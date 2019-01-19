The hockey stick of power prices thanks to unreliable energy

Posted on 5:11 pm, January 19, 2019 by Rafe Champion

A picture tells the story. The graph has been around for a while and this version has the green power component superimposed to emphasise the point.

3 Responses to The hockey stick of power prices thanks to unreliable energy

  1. bemused
    #2911726, posted on January 19, 2019 at 5:13 pm

    Just like the Hockey Stick, except that this one is real.

  2. Rafe Champion
    #2911744, posted on January 19, 2019 at 5:37 pm

    Thanks bemused. For people who came late the original heading was ‘On the unreliable road, a reminder’ .

  3. MatrixTransform
    #2911782, posted on January 19, 2019 at 6:19 pm

    The Australian Energy Regulator (AER) was established in July 2005.

    They essentially make sure the new generators get their costs and depreciation covered.

    So, we have many more generators all getting their costs covered … and we pay.

    Market? Pigs-arse … we are the crop

