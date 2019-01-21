Monday Forum: January 21, 2019

Posted on 8:00 am, January 21, 2019 by Sinclair Davidson
95 Responses to Monday Forum: January 21, 2019

  5. duncanm
    #2912901, posted on January 21, 2019 at 8:07 am

    Dumb Headline of the year candidate from Fairfax:

    Why there are more prisoners but fewer crimes being committed

    FMD — what could possibly be the reason?

  6. feelthebern
    #2912905, posted on January 21, 2019 at 8:15 am

    Following on from Bruce on the other thread, since the NFL put all this kneeling shit behind them, their ratings are up.
    I saw one figure on the weekend saying their adjusted ratings (adjusting for the games they play in London because of the time diff) are up 17% over last year.
    That equals billions in ad dollars & sponsorships.
    Sure it helps when you have 2 LA based teams doing well, but the NFL has done well to ensure any activism has to go via their funnel where they clip the the ticket.

  9. Bruce of Newcastle
    #2912910, posted on January 21, 2019 at 8:20 am

    Global warming continues. Not.

    Bitter Cold Sets in as [US] Winter Storm Wreaks Havoc on Travel

    UK snow warning: DANGEROUS ice and SUBZERO temperatures this week -‘DISRUPTIVE SNOW’ alert

    And much much more to come.

    Meteorologist Joe Bastardi Warns Brutal Cold About To Grip Large Areas Of Northern Hemisphere

    For the end of January, the situation looks especially brutal, as temperatures are expected to plummet to some 15°C below normal across wide areas of the Midwest and Canada

    Also snow is expected to fall across Europe over the coming weeks, with the weather pattern having flipped from one of milder westerly winds to one with colder northerly and easterly winds.

    Expect alarmist climate scientists to launch another disinformation campaign, where they will blame warming for all the cold weather we will have been experiencing.

    Even the emperor with no clothes might have problems in all that weather.

  10. Boambee John
    #2912911, posted on January 21, 2019 at 8:22 am

    Very cunning Doomlord, changing the switch over schedule!

  11. David from Canberra
    #2912913, posted on January 21, 2019 at 8:23 am

    Well worth reading for a full account of the MAGA/Native American standoff: The Catholic Bonfire At The Stake

    Complete beat up by the MSM.

  12. DrBeauGan
    #2912915, posted on January 21, 2019 at 8:27 am

    Expect alarmist climate scientists to launch another disinformation campaign, where they will blame warming for all the cold weather we will have been experiencing.

    Even the emperor with no clothes might have problems in all that weather.

    It does have its comical side. Reality catching up with the bullshit artists usually does.

  13. Mother Lode
    #2912917, posted on January 21, 2019 at 8:31 am

    Why there are more prisoners but fewer crimes being committed

    For Fewfacts drones, it is more important to get incarceration levels down than crime, because Philip Adams opines that time in jail makes people more criminal.

    So let people out to reduce crime, even if that means more crime.

  14. Rossini
    #2912918, posted on January 21, 2019 at 8:32 am

    Was still behind times reading the old fred

  15. DrBeauGan
    #2912919, posted on January 21, 2019 at 8:33 am

    does have its comical side. Reality catching up with the bullshit artists usually does.

    Our children won’t know what snow looks like. Ho ho ho!

  16. DrBeauGan
    #2912920, posted on January 21, 2019 at 8:34 am

    For Fewfacts drones, it is more important to get incarceration levels down than crime, because Philip Adams opines that time in jail makes people more criminal.

    Then the obvious thing to do is to keep them there.

  17. Black Ball
    #2912921, posted on January 21, 2019 at 8:37 am

    For Fewfacts drones, it is more important to get incarceration levels down than crime, because Philip Adams opines that time in jail makes people more criminal.

    So let people out to reduce crime, even if that means more crime.

    Head explosion in my house at the stupidity of the plan.

  18. Confused Old Misfit
    #2912922, posted on January 21, 2019 at 8:38 am

    Then the obvious thing to do is to keep them there.

    This is true.
    But when filtered through a red bandana things get twisted round some other way.

  19. Confused Old Misfit
    #2912924, posted on January 21, 2019 at 8:39 am

    Too early!
    Wrong idiot!
    Not enough coffee!
    Fake! (but accurate).

  21. P
    #2912926, posted on January 21, 2019 at 8:41 am

    David from Canberra #2912913, posted on January 21, 2019 at 8:23 am

    Well worth reading for a full account of the MAGA/Native American standoff:
    The Catholic Bonfire At The Stake
    Complete beat up by the MSM.

    Thank you so much David for the above link. I saw and read it earlier this morning.

    Here is a short article about Nathan Phillips from 2015:
    Native American claims racial harassment by EMU students dressed as indians

  22. stackja
    #2912928, posted on January 21, 2019 at 8:44 am

    Further to Extreme heat in 1896: Panic stricken people fled the outback on special trains as hundreds die.

    Wilcannia, Friday. The heat has been unbearable today. The thermometer registered 119′ in the shade at 2 o’clock. Five deaths from heat have occurred since last night, the Rev. Father Daveren being amongst the number. He. intended to leave for Sydney yesterday, but complained of being unwell owing to the excessive heat. Last night Dr. Atkins was called in, and found the reverend gentleman unconscious. He expired at 2 o’clock this morning from heat apoplexy. He had been here for the past five years, and was universally esteemed by all sections of the community. The hospital is crowded, and a number of people are dangerously ill. More deaths are hourly expected.
    National Advocate (Bathurst, NSW), 20 January 1896.

  23. stackja
    #2912930, posted on January 21, 2019 at 8:47 am

    Regarding crime: Melbourne ‘alleged murder’ whilst on bail.

