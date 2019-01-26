Rafe’s Roundup Jan 26

Features. Mark Stein roasts the deranged leftists and equally stupid conservatives (never Trumpers?) who piled on a group of decent Catholic school kids. Lomborg on the lunacy of punting on sun and wind power.

Many policies focus on solving global warming by investing in solar and wind, but over the coming quarter-century, these technologies will contribute only marginally to the solution. Moreover, they are not competitive now and will be mostly inefficient for at least 25 years. The International Energy Agency estimates that just 0.5 percent of the world’s energy comes from solar and wind, and even with the Paris agreement, this will increase to only 2.4 percent by 2040. It also estimates that the world is spending about $90 billion on solar and wind subsidies this year, and that even by 2040, they will still need about the same support. That’s not sustainable.

