Conspiracy Theory? Or Not.

Mandatory disclosures and trigger warnings:
- TAFKAS does not and has never worked for a telecommunications company
- TAFKAS does not and has never worked for a national security or law enforcement agency
- TAFKAS does not and has never worked for Huawei
- TAFKAS is not an engineer (telecommunications or otherwise)
Ok. So it seems that the national security agencies of the Five Eyes countries are seeking to prevent Huawei from being a key supplier of 5G telecommunications infrastructure; on the grounds of national security.
Putting aside security matters for the moment, in Australia, a well functioning high speed cellular network is serious economic threat to the NBN. In fact, prior NBN management has even proposed that a special tax/levy may be required to ensure that NBN remains competitive with high speed cellular broadband. Former NBN CEO Bill Morrow has “floated the idea of a levy on mobile broadband services“.
Huawei appears to be the best value, lowest cost provider of 5G infrastructure. Ruling Huawei out as a supplier will, everything else equal, increase the cost of 5G services. Thus, on the margin, 5G economic competitiveness relative to NBN will be diminished.
TAFKAS believes that the Vodafone Australia network (or at least a large part of it) is provided by Huawei and TAFKAS does not recall any particular national security issues being raised about this or any suggestions that it be decommissioned.
If this is correct (Voda AU + Huawei), and not wanting to engage in rank cynicism, then it might appear that the strong security concerns around Huawei perhaps are not about the company but rather their 5G offering?
Is it possible, could it be that the Huawei issue is not about national security but about the competitiveness of incumbent fixed internet providers. Or at least partly about their competitiveness? Could the forced deployment of more expensive 5G infrastructure be an NBN Competitiveness Levy in a different form?
In the other Five Eyes countries, it is not beyond the realms of possibility that the incumbent, well resourced fixed internet providers are also seeking a marginal competitive bump by forcing the providers of competitive 5G providers to sink in additional capital to fund their businesses, and thus impact their pricing and market dynamics.
TAFKAS has no special information or insights into this, but it seems all too neat and convenient.
Crazy?
There is a widespread multi government push to remove China from any involvement in any critical infrastructure, even if that is merely by Chinese shareholding, anyone would think war is coming.
Please have a read of the article how a Chinese company added surveillance components into server boards for US companies.
https://www.bloomberg.com/news/features/2018-10-04/the-big-hack-how-china-used-a-tiny-chip-to-infiltrate-america-s-top-companies
I recall other countries having security issues with them.
We cant have comrade kruds legacy trashed by being un competetive can we ? Thsts like power is in troubke because of unreliable coal fired stations ,switch to carpetn[bagger ruinables and all will be well,another 453,643 windmills and 34,765,987,996 solar panels thst will ensure 34 per cent of needed power supply at $ 678billion a week .what a ferkinmess these aholes have made a la guillotine citoyens .
TAFKAS is extremely naive.
China is engaging in a massive espionage effort against the West.
The J-31 was built using stolen technology.
Wen Ho Lee was a Chinese spy who stole nuclear secrets.
The West is being far too soft of China.
Read Silent Invasion by Clive Hamilton. Plenty of facts, and not diluted too much by opinion.
Clive Hamilton. Plenty of facts, and not diluted too much by opinion.
That’s something you don’t read too often. Not in this galaxy anyway.
Maybe Huawei is cheap for this type of technology because instead of investing heavily in their own R&D to develop it, perhaps they borrowed IP from the likes of Cisco, and therefore have less cost to amortise. Just a theory, mind.
Fred
#2917212, posted on January 25, 2019 at 2:58 pm
To be fair to TAFKAS, there’s nothing inherently improbable about Australian consumers being shafted in a cynical crony capitalist play so as to protect a government money pit from being seen for the debacle that it is.
There is no suggestion that Huawei has done any spying. The problem is the way the supply updates to their software. Just as every other software supplier pushes out patches, so too does Huawei.
Being a Chinese company means that the Chinese Government can impose certain requirements upon Huawei. The concern is that if the Chinese Government demand Huawei insert spyware or malware into a patch there will be no choice but to comply.
Should Huawei be permitted to provide critical backbone infrastructure it is difficult to guarantee there would never be Chinese Government interference.
Internet traffic is routed around the world dynamically, trying to pick the fastest route. There have been many instances where vast amounts of data have been mysteriously routed down slower paths through China. Why risk more problems with Huawei ?
https://www.itnews.com.au/news/china-systematically-hijacks-internet-traffic-researchers-514537