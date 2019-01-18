Fake ABC news on coffee extinction

Jo Nova on the alarming news that we better get coffee while we can.
Let’s check. Here’s what excess fossil fuel emissions have done to coffee production
Looks like coffee has been relentlessly increasing. It has doubled since 1977.
The same idiots were predicting a global coffee shortage and corresponding “exorbitant price rises” about two/three years ago. Due to a drought in varous coffee growing regions.
Never eventuated, of course.
“scientists warn”. That’s much more serious than ‘scientists say’. I don’t think we should dismiss this lightly.
Vladimir Putin is rubbing his hands together.
All that space in Siberia where you can’t grow anything except straggly trees.
Soon to be coffee heaven!
/s
oops – the drought was of course, due to gerbil worming.