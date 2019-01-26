Hitting the wall

The nub of the issue is this: in a “negotiation” to get Congressional funding for the wall, there is nothing the president has that the Democrats want, other than his resignation. It is not a lack of will to get the wall funded, it is a lack of cards to play in the negotiation. He thought there might be something in some kind of exchange over DACA, but the Democrats think eventually they will get everything they want so there was no reason for them to parley.
If it is the popular will of the majority of Americans that it maintains an open border with Mexico, so that anyone who wishes can come and camp and settle in the United States, then that is what will ultimately prevail. A madness on stilts.
Lots of critics around this morning, but not a single practical solution. It is only a three-week lull in the shutdown, but how things will be different three weeks who can say. The President says he has “a very powerful alternative” but that we shall see.
Their Australian turnbullites elites responded to the boats being stopped by enabling the people smuggler crime cartels to fly clients in on visas.
Two million dreamers on visas, waiting for shorten to branch stack the appeals board for visa dreamers wanting to stay, vote and do family reunions.
The democrats after their next victory, will have pregnant, disabled vegan Latino refugees from central America riding on a convoy of bulldozers through Trumps wall, as CNN films Pink Floyd playing their song and weeping American leftists throw roses at their liberators.
While a hundred foot Lego statue of Vader-Ginsburg towers over the frenzy.
If you look at democratic support for a wall and strong border security, it was at over 50% until Trump mentioned building a wall during campaigning. Once Trump talked out it, it tanked and has been on a downward trend, declining to just 11%.
This really shows the mentality of leftists. They just disagree. Do something they support, they will disagree.
Anyway I support Trump keeping the goverment shutdown for years as he put it. It will really show up how most of the government does absolutely nothing.