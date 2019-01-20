Back in the USA

TRUMP SHUTDOWN OFFER

‘DREAMERS’ FOR WALL CASH

DEMS SIGNAL WILL REJECT

The Pences: Defenders of Christian values in White House…

CNN King questions taxpayers funding Second Lady’s security while teaching…

March for Life 2019: Abortion ‘greatest injustice in nation’…

FACEBOOK Refuses ‘ROE V. WADE’ Film Ads…

The left exists only because they are parasitical on the productive. They would turn the US into Venezuela, and might yet do it.