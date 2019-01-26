Liberty Quote
The difference between death and taxes is, death doesn’t get worse every time Congress meets.— Will Rogers
-
-
Open Forum: January 26, 2019
#AustraliaDay: #GrowUpAustralia—#ChangeTheDate to 17 SEPTEMBER!
The nation-state now known as Australia was created by the Commonwealth of Australia Constitution Act (Imp.) 1900, which was passed on 5 July and signed by Queen Victoria on 9 July. The Act provided for a delayed proclamation because the people of Western Australia had not yet voted to join the federation. They did so on 31 July. The proclamation of the Commonwealth, including WA, was accordingly issued by the Queen on 17 September, and took effect on 1 January 1901. Thus a single polity, covering a whole continent (and one big island and many smaller ones), was authorized by popular votes. That’s an achievement unique in human history. Something to brag about. Something to wave flags about. Something to celebrate with a national holiday. Something not to be detracted from by holding the so-called national holiday on the anniversary of the selection of a site for a prison camp — an achievement depressingly frequent in human history.
The foregoing historical sketch contains five obvious candidates for the national day: 5 July, 9 July, 31 July, 17 September, and 1 January. The first two might be seen as snubbing WA. The third might be seen as WA-centric. The fifth is ruled out by the litter and the hangovers from the night before. That leaves the fourth, 17 September, which has the added advantage of being the day on which federation became official, subject to nothing but the passage of time.
The proclamation of the Commonwealth was not an obviously cause for celebration among the indigenous peoples. But neither was it an obvious setback for them, which is more than can be said for 26 January. The adoption of 17 September would therefore solve the problem that currently plagues “Australia Day”.
But that, I fear, is precisely what makes my suggestion unacceptable. Some people don’t want the problem solved. They want it to fester as long as possible, so that they can milk it for all it’s worth. That’s why they pretend that there’s no alternative date, or that the objections to 26 January are about hatred of western civilization rather than sympathy for the natives, or that date will offend some noisy minority or other, or (wait for it…) that changing the date is about getting rid of the national day altogether. In reality, turning the national day into a celebration of federation would put an end to the present distraction. But some people don’t want the distraction to end, because they need us to be distracted while they screw us over.
(Posted by Gavin R. Putland on Rum Rebellion Day, 26 January, 2019 — the 211th anniversary of Australia’s only military coup. Cheers!)
1
Happy Australia Day!
How utterly naïve.
Bill bans ‘abhorrent’ quizzing of domestic abuse victims in court
Landmark draft legislation also includes measures to raise awareness and support survivors
Domestic abusers will no longer be able to cross-examine their former partners in family courts under a comprehensive government package of reforms to tackle the issue.
The landmark draft domestic abuse bill, published tomorrow after an 18-month delay, will prevent victims from being subjected to the “abhorrent practice” of being interrogated in court by their abusers, alongside other measures designed to raise awareness, support survivors and tackle perpetrators.
The development, which has been broadly welcomed by campaigners, comes as new analysis estimates that the social cost of domestic abuse in 2016-17 was £66bn, more than the amount caused by alcohol and drug misuse, cigarettes and obesity combined.
Measures in the draft bill include the first statutory government definition of domestic abuse, the appointment of a commissioner dedicated to tackling the issue and new protection orders to force perpetrators to attend rehabilitation programmes where substance abuse is a factor, or behaviour change programmes.
Prime minister Theresa May said: “We know, from the harrowing experiences of victims and their families, that there is still more to do to stamp out this life-shattering crime, and the domestic abuse bill will lead the way in bringing about the changes we need to achieve this.
“It represents a step-change in our approach, and I am grateful to the charities, victims, campaign groups and frontline agencies who have worked alongside us to ensure we get this right.”
Sarah Green, co-director of the End Violence Against Women Coalition, said: “The ambition and determination in the government’s announcement of the new bill is very welcome, given the devastation this abuse causes.
“However, if law, policy and spending really are to be radically changed in this area, it is absolutely critical that there is clear recognition that domestic violence very disproportionately affects women. This is not to say that men are not also sometimes victimised, but women’s inequality is part of what drives some men’s sense that they are entitled to bully and control in their relationships.”
