Christiana Figueres Liberty Quote

This is the first time in the history of mankind that we are setting ourselves the task of intentionally, within a defined period of time, to change the economic development model that has been reigning for at least 150 years, since the Industrial Revolution.
Christiana Figueres, executive secretary of U.N.’s Framework Convention on Climate Change.
And then?
A Quadrant article on her last year:
https://quadrant.org.au/opinion/doomed-planet/2018/10/christiana-figueres-green-fairy/
An entirely new system under her direct control.
She is listed as a contributor to the Eat-Lancet report.
https://eatforum.org/contributor/christiana-figueres/
Didn’t Lenin try that a century ago?