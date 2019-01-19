A picture tells the story. The graph has been around for a while and this version has the green power component superimposed to emphasise the point.
Liberty Quote
Liberty is not merely one particular value…it is the source and condition of most moral values. What a free society offers to the individual is much more than what he would be able to do if only he were free.— Friedrich von Hayek
-
Recent Comments
- MatrixTransform on The hockey stick of power prices thanks to unreliable energy
- Oh come on on Open Forum: January 19, 2019
- Oh come on on Open Forum: January 19, 2019
- Sinclair Davidson on Kelly O’Dwyer to quit Parliament
- Oh come on on Open Forum: January 19, 2019
- wal1957 on Kelly O’Dwyer to quit Parliament
- Bruce in WA on Open Forum: January 19, 2019
- Nick on Open Forum: January 19, 2019
- egg_ on Open Forum: January 19, 2019
- Elizabeth (Lizzie) Beare on Open Forum: January 19, 2019
- Tom on Kelly O’Dwyer to quit Parliament
- Helen on Open Forum: January 19, 2019
- Elizabeth (Lizzie) Beare on Open Forum: January 19, 2019
- min on Kelly O’Dwyer to quit Parliament
- Terry on A downside to the Great Society.
- bespoke on Open Forum: January 19, 2019
- Leigh Lowe on Open Forum: January 19, 2019
- Elizabeth (Lizzie) Beare on Open Forum: January 19, 2019
- calli on Open Forum: January 19, 2019
- Harken Now on Kelly O’Dwyer to quit Parliament
- Harken Now on Kelly O’Dwyer to quit Parliament
- Zulu Kilo Two Alpha on Kelly O’Dwyer to quit Parliament
- calli on Open Forum: January 19, 2019
- Peter Campion on Open Forum: January 19, 2019
- egg_ on Open Forum: January 19, 2019
- Behind Enemy Lines on Kelly O’Dwyer to quit Parliament
- Harken Now on Kelly O’Dwyer to quit Parliament
- Peter Campion on Open Forum: January 19, 2019
- Harken Now on Kelly O’Dwyer to quit Parliament
- Old Lefty on Kelly O’Dwyer to quit Parliament
-
Recent Posts
- A downside to the Great Society.
- The hockey stick of power prices thanks to unreliable energy
- Kelly O’Dwyer to quit Parliament
- How much worse can it get?
- Open Forum: January 19, 2019
- Fake ABC news on coffee extinction
- A hypothetical British Prime Minister discovers global warming
- Shutting down the Speaker of the House
- Rafe’s Roundup 18 Jan 2019
- Are we headed towards high noon for democracy?
- Germany losing the Third World War
- The state of the shutdown
- There is only one Brexit
- David Bidstrup: If one problem is too hard to solve try another one
- Justinian The Great: Pill Testing: What is Ross On?
- Mardi Dungey 1966 – 2019
- Peter O’Brien on Brexit
- Wednesday Forum: January 16, 2019
- Slovakia’s nuclear transition to green energy
- Saltbush Launches an EXIT PARIS Campaign
- SA the mendicant state
- The Dunning-Kruger Effect and the ignorance of experts
- Approaching the red zone for power down south
- Monday Forum: January 14, 2019
- Stephen Hicks, interviews with entrepreneurs
- Yellow jackets in the US
- The latest in not-the-news
- Fast tracking unreliable energy. What could go wrong?
- David Bidstrup: “What’s it like there Chips?”, “Hot mate, hot”.
- Muddy – Catictihog Day.