  25. Mark M
    #2912934, posted on January 21, 2019 at 8:53 am

    The mighty see oh two,
    Is there nothing it can’t do …?

    Global warming causes nice weather in Canada:

    https://globalnews.ca/news/3188392/climate-change-could-mean-nicer-milder-weather-in-canada-study/

    Jan 19,2019: Ottawa freezes its way to coldest capital city in the world

    Temperature slipped below those of capitals in Russia, Kazakhstan and Mongolia

    https://www.cbc.ca/news/canada/ottawa/coldest-capital-city-in-world-1.4985296

  26. stackja
    #2912935, posted on January 21, 2019 at 8:55 am

    Youths and adults allegedly destroy entrance to one of Palmerston’s main shopping centres
    RAPHAELLA SAROUKOS, NT News
    January 20, 2019 2:00pm
    ONE of Palmerston’s main shopping centres was the victim of relentless destruction last night.

  27. stackja
    #2912937, posted on January 21, 2019 at 8:56 am

    Detainees at the Don Dale Detention Centre allegedly set another child’s cell on fire while the boy was still inside
    MATT CUNNINGHAM, NT News
    December 3, 2018 1:30am
    Subscriber only

    DETAINEES at the Don Dale Detention Centre allegedly set another child’s cell on fire while the boy was still inside.

    The disturbing incident in July was one of four police have been called to at Don Dale in recent months, as staff warn they have lost control of the notorious youth detention facility.

    Territory Families confirmed four detainees managed to gain access to a staff-only area on July 7.

    Staff said they stole petrol before returning to the cell block and setting the boy’s cell on fire while he was still inside.

    Staff were able to remove the boy from his cell before he was injured, but they were then forced to abandon the centre as the fire spread and police were called in to control the situation.

    Four detainees were taken to the Police Watch House and later charged with arson, but it’s understood charges against two of those have since been dropped. Two others will face court later this month.

    The incident has similarities with the riot that took place at Don Dale last month, where detainees stole petrol from a storeroom before setting the education block on fire.

  28. Mark M
    #2912938, posted on January 21, 2019 at 8:58 am

    Wait …

    So global warming is going to make it colder more often.

    Brace for the Polar Vortex: It may be visiting more often

    https://www.nytimes.com/2019/01/18/climate/polar-vortex-2019.html

  29. struth
    #2912939, posted on January 21, 2019 at 9:00 am

    Good Moaning.

    I don’t know if it’s been mentioned on the “roads melting” thread, but the roads aren’t being made like they used to be.

    Many a time on hot days the cheap, newly laid stuff will be melting while the old better quality bitumen was fine.
    Roads melting in Australia due to heat is nothing new anyway.
    Who hasn’t noticed some of our fine Australian roads sticking to your thongs on hot days?

    I always used to marvel at how the blackfellas could walk on it barefoot without a care in the world.

  30. stackja
    #2912940, posted on January 21, 2019 at 9:00 am

    Pill testing trial calls from council, group of crossbench MPs pressure Andrews Government to act
    John Masanauskas and Matt Johnston, Herald Sun
    January 20, 2019 11:30pm
    Subscriber only

    An inner city council wants to run ­Victoria’s first pill testing at music festivals as a powerful group of state MPs pushes for a trial and builds pressure on the Andrews Government.

    The City of Port Phillip is pushing to host Victoria’s first trial after the drug overdose deaths of six young people at festivals across Australia in the past five months.

    The council’s proposal has been bolstered by news that a united front of crossbench MPs will on Monday demand the government give pill testing the go-ahead. Port Phillip Mayor Dick Gross said his municipality was the ideal place for a trial because of the crowds drawn to places such as St Kilda for entertainment and music festivals.

    But pill testing has been criticised as sending the wrong message on drug use, including by victims’ families.

  31. Nick
    #2912942, posted on January 21, 2019 at 9:04 am

    What’s the point of pill testing if it just confirms the degree of MMDA in it? What use is that to a numbat who still takes it, oblivious to the effects it can have ?

  32. mh
    #2912943, posted on January 21, 2019 at 9:04 am

    Bitter cold sets in as winter storm in Northeast wreaks havoc on travel

    …Meteorologists warned the primary concern now is plunging temperatures that will be some of the coldest felt so far this season.

    Wind chills were expected to hit in the teens in the New York City area, 25 below in Albany and down to 40 below in the Adirondacks.

    In New England, they’re expected to fall to as low as 20 below zero around Boston, 30 below zero in the Berkshires and as low as 35 below zero in parts of Vermont, Maine and New Hampshire.

    Officials warned people to limit their time outside to prevent frostbite and avoid treacherous travel conditions.

    https://www.foxnews.com/weather/bitter-cold-sets-in-as-winter-storm-in-northeast-wreaks-havoc-on-travel

  33. bespoke
    #2912944, posted on January 21, 2019 at 9:09 am

    Nick
    #2912942, posted on January 21, 2019 at 9:04 am
    What’s the point of pill testing if it just confirms the degree of MMDA in it? What use is that to a numbat who still takes it, oblivious to the effects it can have ?

    Its the next step for the government to provide good pills.

  34. Nick
    #2912945, posted on January 21, 2019 at 9:10 am

    Bespoke, this is my point. A pill that is ‘good’ to the buyer in that it contains a decent amount of MMDA will still kill.

  36. stackja
    #2912947, posted on January 21, 2019 at 9:12 am

    Monday 21 January 2019
    Latest Weather Observations for Penrith 40.2mm since midnight
    Latest Weather Observations for Richmond 37.2mm since 1am

  37. calli
    #2912948, posted on January 21, 2019 at 9:13 am

    Ellen, if you are lurking.

