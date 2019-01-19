A downside to the Great Society.

Liberty Quote
In a civilized society it is indeed not so much the greater knowledge that the individual can acquire, as the greater benefit he receives from the knowledge posssessed by others, which is the cause of his ability to pursue an infinitely wider range of ends than merely the satisfaction of his most pressing physical needs. Indeed, a ‘civilized’ individual may be very ignorant, more ignorant than many a savage, and yet greatly benefit from the civilization in which he lives.
— Friedrich von Hayek
Yes a Green or an outright socialist or a Keynesian can be as ignorant as a savage about the foundation of our comfortable way of life and still enjoy it while they try to destroy it. Natural selection has ceased to work.
There always seems to be OPM for leftists.
Not only do they avoid the consequences of their decisions, they ensure others bear them while maintaining a facade of smug sanctimony and open disdain for the very people that provide the parasites with their feast.
A “civilised” society would simply hold these snouts deep in the trough until nature ran its course and dispose of the waste in a far more useful fashion.
Instead, we indulge the oxygen thieves and even invite them to make the rules that deliver the yoke to our shoulders.
Civilised? Sure we are.
We are not up against “ignorant individuals”.
We are being white-anted by a series of lefties and activists (including media plus pollies) at all levels of society, not just the uneducated or ignorant level.
This wrong thinking ranges across social levels, education levels and even political divides now, much to our chagrin.
If there is no political process remedy, where do we end up?