Green also urged future work to examine the complex links between domestic abuse and “other forms of abuse including sexual violence, stalking and harassment, forced marriage, trafficking and prostitution”.
Tomorrow’s announcement comes after the government launched a consultation into domestic abuse last year that drew responses from more than 3,200 people. It is estimated that about two million adults experience domestic abuse each year.
The bill will be published alongside government research that calculated the social and economic costs of domestic abuse as totalling more than £34,000 per individual victim, or £66bn per year. The amount was calculated by looking at the costs of protective and preventative measures, the consequences and the response by police and the wider justice system.
The vast majority of this cost (£47bn) was a result of the physical and emotional harm of domestic abuse. It included other factors such as the cost to health services (£2.3bn), police (£1.3bn) and victim services (£724m).
The government originally intended to prohibit alleged domestic abusers cross-examining their victims in the family court through its Prisons and Courts Bill in 2017, but that bill was held up in the wake of that year’s snap general election, leaving victims and campaigners frustrated that the practice was able to continue.
CNN tipped off on Roger Stone? They had cameras outside his house.
Correction: “or that date” should be “or that any date”.
#pray4RogerStone
How utterly naïve.
Don’t be ridiculous. The CNN crew just happened to be driving past Roger Stone’s home in Florida at 6 am, saw the commotion out front and stopped. Pure coincidence.
It would put an end to the current distraction. Trouble is another would just take its place.
I made a little bet with myself that when the “change the date” (which really means “split the date and kill Australia Day”) mob eventually nominated a date it would be either (1) in the middle of winter to fuck over the traditionak beach/BBQ celebration; or
(2) clash with other dates of significance (eg Anzac Day) to dilute and blur the relevance.
Putting it in the middle of football finals does just that.
Good work Gav!
Ahahahaha! Australia’s ponzi economy is performing marvellously, vote Morrison to keep the good times rolling!
As I said on the previous thread:
Make the first Tuesday in November “Australia Day”, and make it a gazetted public holiday.
That day means more to more Australians than any other day of celebration anyway.
too close to Melb Show and AFL grand final.
silly idea
Gavin thought his post was so important that it had to be the very first comment on the Open Forum on Australia Day.
Thanks to struth for emphasizing another typo: “obviously cause” obviously should be “obvious cause”. 😛
Happy Australia day to all and particularly Gab who said it first.
Yes, Gavin openly and unapologetically thinks it’s very important to boast about Australia’s unique political achievement, which also happens to be an achievement of western Christian civilization and the English-speaking peoples.
identity-stalinism
Which maybe, just maybe, one in ten thousand people understand the significance of.
The significance of the first Tuesday in November, on the other hand, is known and celebrated by nearly all Australians over ten years old.
It’s no contest.
Too close to footy finals.
Keep importing third world monkeys and giving them bananas.
I don’t give a shit about the cup but November sounds good because public holidays are thin on the ground in the second half of the year.
Gavin Chamberlain. ..back to the drawing board and think harder.
You don’t understand your enemy.
I appreciate your effort Gavin but please read and understand this…
THERE. IS. NO. PROBLEM. TO. SOLVE.
I believe Cup Day is losing some of its shine. The race may be an excuse for a party, but there was always that strong element of history in the making. The race has changed now with the international horses. There is no real form to go on, and nobody remembers the winner anymore. Who won in November – can you remember?
Cross Counter.
Melbourne Cup is Australia’s Only true national day.
Maybe they should move the Cup to 26 January.
In Qld and possibly other States the kids return to school after Australia Day, so the 26th Jan is a good date to wrap up the long break from school.
No argument from me, mh. But also totally irrelevant.
In Australia work stops that day, sweeps are held, and a party atmosphere prevails.
At the allotted time even any pretense of work stops, and all eyes turn to a tv screen.
Even in a Colesworth store, people stop shopping as the PA is switched to the broadcast.
Then, for a few short minutes, a nation holds it breath.
Then the champers are popped,
The sweep winners cheer, and win, lose or draw, a party atmosphere ensues.
It’s true, these days a week later nobody remembers who actually won.
But who cares?