David Bidstrup: A year has passed and nothing has changed, in fact it is worse.

January 24 2019 saw Adelaide’s 80 year old maximum temperature record fall. It also provided another example of the frailty of the electricity system with wind power collapsing and mad animal panic ensuing while 25,000 properties lost power. It also showed the idiocy of the electricity “market”.

In January 2018 we had 2 consecutive days above 40 degrees, (January 18 and 19), and on those days wholesale power prices in SA soared by a factor of 20 compared to the monthly average. The combined cost for the 2 days was $128 million. On January 24 2019 the cost for one day was $234 million.

The table below shows a portion of the day for each of the 5 states that are supposed to be in the “market”. The AEMO data used to tabulate these costs is divided into 48 half hour periods each day and gives a demand in MW and a “Regional reference price” for the corresponding period. I have abridged the table to show just the 6 hour period when prices went through the roof in SA and Victoria, but did not move in the other 3 states and actually went negative a few time in Tasmania.

The full day for Victoria and SA can be seen in the chart below the table. I have not included the other states as their costs do not show on the chart due to the huge difference between them and SA and Victoria.

The table shows the 6 hour period shaded in yellow. In both states this period accounted for 97% of the daily cost and the average cost per MWh was $13,008 in Victoria and $14,059 in SA. Averaged over the whole day Queensland, NSW and Tasmania cost around $105 /MWh but Victoria’s daily average was $4,529.00 and SA’s $4,161.00.

It seems the message falls on deaf ears. Those who have defined themselves by “climate change” do not want to hear that they have failed completely and left a mess behind. The loss of the Port Augusta power station and the closure of Hazelwood were acts of economic vandalism that put the electricity system on the road to failure. The fact that new solar and wind installations are being approved and built shows the depth of ignorance in those who run the place.