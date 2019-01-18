Rafe’s Roundup 18 Jan 2019

A New Year message to our partners, the liberal/conservative groups around the nation. Tell your members about Catallaxy unless you can recommend a better site. A better ‘ole.

The 10 Saltbush reasons to exit from Paris. Double standards at James Cook University, sack the skeptic but a very slow response to fraud.

Dan Mitchell on the US Government shutdown.

The second lesson is that some parts of government should be shut down permanently.

If people don’t care or notice that a department is temporarily closed, they probably won’t care or notice if it is permanently closed.

I think that message applies to bureaucracies that are affected by the current shutdown (such as HUD and Transportation) as well as to some of the bureaucracies that are unaffected (Education, Energy, Agriculture, etc).

STEPHEN HICKS. This is the programme. It is all happening in March with events in Sydney, Melbourne, Brisbane and Adelaide.

German power prices for small business.

Across the nation, thousands of companies are desperate to mitigate the hit from electricity costs that have doubled since 2016. These smaller, often family-run firms are collectively known as the Mittelstand and form crucial links in the supply chains for Germany’s biggest firms, employing almost 20 million people and producing more in sales than Spain’s economy.

For nerds, a profile of Harold Demetz.

Another feature. Shelley Gare’s upside down world commentary coming to you from the Sydney Institute.

