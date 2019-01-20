So what caused the heat wave 80 years ago?

From The Daily Mail: more pseudo-evidence of global warming. Here’s the start but read the whole thing. You would not want to live in Australia after what it says.
Roads melt and animals drop dead as Australia suffers through its ‘most significant’ heatwave for 80 YEARS and temperatures top 120F
- Australia is baking amid record-breaking heatwave with temperatures soaring as high as 120F in some towns
- Town of Noona, in New South Wales, saw an overnight minimum temperature of 96.6F – an Australian record
- Central Sydney saw fifth consecutive day above 86F for first time in eight years, while Canberra also baked
- Roads melted and animals dropped dead as fire crews fought more than 60 blazes across New South Wales
Previous heat forgotten?
It’s great.
The more they exaggerate, the better.
Probably the DM’s secret agenda.
QLD continues to have lovely mild summer days. in the mildest summer in years.
The quality and frequency of road building/maintenance is what should be questioned here.
Also the amount of heavy vehicles these days and their configuration.
What caused the heat wave 80 years ago?
Unicorn farts!
We know it can’t be so, but…Aliens!
It was summer?
@ twosticks:
Indeed, and it never ceases to entertain me that whenever I look at the ‘Observation History’ for my regional Queensland location on my Android phone’s Weatherzone app, the data for which is sourced from the BoM, it almost always shows the current month’s minimum and maximum temps as being higher than the long term average.
I’ve lived here for the majority of the past 30 years and the most recent spring & summer, apart from a single week before Christmas, have been some of the mildest I can recall.
Never mind though, it’s always ‘worse than we thought’.
Only a new tax can save us.
Looks like someone has been using cheap road surfacing materials. My street is similar. Council just sprayed liquid bitumen over the top of it then spread gravel over the bitumen. Every time the weather gets a bit warm the gravel sticks to my tyres, even a couple years after the road resurfacing. The other end of the street was properly surfaced and has no such issues.
As for the 80 old temperatures, that was at the height of the last peak in the ~60 year cycle. You can see it in HadCRUT 3 SH here. The peaks in 1880, 1940 and 2000 are obvious. And now we’re starting to go back down again, which is why temperature has been flat this new millennium and there’s all this white stuff in the USA and EU right now. I wonder what the white stuff is?
(The IPCC ignores the ~60 year cycle because if they took notice of it they would have to roughly halve 2XCO2 in their models, thereby showing CO2 is harmless – which it is.)
In the UK, four consecutive days of 23C is a heatwave.
As a kid, we’d have competitions as to how far you could run on hot concrete (the bitumen would stick to your feet) after wetting our bare feet. It wasn’t very far before you had to jump on the grass nature-strip.