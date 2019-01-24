There’s never been anyone like him with the above letter published on Instagram.

The key sentences:

Therefore, I will be honoring your invitation, and fulfilling my Constitutional duty, to deliver important information to the people and Congress of the United States of America regarding the state of our union. I look forward to seeing you on the evening of January 29th in the Chamber of the House of Representatives. It would be so very sad for our Country if the State of the Union were not delivered on time, on schedule, and very important, on location!

And do notice the exclamation mark. What’s she going to do to stop him coming, build a wall?

UPDATE: From the comments: “Trump canceled the SOTU speech about half an hour before you posted this.”

We’ll just have to see what the next stage is going to be. The latest from the now anti-Trump Drudge:

An amazing test of wills. This is Pelosi’s letter in reply.

Dear Mr. President: When I extended an invitation on January 3rd for you to deliver the State of the Union address, it was on the mutually agreed upon date, January 29th. At that time, there was no thought that the government would still be shut down. In my further correspondence of January 16th, I said we should work together to find a mutually agreeable date when government has re-opened and I hope that we can still do that. I am writing to inform you that the House of Representatives will not consider a concurrent resolution authorizing the President’s State of the Union address in the House Chamber until government has opened. Again, I look forward to welcoming you to the House on a mutually agreeable date for this address when government has been opened. Sincerely, Nancy Pelosi