Monday Forum: January 21, 2019
Guten morgen.
Was ist los?
Podium!
Wie gehts?
Dumb Headline of the year candidate from Fairfax:
Why there are more prisoners but fewer crimes being committed
FMD — what could possibly be the reason?
Following on from Bruce on the other thread, since the NFL put all this kneeling shit behind them, their ratings are up.
I saw one figure on the weekend saying their adjusted ratings (adjusting for the games they play in London because of the time diff) are up 17% over last year.
That equals billions in ad dollars & sponsorships.
Sure it helps when you have 2 LA based teams doing well, but the NFL has done well to ensure any activism has to go via their funnel where they clip the the ticket.
Muddy!
Global warming continues. Not.
Bitter Cold Sets in as [US] Winter Storm Wreaks Havoc on Travel
UK snow warning: DANGEROUS ice and SUBZERO temperatures this week -‘DISRUPTIVE SNOW’ alert
And much much more to come.
Meteorologist Joe Bastardi Warns Brutal Cold About To Grip Large Areas Of Northern Hemisphere
Even the emperor with no clothes might have problems in all that weather.
Very cunning Doomlord, changing the switch over schedule!
Well worth reading for a full account of the MAGA/Native American standoff: The Catholic Bonfire At The Stake
Complete beat up by the MSM.
It does have its comical side. Reality catching up with the bullshit artists usually does.
For Fewfacts drones, it is more important to get incarceration levels down than crime, because Philip Adams opines that time in jail makes people more criminal.
So let people out to reduce crime, even if that means more crime.
Was still behind times reading the old fred
Our children won’t know what snow looks like. Ho ho ho!
Then the obvious thing to do is to keep them there.
For Fewfacts drones, it is more important to get incarceration levels down than crime, because Philip Adams opines that time in jail makes people more criminal.
So let people out to reduce crime, even if that means more crime.
Head explosion in my house at the stupidity of the plan.
This is true.
But when filtered through a red bandana things get twisted round some other way.
Too early!
Wrong idiot!
Not enough coffee!
Fake! (but accurate).
Definitely non P.C.
Thank you so much David for the above link. I saw and read it earlier this morning.
Here is a short article about Nathan Phillips from 2015:
Native American claims racial harassment by EMU students dressed as indians
Further to Extreme heat in 1896: Panic stricken people fled the outback on special trains as hundreds die.
Regarding crime: Melbourne ‘alleged murder’ whilst on bail.
Sneaky, Doomlord.
The mighty see oh two,
Is there nothing it can’t do …?
Global warming causes nice weather in Canada:
https://globalnews.ca/news/3188392/climate-change-could-mean-nicer-milder-weather-in-canada-study/
Jan 19,2019: Ottawa freezes its way to coldest capital city in the world
Temperature slipped below those of capitals in Russia, Kazakhstan and Mongolia
https://www.cbc.ca/news/canada/ottawa/coldest-capital-city-in-world-1.4985296
Wait …
So global warming is going to make it colder more often.
Brace for the Polar Vortex: It may be visiting more often
https://www.nytimes.com/2019/01/18/climate/polar-vortex-2019.html
Good Moaning.
I don’t know if it’s been mentioned on the “roads melting” thread, but the roads aren’t being made like they used to be.
Many a time on hot days the cheap, newly laid stuff will be melting while the old better quality bitumen was fine.
Roads melting in Australia due to heat is nothing new anyway.
Who hasn’t noticed some of our fine Australian roads sticking to your thongs on hot days?
I always used to marvel at how the blackfellas could walk on it barefoot without a care in the world.
What’s the point of pill testing if it just confirms the degree of MMDA in it? What use is that to a numbat who still takes it, oblivious to the effects it can have ?
Bitter cold sets in as winter storm in Northeast wreaks havoc on travel
https://www.foxnews.com/weather/bitter-cold-sets-in-as-winter-storm-in-northeast-wreaks-havoc-on-travel
Its the next step for the government to provide good pills.
Bespoke, this is my point. A pill that is ‘good’ to the buyer in that it contains a decent amount of MMDA will still kill.
John Faine is retiring.
Monday 21 January 2019
Latest Weather Observations for Penrith 40.2mm since midnight
Latest Weather Observations for Richmond 37.2mm since 1am
Ellen, if you are lurking.
Thank you for posting that Distributism vs Capitalism debate last night. It was most informative and each speaker made good points and were easy to understand. The confusion over the brewery licensing was very amusing (it highlighted the British/American cultural divide). Some of the questions from the floor were excellent until the guy who wanted to turn it into a sectarian semi rant. Erk. There’s always one.
Now I know where IT gets his local, artisan and intimate schtick from. 🙂
It doesn’t matter how cold it gets anywhere in the world.
It will still be the hottest year on record and require trillions of dollars to appease the weather gods.
