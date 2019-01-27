A border skirmish with more to come

Chill. Just chill. The wailing and gnashing of teeth on the hardcore conservative side over Trump’s delaying action – really, a hudna – in the battle for the wall is way over the top and typically overdramatic. Trump’s caved-in! We’re doomed! Pelosi annihilated him with her master stratagems and it’s all over for conservatism! Oh please. Lighten up, Francises – and many of you are my pals. But you need this bucket of cold water. What happened Friday doesn’t matter. Not at all. Well, that’s not quite accurate. It could matter,