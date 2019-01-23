Covington boys invited to the White House

Nick Sandmann and the students of Covington have become symbols of Fake News and how evil it can be. They have captivated the attention of the world, and I know they will use it for the good – maybe even to bring people together. It started off unpleasant, but can end in a dream! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) January 22, 2019

From Covington Kids Going To The White House.

On Tuesday, Nick Sandmann, the student from Covington Catholic High school who was at the center of the controversy with Native American Nathan Phillips last Friday near the Lincoln Memorial, confirmed to The Daily Wire that the White House has reached out to host the students. Sandmann said, “The President wants to send a plane down to get us.”

The article speculates on why he might have extended the invitation, with this their final conclusion: “Trump simply wants to support the boys whom he thinks have been wronged.”

The actual reason is that PDT is the greatest marketing genius ever to become President, who is also aware that we are in a war for the survival of Western Civilisation, which has all those features dispensable on the left, such as free market economies, freedom of thought and freedom of religion, none of which is actually free but must be fought for and defended. And if you don’t think all of this is at risk, let me therefore bring this to your attention: 74% of Democrats would vote for Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez for President.

A new Axios/SurveyMonkey poll finds that 74% of Democrats (and people who lean Dem) would consider voting for Ocasio-Cortez if she were old enough to run for president. (She’s 29; you have to be at least 35.) That includes the 17% who would “definitely” vote for her.

the 17% who would “definitely” vote for her. Jon Cohen, SurveyMonkey’s chief research officer, tells me: “These data show the phenomenon is real — she tops Sen. Schumer in favorability among Democrats and overall nearly rivals Speaker Pelosi.”

There are no principles on the left, only a will to power plus an astonishing level of ignorance.