    Thank you for posting that Distributism vs Capitalism debate last night. It was most informative and each speaker made good points and were easy to understand. The confusion over the brewery licensing was very amusing (it highlighted the British/American cultural divide). Some of the questions from the floor were excellent until the guy who wanted to turn it into a sectarian semi rant. Erk. There’s always one.

    Now I know where IT gets his local, artisan and intimate schtick from. 🙂

  38. Exit Stage Right
    #2912949, posted on January 21, 2019 at 9:14 am

    It doesn’t matter how cold it gets anywhere in the world.
    It will still be the hottest year on record and require trillions of dollars to appease the weather gods.
    We laugh about how gullible medieval people were with burning witches at the stake and sacrificing humans
    into volcanos etc.
    Despite all the talk of a progressive society, we are still in the Dark Ages!

  39. duncanm
    #2912950, posted on January 21, 2019 at 9:15 am

    Pill testing trial calls from council

    fuck I hate councils.

    Law-abiding visitors pay through the nose for parking — so free pill testing can be provided for those intending to break the law.

  40. Zulu Kilo Two Alpha
    #2912951, posted on January 21, 2019 at 9:17 am

    Animals Australia paid a live export worker knowing the man was partly ‘motivated by money’
    Annabel Hennessy & Sharri Markson, Exclusive, The Daily Telegraph
    January 20, 2019 5:06pm
    Subscriber only

    The animal activist organisation at the centre of the cash for cruelty scandal paid a live export worker for leaked images even after it was told he was partly “motivated by money”.

    New emails obtained by The Daily Telegraph also reveal how a whistleblower negotiated to get more cash from Animals Australia after he complained payments were “much lower than expectations”.
    Animals Australia campaign director used one whistleblower to connect her to other live export workers.

    The Telegraph has also obtained details of a $US2000 transaction from Animals Australia to a live export worker. The organisation had previously denied paying whistleblowers for cruelty images.

    Emails show Animals Australia campaign director Lyn White used one whistleblower to connect her with multiple live export workers who were paid for images and videos.

    In an email sent on May 28 Ms White asked about the motivation of one of the workers.

    The whistleblower replied: “First of all he didn’t have any idea that it is curality (sic) against cattles. When I told him and showed Fazal’s video then he came to know that it is curality (sic) of animals. Both the money and taking care of sheeps (sic) motivating him.”

    Fazal refers to Fazal Ullah – the Pakistani whistleblower who provided footage for 60 Minutes expose on the Live Export industry.

    Last week The Daily Telegraph revealed he himself had previously been disciplined for allegedly beating a cattle with a stick.

    Another email by the whistleblower to Ms White on March 16 complained about how much he was being paid.

    “I send you around 80 images/videos. If we select 40 of them only its around 2000$. you paid only 500$. If I worked and talk like this with any of my fellow in Pakistan he could donate my more than this,” the whistleblower said.

    On June 12 Ms White told the whistleblower she had transferred $2000 into his account. Pakistani live export workers are paid about $US350 per month.

    Earlier last year on May 25, Ms White told the whistleblower he had “made her day” by telling her he had friends on ships who could help supply her with footage and videos.
    In another email she discussed using a friend in Karachi to make payments to him.

    The good, the holy, the saintly animal activists….

  41. Stimpson J. Cat
    #2912952, posted on January 21, 2019 at 9:20 am

    I am curious about the Catterati’s mental mechanisms in their selective attention in dealings with these people. They would well know of the futility of their efforts, as well as the perverse effects this would have on said trolls.
    These (trolls and socks) are mentally damaged individuals who get their rocks off by throwing missiles at reason and facts, getting attention which they wouldn’t otherwise get in their off-line life.

    You need to understand, a large percentage of the users of this site are old Sane people.
    They forget easily the simplest things, such as who is who, the name of their pets, etc etc.
    The simple explanation is that they forget and engage with people because they simply don’t know who is who.
    Also, quite a few people on here are disgusting deviants who use sock accounts.
    We should pity these poor failed real life transexuals and try to help them regain their dignity, sense of self, and some small modicum of value to human society, not discard them like the diseased filth they struggle inanely against becoming daily.
    Imagine actually choosing to pretend to be someone else when you aren’t an actor or a criminal.
    This is just a sign of a very weak mind, a soul out of sync.

  42. struth
    #2912953, posted on January 21, 2019 at 9:21 am

    FMD, the weather is being the weather, just like it always has, yet we are bombarded with news of it being found all over the world?
    When I was younger, we didn’t get told of a cold snap in upper bumfuck, Canada, yet they were having them.

    I find I must not turn on media that has become insane, and our Main Stream Media are fucking frootloops.
    I come to catallaxy so as to avoid the dumb bints on the MSM who think everyone out there in TV land agrees with them …………on anything, especially men equals bad, and we blokes really need to take a good hard look at our evil ways, they are obsessed.
    )To apply the same logic to women would mean all women are baby killers, chucking inconvenient babies into the dumpster, or sold as parts.)
    They’re just so fucking gullible, their first reaction to propaganda is to ensure they are seen to be virtue signalling, not to analyse what they’re being told.
    To the good cat ladies here, you must feel bloody angry that these bints are ruining it for you.
    Mrs Struth now can’t watch them in the mornings, and reckons they’ve just gone nuts.
    Where have the blokes gone from morning TV?

    What are these bints on?
    It’s pure toxic female hysterics.

    I told you bastards this would happen if we let them out of the kitchen.

  43. jock
    #2912954, posted on January 21, 2019 at 9:23 am

    Just to get back to economics for a tic. There was an article in the weekend oz originally from the leftist times. It lauded the policies espoused by occasio cortez. To wit print money. I now cant find the article. It may have been taken down because the pro EU times realised it argued against the euro. Did anyone read it? It was a bottler. Wish i had saved it.

