Fake ABC news on coffee extinction

Posted on 8:18 pm, January 18, 2019 by Rafe Champion

Jo Nova on the alarming news that we better get coffee while we can.

Let’s check. Here’s what excess fossil fuel emissions have done to coffee production

Looks like coffee has been relentlessly increasing. It has doubled since 1977.

4 Responses to Fake ABC news on coffee extinction

  1. Percy Popinjay
    #2911085, posted on January 18, 2019 at 8:33 pm

    The same idiots were predicting a global coffee shortage and corresponding “exorbitant price rises” about two/three years ago. Due to a drought in varous coffee growing regions.

    Never eventuated, of course.

  2. Snoopy
    #2911094, posted on January 18, 2019 at 8:44 pm

    Most coffee species at risk of extinction due to climate change, scientists warn

    “scientists warn”. That’s much more serious than ‘scientists say’. I don’t think we should dismiss this lightly.

  3. Bruce of Newcastle
    #2911096, posted on January 18, 2019 at 8:48 pm

    Vladimir Putin is rubbing his hands together.
    All that space in Siberia where you can’t grow anything except straggly trees.
    Soon to be coffee heaven!

    /s

  4. Percy Popinjay
    #2911103, posted on January 18, 2019 at 9:00 pm

    oops – the drought was of course, due to gerbil worming.

