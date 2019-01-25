The dogs that didn’t bark in the night

Yesterday I asked What is the Democrat response to the Venezuelan counter-revolution?. Today we have the answer: That weird silence from Democrats over Venezuela’s massive rejection of socialism . “Weird” is not the word I would use, more something along the lines of “repulsive” and “terrifying”. These people are not sickened by the outcome in Venezuela nor do they see any reason to support those who are trying to get rid of its vile socialist regime.
What we can conclude from this is three things: That the collapse of socialism is an embarrassing topic for Democrats who are trying to sell it here. That supporting Maduro, as is this inclination, automatically puts them in the same camp as Vladimir Putin, the man they claim President Trump is in bed with. And three, it suggests that they’ll do anything to oppose and undermine President Trump, even if that means throwing Venezuelans under the bus. No wonder they’re too petrified to say anything. Here they could be scarfing up Venezuelan and Latino good will by siding with President Trump against the clown dictatorship in Caracas, and they just can’t bring themselves to do it, not even for the Latino vote.
And what about Miss Ocasio-Cortez as we also asked yesterday?
Now let’s turn to openly socialist Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez, is she ignoring it, too? Where is Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez on this massive popular rejection of socialism in Venezuela? The gabby congresswoman is opining a lot about … herself on her Twitter feed and the government shutdown. But then there just this one little tweet that just came out: Amazingly, she signaled support for Putin’s stance, saying Maduro is the legitimate leader of Venezuela and Trump shouldn’t be supporting the crowds calling for change or the leader who was just sworn in under the rules of Venezuela’s Chavista constitution. She used the fig leaf of the Vatican’s and Mexico’s outlier support for Maduro to encourage Maduro to stay in power under the guise of ‘dialogue.’ … Her past claims on 60 Minutes to not envisioning anything like Venezuela in her socialist scheme of things now rings hollow. She’s effectively endorsed Putin and Maduro even as the regime collapses.
This is the kind of thing that should tell you everything you need to know about the modern left.
Widespread poverty is the correct and expected outcome of socialism, there is no contradiction in the democrats stance. The more poverty the more excited leftists get.
Indeed, Zippy – this is what they call “equality”. The vast majority of millenial Socialists (like AOC) believe in a Socialist utopia where nothing ever goes wrong, and when it does it wasn’t Socialism that caused it.
All we have to do now is wait for Iampeter to call us all Socialists / Collectivists and join the dots, etc , and Hark Now! to sing the praises of modern leftism. And … go!
“Francis is nearby on a visit to Panama for World Youth Day.
The statement said the pope “is praying for the victims and for all the people of Venezuela.” It adds that “the Holy See supports all efforts that help save the population from further suffering”.
The Vatican has a delicate line to balance in Venezuela. Local bishops vocally oppose the socialist regime of President Nicholas Maduro, but the Holy See has kept up diplomatic relations with the government, to the extent that it sent its interim charge d’affaires to Maduro’s inauguration earlier this month. ”
https://www.local10.com/espanol/noticias/venezuela/pope-francis-supports-efforts-help-save-venezuelans-from-suffering
But eternal undergrad Quiggin has the answer to all Australia’s problems again….STILL…as he tries to flog his Australian Socialist Utopia to the poor indoctrinated brainwashed creatures Australia’s dysfunction factories posing as universities are producing.
https://www.theguardian.com/politics/2019/jan/17/socialist-utopia-2050-what-could-life-in-australia-be-like-after-the-failure-of-capitalism
As always his projected outcomes are all assertion …no analysis …and anyone who’s tried knows Quiggin very quickly slaps a ban on anyone who questions his dogma on any subject…especially the Socialists’ new MEANS to their Global Wealth Redistribution/Global Socialism ENDS…the CAGW HOAX.
Progressive media is already blaming Trump for the plight of the Venezuelans and are pointing to the likelihood of a US intervention visiting death & misery upon those Venezuelans already visited with death and misery under their socialist betters.
Narratives must be maintained
Yes, we know.
However, western societies have been so comprehensively marched through that speaking sense and hoping it will catch on in the public square is a vain hope. Politics is broken.