  44. Stimpson J. Cat
    #2912955, posted on January 21, 2019 at 9:23 am

    What’s the point of pill testing if it just confirms the degree of MMDA in it? What use is that to a numbat who still takes it, oblivious to the effects it can have ?

    Because if kids wanted to buy Ketamine they would buy Ketamine, not Ecstasy.

  45. Tom
    #2912956, posted on January 21, 2019 at 9:23 am

    Among changes to the Sky News lineup this year (announced on P.2 of today’s Herald Sun):
    1. Paul Murray goes bush (boosted by Sky’s new free-to-air presence on regional commercial TV) with Paul Murray LIVE Our Town, Our Show premiering on Wednesday, February 20, from Toowoomba, one of 10 regional stops this year.
    2. Chris Kenny’s Kenny On Media every Monday premieres on January 28. While ethics-free misbehaviour by the news media isn’t as bad in Australia as it is in America, we’re getting there. Very timely.
    3. Outsiders (an hour from 11pm Mon-Thurs and two hours from 9am on Sunday), reverts to a trio of presenters, Rowan Dean, Rita Panahi and James Morrow from next Sunday after Sky sacked Mark Latham and Ross Cameron for not abiding by the company’s ludicrous politically correct censorship.

  46. stackja
    #2912957, posted on January 21, 2019 at 9:23 am

    The Matildas sack Alen Stajcic less than five months before the FIFA Women’s World Cup

    On Saturday, the FFA confirmed Stajcic’s contract had been terminated after it was determined the “team environment was unsatisfactory” and the culture needed to drastically improve.

    This followed a Wellbeing Audit conducted in partnership with PFA, as well as a Gender Equality Culture Survey conducted by Our Watch, plus discussions with players and staff.

    Our Watch Who we are
    Our Watch has been established to drive nationwide change in the culture, behaviours and power imbalances that lead to violence against women and their children. Find out about our Chair, our board members and our ambassadors.
    Our patrons and ambassadors include:
    The Honourable Quentin Bryce AD CVO Patron
    Rosie Batty Ambassador
    Lucy Turnbull AO Ambassador

  47. min
    #2912958, posted on January 21, 2019 at 9:24 am

    In Victoriastan the crime statistics went down even though more crimes were being reported . Seems someone has to be charged to become a crime statistic.

  48. stackja
    #2912959, posted on January 21, 2019 at 9:27 am

    Tom
    #2912956, posted on January 21, 2019 at 9:23 am

    NATIONAL AFFAIRS THE WINNER IN SKY NEWS REVAMPS
    SKY News will boost its national affairs coverage with three new programs, while a popular current show will be expanded.

    Paul Murray LIVE will be enhanced by broadcasting from 10 regional locations this year looking at issues and challenges in Australia’s heartland.

    Paul Murray LIVE Our Town, Our Show premieres on Wednesday, February 20 at 9pm, with the first stop Toowoomba in Queensland.

    Paul Murray said: “We all say Australia is a great joint, we want to show everyone why it is. Too many people in power take regional centres for granted. “This project is about celebrating towns, but equally giving those towns a chance to talk directly to the people in power.”

    Sky News chief executive Paul Whittaker said the Paul Murray LIVE Our Town, Our Show tour would tap into the heart of the nation.

    “Looking at the great things taking place in regional and rural Australia that we rarely hear about as well as discussing the issues facing Australians living outside of the big cities,” he said.

    Sky News anchor and associate editor of The Australian Chris Kenny will also have an expanded role with the launch of two new programs.

    Kenny on Media premieres on Monday, January 28 at 8pm, with Kenny saying never before has the role of the media been a hotter topic.

    His other show, The Kenny Report, will debut on Monday, February 11, at 1pm.

    In other changes, Herald Sun columnist Rita Panahi will join Rowan Dean and James Morrow for a revamped Outsiders program, which returns Sunday, January 27, 9am.

    Also from Sunday, David Speers, Kieran Gilbert and Laura Jayes head back to Parliament House to lead Sky’s coverage of national affairs.

    Commentators Andrew Bolt, Peta Credlin and Alan Jones will also be back next week.

  49. duncanm
    #2912960, posted on January 21, 2019 at 9:31 am

    .. even back in 1897, they had worked out why SE Australia gets heatwaves

    The Express and Telegraph, Adelaide, 17 Dec 1897 (I’ve cleaned it up a little.. but typos due to OCR):

    THE HEAT,
    The weather on Thursday: was exceedingly unpleasant. A hot north ‘ wind was blowing throughout the early. portion of the day and the thermometer registration was unusually high.
    The maximum reading was 110° in the shade and 166° in the sun. This is the highest reading in the shade in December since 1876, when it was 114.2°, and the highest in any month since February ; 17, 1896, when it was 110.9°.

    Sir Charles Todd, speaking on Thursday afternoon, said “The tendency is to the formation of a barometrical trough from the north-west coast to Streaky-Bay with northerly winds on the east side. A high barometer is coming in from the westward, and we must therefore, shortly expect a cool change to set in—probably to-night. The in dications are riot favorable for expectation of rain in South Australia,, but there will probably be electrical disturbances in the far north or interior.”

    There have only been four days in thehistory of the colony when the December temperature in the shade .was higher than on Thursday. They occurred in the following years
    1857, 113°; 1869, 112°; 1871, 111-4° ; 1876, l14.2.
    … etc

  50. struth
    #2912961, posted on January 21, 2019 at 9:31 am

    2. Chris Kenny’s Kenny On Media every Monday premieres on January 28. While ethics-free misbehaviour by the news media isn’t as bad in Australia as it is in America, we’re getting there. Very timely.

