I’m not usually a fan of Bernard Keane of Crikey, but he put he was on form today in his critique of the World Economic Forum following from Judith Sloane’s op ed. One of his best lines was

The Guardian even has a liveblog about it, although admittedly The Guardian would liveblog the opening of an envelope.

Surely it is peak Davos? When will the hangers on find that they lose credibility for attending? All those climate change preachers like David Attenborough and Jacinda Ardern just can’t help themselves to bath in the glory of the narcissists attending this event. The world would not miss them if they were imprisoned in Davos for the rest of their lives. All the virtue signallers attending a the grossest of hypocrites, venal in the extreme. They represent the worst of crony capitalism which is unfortunately frequently associated with free enterprise but actually more closely related to socialism.