Archives
Pages
Blogroll
- 38 South
- ABC The Drum
- Alex
- All about Finance
- all right, all right
- Andrew Bolt
- Andrew McIntyre
- Andrew Norton – New
- Andrew Norton – Old
- Arnold Kling
- Aussie Macro Moments
- Becker – Posner
- Bet Metrix
- Bill Mitchell – billy blog
- Bob McGee
- Cafe Hayek
- Calculated Risk
- Captain Capitalism
- Carpe Diem (New)
- Carpe Diem (Old)
- Causes of the crisis
- Chalk Bunny
- Charles Richardson
- Chicago University – Pro Market
- Chris Kenny
- Chris Snowdon
- Club Troppo
- Confessions of a College Professor
- Consumer Choice Center
- Continental Telegraph
- Conversable Economist
- Coordination Problem
- Core Economics
- Crapulous Coercion
- Cryptoeconomics
- Daniel Greenfield
- David Boaz
- Dick Puddlecote
- Dover_Beach
- Econ Journal Watch
- EconAcademics
- Econbrowser
- EconLog
- Econofact
- Econometrics Beat
- Economic Education Initiative
- Essential Hayek
- Fama/French
- Fault Lines
- Fear the boom and bust
- Fiscal Times
- Foundation for Economic Education
- Free Banking
- Freedom and Prosperity Academy
- Freedom Watch
- Greg Mankiw
- Guido Fawkes
- Harry Clarke
- Harry Clarke (Temporary)
- Hayek Project
- Head Rambles
- Hey … What did I miss?
- Homer Paxton
- How does your MP vote
- [email protected] Centre
- inCISe
- Institutional Economics
- International Liberty
- Jim Rose
- John Cochrane
- John Humphreys
- John Lott
- John Quiggin
- John Taylor
- Journal of Economic Perspectives
- Julie Borowski
- Keith Hennessey
- Legal Insurrection
- Liberty Law Blog
- Liberty Works
- Loaded Dogma
- Macrobusiness
- Mannkal Foundation
- Marginal Revolution
- Mark the Ballot
- Mark the Graph
- markedlymacrotoo
- Market Urbanism
- Master Resource
- Matt Ridley
- Menzies House
- Michael Oakeshott Association
- Michael Smith
- Mikayla Novak
- Minding the Campus
- Miranda Devine
- Money Illusion
- Muck and Mystery
- MyGovCost
- Natural Order – Christopher Lingle
- New Economist
- Niche Modeling
- Nick Cater
- Notes on Liberty
- Offsetting Behaviour
- Oliver Hartwich
- On Line Opinion
- Open Capitalism
- Opinion Dominion
- Other Right
- Paul Johnson Archives
- PERColator
- Peter Martin
- Philippa Martyr
- Piled Higher and Deeper
- Pointman
- Political Calculations
- Potemkin's Village
- Poverty Cure
- Prick with a fork
- Principles of Forecasting
- Quadrant Online
- Queensland Economy Watch
- Quillette
- Raph Koster
- Retraction Watch
- Retronaut
- Rhino economics
- ricardian ambivalence
- Robert Murphy
- Roger Kerr (archive)
- Rosemary Fryth
- School Watch
- Sensible Social Policy
- Skepticlawyer
- Sound Money
- Spiked
- Sports Economist
- Statista
- Stephen Dawson
- Stephen Koukoulas
- Steve Schwartz
- Stimulus Watch
- Stop Gillard's Carbon Tax
- Streetwise Professor
- Stubborn Mule
- Taking Liberties (Simon Clark)
- Tax Check
- Tax Foundation
- Tax Rambling
- TaxProf
- The Baseline Scenario
- The Beacon
- The Black Steam Train
- The Marcus Review
- The Moronic Lodge
- The TaxPayers' Alliance
- The Visible Hand
- The Wentworth Report
- Think Markets
- Thomas the Think Engine
- Tim Blair
- Tim Worstall
- We are all dead
- William Briggs – Statistician
Meta
Just like the Hockey Stick, except that this one is real.
Thanks bemused. For people who came late the original heading was ‘On the unreliable road, a reminder’ .
The Australian Energy Regulator (AER) was established in July 2005.
They essentially make sure the new generators get their costs and depreciation covered.
So, we have many more generators all getting their costs covered … and we pay.
Market? Pigs-arse … we are the crop