    I’d actually call that and suggest they are actually worse, and it’s such a closed shop, with such lack of internet alternatives fact checking and disputing, that they are literally getting a free run.
    It’s why we are more of a shit hole than the states.
    Yet reading things, you’d think it was the opposite.
    They have their political wars out loud and proud and you notice them.
    Here no such thing is allowed.

  51. John Constantine
    #2912962, posted on January 21, 2019 at 9:31 am

    _African swine fever.

    Harmless to humans, but deadly to pigs.

    In theory, pigs with african swine fever are killed and destroyed to stop the epidemic spreading through all of china.

    Headology though informs us that some people will see a pig with swine fever as a profit waiting to be sold at speed.

    Tests of pork products entering australia last month indeed showed positive for african swine fever.

    Blowing up the australian pig industry and eating infected chicom pigs instead Is Our Strength.

    Comrades.

  52. Tom
    #2912963, posted on January 21, 2019 at 9:36 am

    Also in today’s Herald Sun, the Cat’s Peter Campion stars in a six-par story talking about daughter Vicki’s second pregnancy with Bananaby Joyce. “Australia needs more strong, patriotic young men,” says Pete.

  53. stackja
    #2912964, posted on January 21, 2019 at 9:38 am

    jock
    #2912954, posted on January 21, 2019 at 9:23 am

    Maybe?

    A new economic theory is taking root, but will politicians be brave …
    https://www.thetimes.co.uk/…/a-new-economic-theory-is-taking-root-but-will-politicians…
    2 days ago – … Democrat Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez has been championing it. … Foreign investors might lose money on their dollar assets, but the debt can …

  54. duncanm
    #2912965, posted on January 21, 2019 at 9:38 am

    Zulu Kilo Two Alpha
    #2912925, posted on January 21, 2019 at 8:40 am

    That’s sad – Windsor Davies was a hoot.

  55. stackja
    #2912966, posted on January 21, 2019 at 9:41 am

    jock
    #2912954, posted on January 21, 2019 at 9:23 am

    Maybe?

    Modern Monetary Theory: Who’ll be brave enough to try it?
    https://www.theaustralian.com.au/…be…/56ffd9bca34199c5488ba78942d97f0e
    1 day ago – In the past decade, the world has suffered two global crises: the financial disaster of 2008 and the eurozone sovereign debt crisis two years …

  56. Old School Conservative
    #2912968, posted on January 21, 2019 at 9:44 am

    Thanks Tom, from a late riser.
    Loved Leak’s sign on the Gillette execs desk – “All gone to Schick”

  57. stackja
    #2912969, posted on January 21, 2019 at 9:46 am

    jock
    #2912954, posted on January 21, 2019 at 9:23 am

    Modern Monetary Theory: Who’ll be brave enough to try it?
    US Democrat Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez is a champion of Modern Monetary Theory.
    By PHILIP ALDRICK

    In the past decade, the world has suffered two global crises: the financial disaster of 2008 and the eurozone sovereign debt crisis two years later. Policymakers responded with bailouts, cheap funding schemes, zero interest rates and quantitative easing. In one sense, the past ten years was a period of intense economic experimentation. In another, nothing has changed.

    Following previous crises, macroeconomic ideas were replaced. After the Second World War, Keynesian, under which governments spend to create demand and protect jobs, was ascendant. After the inflation-induced recessions in the 1970s, the big idea was monetarism, using interest rates and the money supply to keep prices under control.

    And now, after two existential crises? Nothing. The fundamental macroeconomic ideas have not changed. Labour and the Tories do battle on the scale of the deficit, like two old fools arguing who should pay for the last round long after the bar has closed. Beyond that, John McDonnell’s socialist revolution is pilfered from crumbling communist textbooks. It’s all a bit disappointing.

    A new idea is slowly gaining momentum, though, particularly in the United States, where the charismatic Democrat Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez has been championing it. The idea is modern monetary theory and, as with many new ideas, it is not actually that new. Its origins date back to 1993 and it even featured in the 2016 US election. Bernie Sanders’ economic adviser was Stephanie Kelton, a prominent advocate of MMT.

    Although MMT has been jumped on by deficit-spending left-wingers, the theory is not intrinsically fiscally irresponsible. Mr Mosler claims to have developed the idea after a steam room session with arch-hawk Donald Rumsfeld, the former US defence secretary. JW Mason, an economist at the City University of New York, reckons it would lead to smaller budget deficits over the long term, provided politicians are bold enough to combat inflation with higher taxes.

    Ultimately, the theory reframes and simplifies our conception of the economy, drawing the focus on to the core priorities of employment and inflation. The deficit would no longer be an obstacle. There would be no tension between fiscal and monetary policy, just a single lever. Responsibility for economic management would fall to politicians, ending the outsourcing to technocrats that has provided legislators cover for so long. And there would no place for an independent central bank.

    In a way, MMT is nothing new. Japan’s national debt is 2.4 times the size of its economy, three times UK levels, but most is owed to Japanese pension funds and its money-printing central bank. In Britain, the 527 billion pounds of debt raised by the state between 2009 and 2012 was largely matched by the Bank of England’s 375 billion pounds of QE. Today, Donald Trump is blowing up the US deficit and driving up inflation in what looks like a practical demonstration of MMT.

    There, in a nutshell, is the problem. The theory states that President Trump should be raising taxes, not cutting them. But would politicians ever have the courage to raise taxes if domestic inflation is climbing, despite high unemployment? The whole reason central banks were given independence was because politicians cannot be trusted to make unpopular decisions.

    What MMT does prove, however , is that we will not run out of new ideas as long as we can describe the world in different ways. That, at least, is encouraging.

