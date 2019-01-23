Wednesday Forum: January 23, 2019

Posted on 3:30 pm, January 23, 2019 by Sinclair Davidson
12 Responses to Wednesday Forum: January 23, 2019

  6. mh
    #2915106, posted on January 23, 2019 at 3:39 pm

    Margaret Court’s grand slam record remains 🇦🇺

  9. Fred
    #2915112, posted on January 23, 2019 at 3:41 pm

    Here’s a link to an article about evil sexism in politics.

    https://www.news.com.au/finance/work/at-work/why-would-any-woman-sign-up-for-a-life-in-politics-when-this-is-how-theyre-treated/news-story/cd5240780c7c81f5eaf21e04f587507f

    Notice anyone missing?

    I’m sure there’s a woman in Parliament that has:
    – Been falsely convicted and jailed
    – Had fake nude photographs of her printed in the press
    – Had death threats made against her
    – Had violent protests against her
    – Been subject to constant abuse and vitriol for 20 years.

    Yes according to the press – not worth a mention.

  11. Stimpson J. Cat
    #2915115, posted on January 23, 2019 at 3:42 pm

    Lithium Veterans Rise Up!

  12. Nick
    #2915116, posted on January 23, 2019 at 3:43 pm

    Margaret Court’s grand slam record remains 🇦🇺

    Racism

