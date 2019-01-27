A day in the life of a SE Australian energy consumer

Jo Nova has unpacked some implications of David Bidstrup’s analysis of the price spikes in Victoria and South Australia in the week before the blackouts in Melbourne last Friday. Not a pretty sight!
Nearly a billion dollars in a day!
The cost of electricity on Thursday in two states of Australia reached a tally of $932 million dollars for a single day of electricity. Thanks to David Bidstrup on Catallaxy for calculating it.
As Bruce of Newcastle says “ “Three days and you could buy a HELE plant with the money wasted.” That’s a power plant that could last 70 years, and provide electricity at under $50/MW. (Forget all the high charges for 30 years to pay of the capital (in red below), we could just buy the damn thing outright, paid off in full from day one.)
The socialist Labor-Greens are already trying to blame it on coal, but we ran coal plants for decades without these disasters. Right now, no one is investing in coal because of bipartisan stupidity. What company would pay the maintenance fees on infrastructure so hated by the political class? The coal plants are being run into the ground. Maintenance is even being delayed to keep the plants running through peaks like this.
No country on Earth with lots of renewables has cheap electricity. How many times do I have to repeat it? This is my mantra for 2019.
In Australia when we had mainly coal and no renewables our electricity was cheap and reliable. Now we are still mainly coal, but all it takes is a poisonous small infiltration of subsidized unreliable renewables to destroy the former economic incentives, the whole market, the system: our lifestyle.
Nearly a billion dollars in a day plus subsidies?
Year Zero electricity progresses us to Year Zero industry progresses us to Year Zero society.
I see that Zali Steggall has announced her intention of running as an independent in Tony Abbott’s seat of Warringa, and hopes to unseat him. She has good qualifications – a former champion skier, and is now a lawyer. She says that the ‘most common concern [in Australia] is the lack of action on climate change’, and that the things many people ‘are worried about’ include ‘the lack of compassion on human rights’.
The nation should be grateful: she looks like being our home-grown version of Alexandria Ocasio-Cortes. I am sure she will support more action on climate change (i.e. more renewables) and more compassion for ‘asylum seekers’ (i.e. open borders)
If she is elected, Australia will get what it deserves.
Is it extreme heat or renewables that messing with our grid? In Switzerland some of the same problems are occurring and only since renewables were introduced. “Just less than 10 years ago, Switzerland’s power grid was among the most stable worldwide, operating with the same efficiency as its famous Swiss-made watches.
Today however, thanks to green energies like wind and sun, this is no longer the case, so reports the country’s Baseler Allgemeine Zeitung (BAZ).”
You can hardly blame the extreme heat.
In the case of Tasmania – who was exporting 478 mwh to a maximum of $6.9 million per hour – the major beneficiary was the Keppel Infrastructure Trust, as 1/3rd owned by the sovereign wealth fund of Singapore.
We in the Far West are fortunate that WA is not part of the national power grid. Perhaps some companies whose operations will be rendered uneconomic by expensive power might consider relocating to WA.
However, I am not too sanguine about the future. We are almost certain to have at least two more terms under Labor, and it is unlikely that they would allow the building of new power stations that use fossil fuels, so we would have to rely on renewables to provide the power for our increasing population.