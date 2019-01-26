Rooftop PV appears in the AEMO record

On Friday Rooftop PV appeared on my favourite AEMO display for the first time, or the first time that I noticed it, and lately I have been checking all the boxes to find what each one contributes, all the way down to Waste Coal Mine Gas. As the level of demand and supply approached 36GW in the middle of the day Rooftop PV rose to 4GW and tapering off after 4 presumably due to north facing panels getting less of the western sun.

Can someone help to interpret these figures. How come it was listed for the first time, where could you find the rooftop figures before? I have read that it was up to 4GW but is that installed capacity, average, max, min etc. How much used in house and how much fed back into the grid.

Some other things, when wind is low hydro and gas ramp up, my question is how sustainable is it to ramp up gas and water for extended periods?