    Philip Aldrick is Economics Editor of The Times

  58. Mother Lode
    #2912970, posted on January 21, 2019 at 9:48 am

    Our Watch has been established to drive nationwide change in the culture, behaviours and power imbalances that lead to violence against women and their children. Find out about our Chair, our board members and our ambassadors.
    Our patrons and ambassadors include:
    The Honourable Quentin Bryce AD CVO Patron
    Rosie Batty Ambassador
    Lucy Turnbull AO Ambassador

    Brilliant.

    The Graeae – sharing a single eye and a single tooth between them. Possessing the gift of prophesy – but only of whatever is in their own heads.

  59. C.L.
    #2912971, posted on January 21, 2019 at 9:48 am

    Leftists, lesbians, Labor Party, ABC itching to call in the police to private girls schools ….

    Many private schools resist push for pants, shorts options for girls’ uniforms.

  60. Leo G
    #2912972, posted on January 21, 2019 at 9:50 am

    What’s the point of pill testing if it just confirms the degree of MMDA in it? What use is that to a numbat who still takes it, oblivious to the effects it can have ?

    Illicit drug distributors have an independent means of testing the quality of drugs supplied to them and thereby gain commercial advantage.

  61. Top Ender
    #2912973, posted on January 21, 2019 at 9:50 am

    Paul Murray Live needs a few more people who disagree with him and Julie Bishop to improve the show.

  62. stackja
    #2912974, posted on January 21, 2019 at 9:56 am

    duncanm
    #2912960, posted on January 21, 2019 at 9:31 am

    Thank you.

    Todd, Sir Charles (1826–1910)
    by G. W. Symes
    This article was published in Australian Dictionary of Biography, Volume 6, (MUP), 1976

    Educated locally he was appointed to the Royal Observatory, Greenwich, as a supernumerary computer in 1841; he showed ability in mathematics and potential as an observer.

    Todd’s meteorological plan, which he had submitted in 1856, depended on a network of observation stations which were required to report daily to the observatory. The telegraph system was the answer; he trained his own observers, including interested private individuals. Growth was slow initially and it was not until 1860 that the observatory was ready with the necessary instruments and fourteen selected stations. As the telegraph system expanded so did the meteorological stations, with a greater impetus ten years later when post offices came under Todd’s control.

  63. Nick
    #2912975, posted on January 21, 2019 at 10:01 am

    Illicit drug distributors have an independent means of testing the quality of drugs supplied to them and thereby gain commercial advantage.

    Probably. It’s a strange world where a Government forces me to jump through hoops for a Panadol but helps 19 year olds to get the best quality disco biscuits they can find.

  64. Bruce of Newcastle
    #2912976, posted on January 21, 2019 at 10:01 am

    Our patrons and ambassadors include:
    The Honourable Quentin Bryce AD CVO Patron
    Lucy Turnbull AO Ambassador

    Trundling out two of the most detested women in Australia to scold men is going to work just so amazingly. /s

  65. Snoopy
    #2912977, posted on January 21, 2019 at 10:04 am

    Many private schools resist push for pants, shorts options for girls’ uniforms.

    It’s outrageous when you consider that parents are forced to send their girls to these schools.

  66. Dr Fred Lenin
    #2912978, posted on January 21, 2019 at 10:04 am

    Zulu, been watching the show on youtube on my ipad ,after all these years I still grt a few belly laughs , this is comedy before to global fascists killed it . The bearer guy is great gets lots of great lines ,”we British””you bloody coolie , “ ,the whole cast was brilliant ,and the writing fantastic . In those days the writers had true freedom ,they wouldnt dare write like this today , they would end up in u.n. Gulag , with butch lesbian guards carrying strapons .

  67. areff
    #2912979, posted on January 21, 2019 at 10:06 am

    So Jane Hume ISN’T going to do a Gorton and swap the Senate for Higgins. So whose name is being mooted to take the seat held by Holt, Gorton and Costello? Why John Pesutto, the Vic Lib who marked the utter thrashing of the befouled padded cell stuffed with utter, tin-eared incompetens that constitute the Vic Libs by appearing on the ABC and attributing the loss to his party’s lack of support for gay marriage, renewables, gender quotas, gender fluidity, speed cameras, and every other issue that good cuckservatives think they need to back in order to win the votes of people who will never support them, not in a million years.

    John Pesutto, the great hope of the party of Menzies. God help us.

  68. Nick
    #2912980, posted on January 21, 2019 at 10:06 am

    Our patrons and ambassadors include:
    The Honourable Quentin Bryce AD CVO Patron
    Lucy Turnbull AO Ambassador

    Strange that nothing says equality more than two priveliged, buck toothed old bats.

  69. stackja
    #2912981, posted on January 21, 2019 at 10:07 am

    Flightradar24
    ‏Verified account
    @flightradar24
    3h3 hours ago
    Long haul flights streaming into Australia as the week begins.
    https://fr24.com/-28.74,145.31/5

  70. Makka
    #2912982, posted on January 21, 2019 at 10:08 am

    Interesting take on ‘Straya’s property boom and bust cycle. Things could get a little difficult….

    https://www.prosper.org.au/2019/01/18/the-economy-made-easy/

  71. OldOzzie
    #2912983, posted on January 21, 2019 at 10:08 am

    5 Reasons Masculinity Is Increasingly Coming Under Attack in America

    1. Feminism is now centered on getting special privileges and man-hating

    2. Fewer men see themselves as capable of being masculine

    3. Traditional men don’t fit into America’s victim-oriented culture

    4. Divorce and single moms are factors

    5. The contributions of traditional men are habitually ignored

  72. stackja
    #2912984, posted on January 21, 2019 at 10:09 am

    Nick
    #2912946, posted on January 21, 2019 at 9:11 am
    John Faine is retiring.

