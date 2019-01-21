The looney left has found yet another economic theory to ruin us with

From The Times reprinted in The Australian. Insane enough just as an economic principle, but to have it endorsed by Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez and then presented as a sensible idea by the Economics Editor of The Times in London [!!!!!] shows how low we have fallen. If someone cannot work out how insane this is, they cannot be said to have even the most preliminary grasp of how an economy works. But let me give you a hint. The aim is to open the spigot to public spending almost to an infinite extent since a government printing money in one’s own economy and then spending it apparently has no downside. And then when the price level starts to rise, you increase taxes to put things right again. I love the idea of trying to raise taxes as prices are rocketing while interest rates are held level. That this is not seen as obvious idiocy and an invitation to disaster really makes me wonder how far gone economic theory now is. That it is even being published in respectable newspapers is more depressing than almost anything else. But he certainly gets one thing right: the policies adopted after the GFC have been a complete failure. Now on to the column.
Modern Monetary Theory: Who’ll be brave enough to try it?
In the past decade, the world has suffered two global crises: the financial disaster of 2008 and the eurozone sovereign debt crisis two years later. Policymakers responded with bailouts, cheap funding schemes, zero interest rates and quantitative easing. In one sense, the past ten years was a period of intense economic experimentation. In another, nothing has changed.
Following previous crises, macroeconomic ideas were replaced. After the Second World War, Keynesian, under which governments spend to create demand and protect jobs, was ascendant. After the inflation-induced recessions in the 1970s, the big idea was monetarism, using interest rates and the money supply to keep prices under control.
And now, after two existential crises? Nothing. The fundamental macroeconomic ideas have not changed. Labour and the Tories do battle on the scale of the deficit, like two old fools arguing who should pay for the last round long after the bar has closed. Beyond that, John McDonnell’s socialist revolution is pilfered from crumbling communist textbooks. It’s all a bit disappointing.
A new idea is slowly gaining momentum, though, particularly in the United States, where the charismatic Democrat Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez has been championing it. The idea is modern monetary theory and, as with many new ideas, it is not actually that new. Its origins date back to 1993 and it even featured in the 2016 US election. Bernie Sanders’ economic adviser was Stephanie Kelton, a prominent advocate of MMT.
At first glance, the theory seems barmy. As long as a government borrows in its own currency, it need never default because it can always print the money it needs. Described that way, MMT sounds like that other MMT, the magic money tree, or Jeremy Corbyn’s “People’s QE” – the kind of thing Weimar Germany and Zimbabwe tried with devastating inflationary consequences. But that’s because we’re looking through the wrong end of the telescope….
What MMT does prove, however , is that we will not run out of new ideas as long as we can describe the world in different ways. That, at least, is encouraging.
He thinks it’s great that we have new ideas to consider. We will certainly never run out of stupid ideas. One more post-modernist crank. This was the most acute comment at The Oz which exactly states what needs to be said, written by “Tony”.
This is seriously dangerous stuff. Fundamentally, money is not wealth, i.e. income producing assets, goods and services etc, but rather just a system for exchanging such. One can argue about Keynesian and Monetarist policy till the cows come home but ignoring the fundamentals of wealth creation through favorable investment (not speculative) conditions and rising productivity always produces rising living standards for workers and good margins for capital. The State can then appropriate (Tax) a portion of that generated wealth. Fundamentally, increasing the money supply by Gov does not produce more wealth- that is impossible- but at the margins it is useful for ironing out the natural cycles of investment but that is it.
It is bananas to think that printing money actually creates real wealth and is safe to do so as long as we borrow from ourselves or foreigners in our own dollars. If this fallacy were true, why would anyone invest or work at all? Lets just print money and borrow in AU$ and sit at home relaxing on a “universal income” paid by Gov. Wow, that sounds great. Where do I sign up? OK, vote Greens or ALP, no probs.
