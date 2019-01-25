Lomborg on getting our climate priorities straight

Some doubt about the value of sun and wind!
Many policies focus on solving global warming by investing in solar and wind, but over the coming quarter-century, these technologies will contribute only marginally to the solution. Moreover, they are not competitive now and will be mostly inefficient for at least 25 years.
The International Energy Agency estimates that just 0.5 percent of the world’s energy comes from solar and wind, and even with the Paris agreement, this will increase to only 2.4 percent by 2040. It also estimates that the world is spending about $90 billion on solar and wind subsidies this year, and that even by 2040, they will still need about the same support. That’s not sustainable.
From the Paywallian:
Greens leader Richard Di Natale has blamed an over-reliance on coal and energy policy failures for the Tasmanian bushfires and the increased risk of bushfires near his family home.
“Coal is the reason we’re here the reason we are seeing these record breaking conditions we have these massive fires in Tasmania,” he told Sky News.
Seriously. He said it.
Oh, they also reported this:
“I just said goodbye to my wife and kids we live in a bushfire prone area we had to execute our fire plan today and that’s happening more and more frequently. The reason we’re in this position is because we’re digging up coal we’re polluting the atmosphere and we’re making climate change worse.”
Senator Di Natale has a family farm in Victoria’s Otway Ranges.
The poor man. He clearly can afford to be a Green.