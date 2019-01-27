A border skirmish with more to come

Three posts drawn down from Lucianne with the last one from Instapundit. Feb 15 is coming, the one just after Valentine’s Day.
|Republicans in Congress were reportedly feeling the heat from the 24/7 “I’m a federal worker and I’m losing my house” media stories and subsequently begging President Trump to give them a window of opportunity to strike a longer term deal with Democrats. The president wasn’t immune to the pain being felt by federal workers either. (Snip)Democrats were getting desperate. Some were openly breaking with the leadership and demanding President Trump be given his $5 billion for the wall. So, here comes President Trump, rising above all of the petty finger-pointing, to declare a three-week period of
|President Trump’s Rose Garden declaration of an end to the partial shutdown was a tactical retreat, a rejection of a Little Big Horn strategy. He found himself in a no-win situation, and rather than bear unacceptable costs, has redefined the contest on better terms: sending the issue to a House and Senate conference committee charged with coming up with a deal that prevents a resumption of the shutdown, and provides border security, something that Democrats say they believe is important. It is important that Nancy Pelosi declined to rule out funding for a physical barrier.
|Chill. Just chill. The wailing and gnashing of teeth on the hardcore conservative side over Trump’s delaying action – really, a hudna – in the battle for the wall is way over the top and typically overdramatic. Trump’s caved-in! We’re doomed! Pelosi annihilated him with her master stratagems and it’s all over for conservatism! Oh please. Lighten up, Francises – and many of you are my pals. But you need this bucket of cold water. What happened Friday doesn’t matter. Not at all. Well, that’s not quite accurate. It could matter,
LAURENCE JARVIK AS KENNY ROGERS: President Trump Knew When To Fold The Shutdown.
The worst thing is the triumphalism and arrogance coming from Pelosi and Schumer. It’s revolting.
Whether they’re goading Trump into another bout I don’t know, but he has to build a wall or the Republicans will be wiped out as the base walks away. Quite like what is happening to the Liberal Party.