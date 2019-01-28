David Bidstrup: Was it really a record?

On January 24 2019 Adelaide had a hot day with an official maximum of 46.6C. The “record” set in January 1939, (46.1C), was “smashed” by 0.5C.

The temperature was measured in Fahrenheit in 1939 and the reading was 117.7F. This converts to 47.611C so rounded off to 1 decimal place it was 47.6C, a full 1 degree above the “new record”.

Adelaide’s BoM site was situated on West Terrace from the time observations began sometime in the mid 1800’s. In 1978 the BoM shifted to Kent Town and stayed there for 40 years until they moved back to West Terrace in 2018. I do not know for sure but I suspect the West terrace records were “adjusted” and the 47.6C became 46.1C.

Some might remember the “adjustment” of the Albany W.A record of 44C in 1933 to 51.2C in about 2013. This made Albany the “highest temperature recorded” eclipsing Oodnadatta’s 50.7C in 1960. (See Joanne Nova’s post on this). There was a noise made about BoM “adjustments” but the government squibbed on an enquiry and we will probably never know the true story.

There is no doubt that there is a concerted propaganda campaign to have us believe that “climate change is real” and anything that shows increasing temperatures is paraded in the media without any balance. Our local rag “The Advertiser” is clearly on board with headlines like “46.6C Hottest City on Earth”, (January 25 2019), and “45C Hot as Hell, brace yourself, records set to tumble tomorrow”, (January 23 2019), and articles written by “scientific” pigmies stoking the fires of “climate change”.

On January 13 1939 “The Advertiser” reported the record 117.7F and quoted the previous record as being 116.3F 81 years prior, i.e. 1847. It is interesting that the 1939 “record” was broken 80 years later in 2019.

It’s summer in Australia and it gets hot. Obsessing about it or pretending that we can change things by giving up electricity is about as scientific as sticking needles into Voodoo dolls to get rid of your enemies. The day everyone was swooning in Adelaide it was 53.4C at the Prominent Hill mine airfield, a place dear to my heart having spent 4 years there helping build it.