be as much to their own advantage as they can make it. That has always been the case. Teresa May should now tell them that the best and only option for Britain is a “no deal” exit by invoking Article 50 on 20 March 2019. And yes, the British Government should negotiate Northern Ireland border issues directly with the Irish Government.
German & French industry are absolutely shitting themselves.
They are about to lose one of their biggest clients.
Sovereign nations set their own tax rates and maintain (economically, legally, and militarily) their own borders.
But EU member states cede quite a lot of their sovereignty to Brussels, from border control down to having the EU flag on their car licence plates..
And politicians around the world wonder why they are hated so much.
The people voted to leave.
Leave!
With Germany heading into recession and the de facto opposition party proposing a DEXIT.
Things are not going to settle in Europe for some time yet.
At this rate Bavaria will split before Brexit.
Infuriating that the political class only talk of Brexit in economic terms rather than what it really was: everyday Britons longing to rest back a bit of control of their lives from an unaccountable centralised bureaucracy.
The EU operates as a walled garden, with low friction and consistent rules inside the group, and then a centrally planned approach to negotiation outside the group (no individual member country is allowed to negotiate independently). Over the years a lot of sclerosis and central planning has also been settling into the EU economies… making it a rather sterile walled garden.
By far the world outside the EU is bigger than what’s inside the EU. The bigger market argument would certainly point to Brexit.
The remainer avalanche of catastrophic outcomes if the British Public had the temerity to vote leave was arrant nonsense and none of the predicted economic failures came about. The UK political class (most of them anyway) and the biased media (all of it) have continued the mantra of ruin and disaster outside of the EU unelected totalitarian regime non-stop for two and a half years. None of this stands up to scrutiny.
May and her cohort of advisers and negotiators had no intention of leaving and planning a future under WTO rules. They simply connived with the EU mandarins to bodge up a complex and untenable
deal that left the UK in the EU but worse than being a member state. It got what it deserved in yesterdays vote.
Traitors used to get summary justice but that is not allowed today so political wilderness for the remainer PM and her peers is the only answer.
This disconnect is exactly the problem with modern Western countries (including Australia).
The political elites represent only themselves and the interests of minority pressure groups, and not the majority whom they claim to represent.
The foul hand of corporatism is at play.
Hammond is a disgraceful piece of shit.
The behaviour of the EU in this process shows they are a totalitarian bunch of Marxists. The EC isn’t elected and the EU Parliament is toothless in the face of the vast nanny state bureaucracy – like the foul ECJ.
The UK must get out while it still can.
… another reason to leave
@ Live Monitor, Infidel Tiger etc
Presumably a post no deal Britain will abide by its WTO commitments; about what then do the exporters of motor vehicles have to be concerned? This ‘the Germans have too much to lose’ line was run pre-referendum; so far, the Germans (French, Italians, Spaniards) have seemed fairly content either to acquiesce in the Commission’s negotiation position, or to stake claims that either seek to advance particular sectors within their own countries (Dublin, Paris and Frankfurt contending as the replacement financial services sector) or revive historical claims – such as the Spanish on Gibraltar.