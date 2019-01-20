Peter Costello for PM

Posted on 11:08 am, January 20, 2019 by Steve Kates

With Kelly O’Dwyer about to vacate Peter Costello’s old seat of Higgins, the scenario writes itself. Peter Costello must become the leader of the Liberal Party and contest the next election on behalf of the Coalition.

He understands how to run an economy better than anyone in Australian history.

He will continue to stop the boats.

He will unite the party.

And as an added bonus, Malcolm has now gone, the miserable incompetent who would never let any partly leader alone until he was the leader himself has disappeared into his fully earned oblivion. There will be no instability among those who will recognise just how crucial stability must be.

I know that politics is a hard game, but there is no one I have ever seen dominate Parliament as he did. You don’t lose the touch. Your country needs you.

Peter must run for his old seat and the Libs must make him their leader to face Bill Shorten at the next election.

  1. Behind Enemy Lines
    #2912196, posted on January 20, 2019 at 11:23 am

    Happy dreaming, Steve.

  2. incoherent rambler
    #2912197, posted on January 20, 2019 at 11:24 am

    Typo! partly -> party

    Costello is not the saviour, he’s just naughty party hack.

    Only accidental self destruction by Shortening and the CFMEU ALP can save the Liberals.

  3. bemused
    #2912199, posted on January 20, 2019 at 11:28 am

    The LNP needs a member representing every gender (what is it now 137 or so?) to become relevant in this new world order.

  4. DD
    #2912201, posted on January 20, 2019 at 11:31 am

    Giving us Abbott and Costello; the ultimate two man tag team to troll the socialist bottom dwellers from all parties!

  5. Roger
    #2912202, posted on January 20, 2019 at 11:31 am

    The same Peter Costello who is a true believer in AGW and more than a decade ago indicated his support for an international carbon emissions trading scheme?

  6. mc
    #2912203, posted on January 20, 2019 at 11:32 am

    O’dwyer isn’t moving over before the next election…he would have to campaign from outside parliament.

    Also, just as we found out that it was Abbott that made Morrison look good (regardless of Abbott’s other failings and successes), I fear that there is a chance that we don’t know the real Costello and that Howard made him look good.

  8. Exit Stage Right
    #2912208, posted on January 20, 2019 at 11:47 am

    Unfortunately Steve, Costello is yesterday’s man.
    Did not have the cojones 10 years ago.
    He was able to produce the goods in a favourable economic climate, but I agree with other comments here-we don’t really know the real Peter Costello.
    I don’t think it will happen with the current Liberal chieftains.

  9. stackja
    #2912212, posted on January 20, 2019 at 11:48 am

    PC is making money at Nine. Why would take a loss? PC could have stayed in parliament. TA stayed and became PM. PC chose to quit. PC chose not to be PM.

  10. mh
    #2912214, posted on January 20, 2019 at 11:49 am

    Peter must run for his old seat and the Libs must make him their leader to face Bill Shorten at the next election

    This makes no sense. O’Dwyer won’t be recontesting the seat, that’s all. There is no by-election coming up, so Costello cannot ‘face Bill Shorten at the next election’.

  11. mh
    #2912218, posted on January 20, 2019 at 11:57 am

    Oh I see. A bit like the Campbell Newman scenario.

    Won’t happen.

  12. Cynic of Ayr
    #2912223, posted on January 20, 2019 at 12:17 pm

    In his heyday, yes, Costello would have been “the man”.
    All Costello’s skills and “mongrel” have atrophied dramatically since then. Now, he’s not even a player!
    Costello is not going to give up a monthly deposit onto his bank account of an amount most of us couldn’t get actually working, for sitting on his arse!
    Plus another amount equally beyond our reach, for sitting on a few quango boards.
    Costello is now a tired, lazy dole bludger (more or less)
    He had his chance. He would be PM now, if he’d stayed long enough to take on Rudd.

  13. Ƶĩppʯ (ȊꞪꞨV)
    #2912229, posted on January 20, 2019 at 12:22 pm

    If PC had any fight in him he would’ve been PM after little JH.

  14. I am Spartacus
    #2912230, posted on January 20, 2019 at 12:22 pm

    For the love of god. In as much as a Prime Minister does NOT run the country, a Treasurer (as was Costello) does not run the economy; at best he runs the Treasury. He was the Treasurer and not the Grand Commissar.

    The very fact that this is a credible suggestion, and it is a credible suggestion, shows what a hack-ocracy the Liberal Party has become. When a parliamentary party is so baren of talent that people like Greg Hunt, Kelly O’Dwyer and Alex Hawke are in cabinet, that says plenty.

    Sure. Bring back Costello. Make home leader. Make him Queen for a day. But as long as he would surrounded by the current crop of Liberal Party “talent”, the Parliamentary Liberal Party will continue to be an unprincipaled, vacuous, cabal of clowns.