    Long-time ABC radio presenter Jon Faine is stepping down
    Herald Sun
    40 minutes ago

    Long-time ABC radio presenter Jon Faine says this year will be his last presenting the broadcaster’s Melbourne morning show.

    After more than two decades, Faine on Monday told ABC 774 listeners “it’s time for someone else to have as much fun as I have had”.

    “Thirty years ago this week, I joined the ABC to make the law report in what I thought would be a brief detour from lawyering,” he announced at the start of his program.

    “And now I find myself presenting the morning show on ABC radio Melbourne now for the 23rd year. But it will be my last this year.

    “I’ve told the ABC that when my present contract expires, I do not seek another.”

    The announcement comes after heavy speculation about the long-time broadcaster’s retirement.

    Faine is no stranger to controversy. Last year he came under fire for comparing a disability campaigner’s skin with that of a “burns victim”.

    More to come

  73. Old School Conservative
    #2912985, posted on January 21, 2019 at 10:13 am

    they wouldnt dare write like this today

    Correct.
    AND they won’t even show repeats.
    Cowards.

  74. cohenite
    #2912986, posted on January 21, 2019 at 10:13 am

    WA store owner detains aboriginal 9 year old for repeatedly robbing him and rings police; the clan arrives, assaults the store owner, trashes the place, stealing stuff before the wallopers arrive.

    Guess who gets charged?

    CEO of Ngalla Maya Aboriginal Corporation, Mervyn Eades, who is spokesperson for the boy and his family, said there was no excuse for the shopkeeper’s behaviour.

    “His actions aren’t justified no way whatsoever, you do not touch anyone else’s child no matter what,” Mr Eades said.

    The Indigenous activist said the boy has been left traumatised.

    “He won’t go into shops without any adults or his parents with him,” Mr Eades said.

  75. stackja
    #2912987, posted on January 21, 2019 at 10:18 am

    Man charged after woman thrown from balcony on Moorehead Road in Redfern
    Adella Beaini, The Daily Telegraph
    13 minutes ago
    Subscriber only

    A man has been charged with attempted murder after he allegedly threw a woman from a first-floor balcony in inner Sydney during a domestic incident.

    Police officers were called to the unit block on Moorehead Road in Redfern at about 9.25pm yesterday where a woman in her 30s was found injured.

    She was taken to Royal Prince Alfred Hospital in a stable condition with fractures.

    Officers arrested a 45-year-old man shortly after in a unit at the block where he was taken to Redfern Police Station and assisting police with their inquiries.

    ..

    In an unrelated incident, a 34-year-old man was arrested after damaging a police car parked at the unit block with a cricket bat.

    He was also taken to Redfern Police Station where is expected to be charged with malicious damage.

    Social housing?

  76. stackja
    #2912988, posted on January 21, 2019 at 10:19 am

    cohenite
    #2912986, posted on January 21, 2019 at 10:13 am

    I am shocked!

  77. incoherent rambler
    #2912989, posted on January 21, 2019 at 10:20 am

    Port Phillip Mayor Dick Gross

    Your kidding me.

    Our own Biggus Dickus. (or Dickus Biggus)

  78. stackja
    #2912990, posted on January 21, 2019 at 10:20 am

    MDMA-using NSW MP wants no sniffer dogs
    Luke Costin, The Daily Telegraph
    an hour ago
    Subscriber only

    Sniffer dogs and high-visibility policing at music festivals are making drug-taking youth make riskier choices, a NSW Greens MP says.

    Cate Faehrmann, who today admitted she has taken ecstasy or MDMA occasionally since her 20s, has taken aim at the state government’s zero-tolerance approach to illicit drug use.

  79. Snoopy
    #2912991, posted on January 21, 2019 at 10:21 am

    “He won’t go into shops without any adults or his parents with him,” Mr Eades said.

    That’s a good thing, right?

  80. stackja
    #2912992, posted on January 21, 2019 at 10:23 am

    State government makes repeated excuses to why Court Information Act hasn’t commenced
    Janet Fife-Yeomans, The Daily Telegraph
    January 20, 2019 10:00pm
    Subscriber only

    The state government has repeatedly delayed moves that would force the courts to be more transparent, The Daily Telegraph can reveal.

    Despite being passed by parliament back in 2010, with backing from the courts and the powerful Bar Association, the government has made repeated excuses for why the Court Information Act has never been commenced.

    Shadow attorney-general Paul Lynch has slammed the government for its secrecy and for not enabling the act, which comes with a presumption in favour of open justice.

    It was passed in the final year that Labor was in power.

    Since then, the number of suppression orders made across the courts has reached record levels soaring from 97 in 2011 to 185 last year.

    MPs have regularly raised the progress of the Court Information Act in parliament as it languishes in legal limbo.

    In November 2013, Greens MP David Shoebridge was told that the Department of Attorney-General and Justice had “convened an advisory group to assist in implementing the act” and amending it to “address a range of practical concerns that have been identified,” according to official parliamentary reports.

    The NSW Attorney-General at the time, Greg Smith, told parliament “action is expected to be taken in relation to the act in 2014.”

    In August 2014, Mr Lynch was told in parliament that the act had not been commenced “due to a number of operational issues that have been identified by the court and other stakeholders”.

  81. stackja
    #2912994, posted on January 21, 2019 at 10:25 am

    Mega-mine’s future in hands of greenies

    EXCLUSIVE
    STEVEN WARDILL

    THE fate of Queensland’s Carmichael mine is in the hands of an environmental group whose members champion radical action on climate change, oppose coal and have appeared as expert witnesses against Adani.

    In an extraordinary departure from normal processes, the Threatened Species Recovery Hub has been handpicked by the Palaszczuk Government to review one of the mine’s environmental management plans.

