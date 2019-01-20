Back in the USA

TRUMP SHUTDOWN OFFER
‘DREAMERS’ FOR WALL CASH
DEMS SIGNAL WILL REJECT

The Pences: Defenders of Christian values in White House… 
CNN King questions taxpayers funding Second Lady’s security while teaching…
March for Life 2019: Abortion ‘greatest injustice in nation’…
FACEBOOK Refuses ‘ROE V. WADE’ Film Ads…

The left exists only because they are parasitical on the productive. They would turn the US into Venezuela, and might yet do it.

 

2 Responses to Back in the USA

  1. bemused
    #2912301, posted on January 20, 2019 at 1:38 pm

    The Dems seem to think that there could never be another civil war.

  2. zyconoclast
    #2912313, posted on January 20, 2019 at 1:47 pm

    Trump announced that he was prepared to back a three-year extension of protections for 700,000 immigrants who came to the country illegally as children and were shielded from deportation under the Obama-era Deferred Action for Childhood Arrivals (DACA) program. This, in exchange for the $5.7 billion he has requested for a barrier on the southern border with Mexico.

    Reagan 2.0

    Don’t do it.

    Trump is a cuck for offering this and not requesting the entire $25 Billion

