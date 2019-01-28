Comparing the size of welfare states

Dan Mitchell provides some handy bar charts to show international figures on social welfare spending, pension spending and public health spending. Education would be an interesting addition.

He notes that there was virtually no welfare state in OECD nations prior to the 1930s and very small welfare states until the 1960s. For what it’s worth, the huge reduction in poverty in those nations occurred before the welfare state.

You can go a step further and attribute the much deplored inequality that we read about to the generation of a welfare-dependent class that is not achieving the social mobility that is possible by taking on the work ethic and self improvement. Throw in the collapse of public education.