    The review, which is holding up construction, will reassess plans to conserve 33,000ha of pastoral land, purchased around the mine to offset habitat loss for the black-throated finch. Environment Minister Leeanne Enoch refused to detail how the Hub was appointed.

    An Adani spokeswoman said the Government was “shifting the goalposts” at the 11th hour.

  82. stackja
    #2912995, posted on January 21, 2019 at 10:27 am

    Families on an average wage of $86,000 can afford to buy a home in cheapest suburbs
    Aidan Devine, The Daily Telegraph
    January 20, 2019 9:00pm
    Subscriber only

    Falling prices have made homes across much of Sydney­ affordable again for middle-income families.

    Homes in western suburbs like Kingswood, St Marys, Liverpool, Granville, Punchbowl and Harris Park are back in reach for families on Sydney’s average wage of about $86,000 a year.

    Typical properties in those areas went beyond the budgets of average wage earners when prices hit a peak in mid-2017 — and the required mortgage repayments on a median-priced house would have eaten up more than a third of the buyer’s income.

    Such a situation, known as “mortgage stress”, generally precludes banks from issuing a loan.

    But prices have dipped below the middle-income mortgage-stress threshold over the past year.

  83. Mak Siccar
    #2912996, posted on January 21, 2019 at 10:28 am

    jock
    #2912954, posted on January 21, 2019 at 9:23 am
    Just to get back to economics for a tic. There was an article in the weekend oz originally from the leftist times. It lauded the policies espoused by occasio cortez. To wit print money. I now cant find the article. It may have been taken down because the pro EU times realised it argued against the euro. Did anyone read it? It was a bottler. Wish i had saved it.

    Jock, in case you can’t get past the paywall at the Australian, I posted the article on this blog two days ago under the How worse can it get thread.

  84. Des Deskperson
    #2912997, posted on January 21, 2019 at 10:29 am

    Here’s the Our Watch board:

    https://www.ourwatch.org.au/Who-We-Are/Board-of-Directors

    Stott Despoja, Kerry Chikarovski but check out the photo of member LT GEN David Morrison AO [retd].

    He’s looking more and more like an ageing window-dresser. Only a person of immense vanity and absolutely no self-knowledge could see this depiction as anything but risible.

  85. Mother Lode
    #2912998, posted on January 21, 2019 at 10:29 am

    Cate Faehrmann, who today admitted she has taken ecstasy or MDMA occasionally since her 20s, has taken aim at the state government’s zero-tolerance approach to illicit drug use.

    So they have a zero tolerance policy?

    In that case hasn’t she just opened herself, by means of her own admission, to investigation?

    It should certainly mean her stepping down since she herself admits to knowingly breaking the law, which she spends all day voting on making people obey.

  86. areff
    #2912999, posted on January 21, 2019 at 10:30 am

    The best form of pill/mushroom/tab testing is to let everyone else down them first, then watch carefully.

  87. Not Uh oh
    #2913001, posted on January 21, 2019 at 10:32 am

    When they’re testing these pills will they require proof of age or can any fourteen year old get their stuff through?

  88. Snoopy
    #2913003, posted on January 21, 2019 at 10:34 am

    In other shop news… Another game of Spot that Missing Word.

    Footage of children allegedly taking part in a riot outside the Northern Territory’s Palmerston Shopping Centre has appalled community leaders and residents.

    Three children, aged 12, 13 and 17, and three adults, aged 18, 20 and 31, were arrested after the violent disturbance at the shopping centre, in the satellite city 20 kilometres east of Darwin, where tensions have long simmered about youth crime.

    The children were released for youth diversion, and the adults charged with a number of offences, including assault, taking part in a riot, armed with an offensive weapon and damage to property.

    No information as to whether the centre manager or any tenants were also charged.

  89. Twostix
    #2913004, posted on January 21, 2019 at 10:35 am

    He’s looking more and more like an ageing window-dresser.

    He looks like billy the puppet from saw.

  90. lotocoti
    #2913005, posted on January 21, 2019 at 10:35 am

    Illicit drug distributors have an independent means of testing the quality of drugs supplied to them and thereby gain commercial advantage.

    Imagine the premium you’ll get for government certified Uoglobe No.4 heroin.

  91. stackja
    #2913006, posted on January 21, 2019 at 10:36 am

    OldOzzie
    #2912983, posted on January 21, 2019 at 10:08 am

    And women don’t need men? I can’t see this ending well.

  92. Zulu Kilo Two Alpha
    #2913007, posted on January 21, 2019 at 10:38 am

    He’s looking more and more like an ageing window-dresser.

    Aging pervert…

  93. Ƶĩppʯ (ȊꞪꞨV)
    #2913008, posted on January 21, 2019 at 10:39 am

    Bespoke, this is my point. A pill that is ‘good’ to the buyer in that it contains a decent amount of MMDA will still kill.

    That’s the kind of hysteria that teaches kids the anti-drug war is BS. There is an estimated 20-30 million annual users of mdma and fatalities are miniscule, mainly resulting from overheating or over consumption of water.

    The problems with ecstasy is not the mdma it’s the other crap that gets passed off as ecstasy which can lead to overdoses. This is what pill testing aims to address.

  94. stackja
    #2913009, posted on January 21, 2019 at 10:40 am

    Snoopy
    #2913003, posted on January 21, 2019 at 10:34 am

    Always Black Colour missing.

  95. Zulu Kilo Two Alpha
    #2913010, posted on January 21, 2019 at 10:43 am

    https://www.ourwatch.org.au/Who-We-Are/Board-of-Directors

    Ms Mariam Veiszadeh

    Muslim activist, founder of the “Islamophobia” register, heavily involved in the “I’ll Ride With You” campaign?

