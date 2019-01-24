Christiana Figueres Liberty Quote

Posted on 11:59 am, January 24, 2019 by Rafe Champion

This is the first time in the history of mankind that we are setting ourselves the task of intentionally, within a defined period of time, to change the economic development model that has been reigning for at least 150 years, since the Industrial Revolution.

Christiana Figueres, executive secretary of U.N.’s Framework Convention on Climate Change.

5 Responses to Christiana Figueres Liberty Quote

  3. md
    #2915963, posted on January 24, 2019 at 12:24 pm

    stackja
    #2915942, posted on January 24, 2019 at 12:00 pm
    And then?

    An entirely new system under her direct control.

  5. nilk
    #2915984, posted on January 24, 2019 at 12:39 pm

    Didn’t Lenin try that a century ago?