We laugh about how gullible medieval people were with burning witches at the stake and sacrificing humans
into volcanos etc.
Despite all the talk of a progressive society, we are still in the Dark Ages!
fuck I hate councils.
Law-abiding visitors pay through the nose for parking — so free pill testing can be provided for those intending to break the law.
The good, the holy, the saintly animal activists….
I am curious about the Catterati’s mental mechanisms in their selective attention in dealings with these people. They would well know of the futility of their efforts, as well as the perverse effects this would have on said trolls.
These (trolls and socks) are mentally damaged individuals who get their rocks off by throwing missiles at reason and facts, getting attention which they wouldn’t otherwise get in their off-line life.
You need to understand, a large percentage of the users of this site are old Sane people.
They forget easily the simplest things, such as who is who, the name of their pets, etc etc.
The simple explanation is that they forget and engage with people because they simply don’t know who is who.
Also, quite a few people on here are disgusting deviants who use sock accounts.
We should pity these poor failed real life transexuals and try to help them regain their dignity, sense of self, and some small modicum of value to human society, not discard them like the diseased filth they struggle inanely against becoming daily.
Imagine actually choosing to pretend to be someone else when you aren’t an actor or a criminal.
This is just a sign of a very weak mind, a soul out of sync.
FMD, the weather is being the weather, just like it always has, yet we are bombarded with news of it being found all over the world?
When I was younger, we didn’t get told of a cold snap in upper bumfuck, Canada, yet they were having them.
I find I must not turn on media that has become insane, and our Main Stream Media are fucking frootloops.
I come to catallaxy so as to avoid the dumb bints on the MSM who think everyone out there in TV land agrees with them …………on anything, especially men equals bad, and we blokes really need to take a good hard look at our evil ways, they are obsessed.
)To apply the same logic to women would mean all women are baby killers, chucking inconvenient babies into the dumpster, or sold as parts.)
They’re just so fucking gullible, their first reaction to propaganda is to ensure they are seen to be virtue signalling, not to analyse what they’re being told.
To the good cat ladies here, you must feel bloody angry that these bints are ruining it for you.
Mrs Struth now can’t watch them in the mornings, and reckons they’ve just gone nuts.
Where have the blokes gone from morning TV?
What are these bints on?
It’s pure toxic female hysterics.
I told you bastards this would happen if we let them out of the kitchen.
Just to get back to economics for a tic. There was an article in the weekend oz originally from the leftist times. It lauded the policies espoused by occasio cortez. To wit print money. I now cant find the article. It may have been taken down because the pro EU times realised it argued against the euro. Did anyone read it? It was a bottler. Wish i had saved it.
What’s the point of pill testing if it just confirms the degree of MMDA in it? What use is that to a numbat who still takes it, oblivious to the effects it can have ?
Because if kids wanted to buy Ketamine they would buy Ketamine, not Ecstasy.
Among changes to the Sky News lineup this year (announced on P.2 of today’s Herald Sun):
1. Paul Murray goes bush (boosted by Sky’s new free-to-air presence on regional commercial TV) with Paul Murray LIVE Our Town, Our Show premiering on Wednesday, February 20, from Toowoomba, one of 10 regional stops this year.
2. Chris Kenny’s Kenny On Media every Monday premieres on January 28. While ethics-free misbehaviour by the news media isn’t as bad in Australia as it is in America, we’re getting there. Very timely.
3. Outsiders (an hour from 11pm Mon-Thurs and two hours from 9am on Sunday), reverts to a trio of presenters, Rowan Dean, Rita Panahi and James Morrow from next Sunday after Sky sacked Mark Latham and Ross Cameron for not abiding by the company’s ludicrous politically correct censorship.
In Victoriastan the crime statistics went down even though more crimes were being reported . Seems someone has to be charged to become a crime statistic.
.. even back in 1897, they had worked out why SE Australia gets heatwaves
The Express and Telegraph, Adelaide, 17 Dec 1897 (I’ve cleaned it up a little.. but typos due to OCR):
I’d actually call that and suggest they are actually worse, and it’s such a closed shop, with such lack of internet alternatives fact checking and disputing, that they are literally getting a free run.
It’s why we are more of a shit hole than the states.
Yet reading things, you’d think it was the opposite.
They have their political wars out loud and proud and you notice them.
Here no such thing is allowed.
_African swine fever.
Harmless to humans, but deadly to pigs.
In theory, pigs with african swine fever are killed and destroyed to stop the epidemic spreading through all of china.
Headology though informs us that some people will see a pig with swine fever as a profit waiting to be sold at speed.
Tests of pork products entering australia last month indeed showed positive for african swine fever.
Blowing up the australian pig industry and eating infected chicom pigs instead Is Our Strength.
Comrades.
