What is the Democrat response to the Venezuelan counter-revolution?

The news is a few hours old but I am still waiting for the reaction of any of the Democrats, and of course, Miss Ocasio-Cortez. The left are the bringers of misery and destruction. The most blatantly socialist regime in the world today. No one in their right mind could support such manifest horrors. But our Marxist-Progressive loons, and their brothers in the media and elsewhere, are so ideologically blind that the misery and harm of others is nothing compared with the misery they would feel having to give up their idiotic economic and political ideas. Unless you are personally relieved to see these efforts to rid Venezuela of its socialist experiment you are yourself as loony as the rest of your socialist confreres.
I cannot think the Dems have much choice other than to welcome the change in public, but I suspect whatever they might say, they do not believe it for a moment, not in their secret heart of hearts.
But it’s not real socialism.
I would not say that Maduro is a good leader, neither was Saddam Husein, and Assad in Syria ain’t that great either (although from an economic perspective Maduro is noticeably worse than both Saddam and Assad).
That said, is the USA really ready for yet another dirty war quagmire situation?
If you interfere you won’t get thanked for it. Better to leave those people alone to think about their own problems and maybe solve something. The American government are terribly bad at nation building, they can’t even achieve simple jobs like wall building and maintaining their own borders.
This article of 18th December, 2018 reports:
Russian media outlets are reporting that the Kremlin is planning to establish a forward outpost on the Venezuelan island of La Orchila
I put up the above link to the article because I am reminded by these fact of the events of Oct 1962.
Tel, there is plenty the Trump administration can do without directly intervening.
Trump’s actions in the past days and hours have probably sealed Majuro’s fate: the Venezuelan public are so desperate they’re now in open defiance of the regime and I’d bet a full-scale military insurgency against the government is now on the cards.
I’m tipping Venezuelans already regard Trump as a hero, which tells you everything you need to know about how the deranged US Democrats will treat the fall of Majuro — a desperate series of anti-Trump talking points blind to the suffering of the Venezuelan people.
For those who don’t understand, here is a Before and after. #Venezuela
Based on the Venezuelan model of Bolivaran Socialism, it appears the back of the Obesity Crisis in Oz will be broken soon by the ALP-ACTU-Greens Revolutionary Action Vanguards here.
For the Proles anyway.
You will note that, up until today, the biggest risk El Jefe Maduro and his clan faced was Type 2 Diabetes.