Having gone through the entire comments thread, there was no a single positive comment made by even a single person who had read this nonsense through. There is hope for us yet but only marginally if this is the kind of stupidity that is now gaining currency on the left.
Leftist currency by the wheelbarrow?
Fisky and Infidel Tiger are believers in MMT from the regulars on the Cat.
I bet The Worlds Greatest Evah Treasurer, Wayne Swansteen would fully endorse this economic approach.
In fact, I suspect that this printing of money to cover the huge debt that Labor created when in Government was in the back of their collective minds, hence the spending spree. The Left has always looked to Commo countries such as Cuba, Venezuela, Russia, North Korea etc as shining lights of the progressive future.
Ocasio-Cortez is just plain dangerous as many on the Left will swallow her crank theories.
I wondered if cats had picked up on this dangerous drivel. What the hell has happened to the times? Its leftist. Pro EU and pro PC .
Socialists are alwsys looking gor a third way to fund their big spending dreams. Taxing folk tends to be hard work. Printing money is easy. . But in the end hitler that great socialist had to loot other countries to keep his war hoing.
The reading of history as a guide to what can happen in the future – if people dont learn the lessons of the past.
Lets think now…….the Weimar Republic 1921-23, printing of currency to finance…in this case re-armament, hyperinflation, collapse, unemployment and of course what it led to is well known.
What could possible go wrong with this sort of “new” economic thinking from the left?
Classic post modernist claptrap. Every idea validates and defines its own reality.
If ever there was a quaint belief that economics was a science, this sort of platitudinous bilge should pretty well kill such thought off.
Or our lyin’ eyes. Better to close them and just feelz.
Fiat currency as a commodity.
Tulip bulbs.
The journalists at The Times studied economics with Robert Mugabe, Hugo Chavez and Kim Jong-un.
What economic accreditations does Alexandria “Sandy” Occasional-Cortex actually hold?
We have ordered our counterfeit money making machine for when the Left take over. It will go in the Laundry.
I remember Mugabe decades ago saying that his country had an economic system “far more enlightened” than the West. It didn’t end well.
COM,
besides Tulip Mania
you forgot
From Monday Forum
Soon to be South Africa
“It Feels Apocalyptic” – A Letter From Zimbabwe, Where The Country Remains In Total Shutdown
Zimbabwe is once again at the brink of economic collapse, making a mockery of President Emmerson Mnangagwa’s claim that the country is open for business.
As Bloomberg reports, many shops and factories have shut their doors because of a lack of customers and those that continue to trade are open to haggling over prices to secure hard currency. At an appliance shop in the capital, Harare, a salesman whispers that a Whirlpool Corp. washing machine priced at about $5,000 if paid for electronically will sell for $1,500 in cash, while at a nearby electrical warehouse, a $600 invoice is whittled down to $145 for payment in dollar bills.
But, as OilPrice.com’s Tsvetana Paraskova reports, Zimbabwe is on a three-day nationwide strike and protests are erupting in the streets after the government of the southern African country doubled fuel prices, making gasoline sold in Zimbabwe the most expensive gasoline in the world.
It must be crap if that carsie sheila likes it . Yiu know the English word carsie means toilet ,and thsts where the economy will go down . Good name for the commo tosser ,shirthouse in Aussie .
This crackpots ideas are result of government involvement in money business.
Currency devaluation is not a new idea… the Romans tried it. MMT is just a new line of patter in a very old shell game.
Lol, The Pink Times is pushing Chartalism now and it’s calling it a new idea? FMD
MMT is stupid. MMT is basically Keynes on steroids.
Here’s the essential difference between say the US monetary system and Venezuela.
Yes, the US can pump liquidity in order to raise nominal GDP. It can do this while bond yields only move up a smidgen. The reason is that the US is trusted by markets the moment an inflation target is reached it will stop adding liquidity. You cannot trust Venezuela to do the same and that’s the reason the US has not fallen to hyper inflation while Venezuela has.
MMT would immediately telegraph to markets that the US no longer could be trusted and it’s time to sell US assets.