Also in today’s Herald Sun, the Cat’s Peter Campion stars in a six-par story talking about daughter Vicki’s second pregnancy with Bananaby Joyce. “Australia needs more strong, patriotic young men,” says Pete.
Maybe?
That’s sad – Windsor Davies was a hoot.
Maybe?
Thanks Tom, from a late riser.
Loved Leak’s sign on the Gillette execs desk – “All gone to Schick”
…
Brilliant.
The Graeae – sharing a single eye and a single tooth between them. Possessing the gift of prophesy – but only of whatever is in their own heads.
Leftists, lesbians, Labor Party, ABC itching to call in the police to private girls schools ….
Many private schools resist push for pants, shorts options for girls’ uniforms.
Illicit drug distributors have an independent means of testing the quality of drugs supplied to them and thereby gain commercial advantage.
Paul Murray Live needs a few more people who disagree with him and Julie Bishop to improve the show.
Thank you.
…
Probably. It’s a strange world where a Government forces me to jump through hoops for a Panadol but helps 19 year olds to get the best quality disco biscuits they can find.
Trundling out two of the most detested women in Australia to scold men is going to work just so amazingly. /s
It’s outrageous when you consider that parents are forced to send their girls to these schools.
Zulu, been watching the show on youtube on my ipad ,after all these years I still grt a few belly laughs , this is comedy before to global fascists killed it . The bearer guy is great gets lots of great lines ,”we British””you bloody coolie , “ ,the whole cast was brilliant ,and the writing fantastic . In those days the writers had true freedom ,they wouldnt dare write like this today , they would end up in u.n. Gulag , with butch lesbian guards carrying strapons .
So Jane Hume ISN’T going to do a Gorton and swap the Senate for Higgins. So whose name is being mooted to take the seat held by Holt, Gorton and Costello? Why John Pesutto, the Vic Lib who marked the utter thrashing of the befouled padded cell stuffed with utter, tin-eared incompetens that constitute the Vic Libs by appearing on the ABC and attributing the loss to his party’s lack of support for gay marriage, renewables, gender quotas, gender fluidity, speed cameras, and every other issue that good cuckservatives think they need to back in order to win the votes of people who will never support them, not in a million years.
John Pesutto, the great hope of the party of Menzies. God help us.
Strange that nothing says equality more than two priveliged, buck toothed old bats.
Interesting take on ‘Straya’s property boom and bust cycle. Things could get a little difficult….
https://www.prosper.org.au/2019/01/18/the-economy-made-easy/
5 Reasons Masculinity Is Increasingly Coming Under Attack in America
1. Feminism is now centered on getting special privileges and man-hating
2. Fewer men see themselves as capable of being masculine
3. Traditional men don’t fit into America’s victim-oriented culture
4. Divorce and single moms are factors
5. The contributions of traditional men are habitually ignored
Correct.
AND they won’t even show repeats.
Cowards.
WA store owner detains aboriginal 9 year old for repeatedly robbing him and rings police; the clan arrives, assaults the store owner, trashes the place, stealing stuff before the wallopers arrive.
Guess who gets charged?
..
Social housing?
I am shocked!
Your kidding me.
Our own Biggus Dickus. (or Dickus Biggus)
That’s a good thing, right?
Jock, in case you can’t get past the paywall at the Australian, I posted the article on this blog two days ago under the How worse can it get thread.
Here’s the Our Watch board:
https://www.ourwatch.org.au/Who-We-Are/Board-of-Directors
Stott Despoja, Kerry Chikarovski but check out the photo of member LT GEN David Morrison AO [retd].
He’s looking more and more like an ageing window-dresser. Only a person of immense vanity and absolutely no self-knowledge could see this depiction as anything but risible.
So they have a zero tolerance policy?
In that case hasn’t she just opened herself, by means of her own admission, to investigation?
It should certainly mean her stepping down since she herself admits to knowingly breaking the law, which she spends all day voting on making people obey.
The best form of pill/mushroom/tab testing is to let everyone else down them first, then watch carefully.
When they’re testing these pills will they require proof of age or can any fourteen year old get their stuff through?
In other shop news… Another game of Spot that Missing Word.
No information as to whether the centre manager or any tenants were also charged.
He looks like billy the puppet from saw.
Imagine the premium you’ll get for government certified Uoglobe No.4 heroin.
And women don’t need men? I can’t see this ending well.
Aging pervert…
That’s the kind of hysteria that teaches kids the anti-drug war is BS. There is an estimated 20-30 million annual users of mdma and fatalities are miniscule, mainly resulting from overheating or over consumption of water.
The problems with ecstasy is not the mdma it’s the other crap that gets passed off as ecstasy which can lead to overdoses. This is what pill testing aims to address.
Always Black Colour missing.
Muslim activist, founder of the “Islamophobia” register, heavily involved in the “I’ll Ride With You” campaign?