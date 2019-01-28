Liberty Quote
Of course, as a rule capitalists and entrepreneurs are not saints excelling in the virtue of self-denial. But neither are their critics saintly.— Ludwig von Mises
-
Recent Comments
- Steve trickler on Open Forum: January 26, 2019
- thefrollickingmole on Monday Forum: January 28, 2019
- stackja on A female Malcolm clone
- egg_ on Open Forum: January 26, 2019
- Tim Neilson on The Liberal Party: Going downhill fast
- candy on A female Malcolm clone
- thefrollickingmole on Open Forum: January 26, 2019
- ArthurB on Monday Forum: January 28, 2019
- calli on Open Forum: January 26, 2019
- Mark from Melbourne on Monday Forum: January 28, 2019
- Steve trickler on Open Forum: January 26, 2019
- OldOzzie on Monday Forum: January 28, 2019
- struth on Open Forum: January 26, 2019
- incoherent rambler on Open Forum: January 26, 2019
- stackja on Open Forum: January 26, 2019
- stackja on Open Forum: January 26, 2019
- struth on Open Forum: January 26, 2019
- bespoke on Open Forum: January 26, 2019
- egg_ on Open Forum: January 26, 2019
- incoherent rambler on Open Forum: January 26, 2019
- egg_ on Open Forum: January 26, 2019
- incoherent rambler on Open Forum: January 26, 2019
- stackja on A female Malcolm clone
- Eddystone on Open Forum: January 26, 2019
- egg_ on Open Forum: January 26, 2019
- egg_ on Open Forum: January 26, 2019
- egg_ on Open Forum: January 26, 2019
- stackja on David Bidstrup: Was it really a record?
- incoherent rambler on Open Forum: January 26, 2019
- egg_ on Open Forum: January 26, 2019
-
Recent Posts
- David Bidstrup: Was it really a record?
- Monday Forum: January 28, 2019
- A female Malcolm clone
- The Liberal Party: Going downhill fast
- Comparing the size of welfare states
- Lying for a carbon tax
- A border skirmish with more to come
- Collectivism spoils Noel Pearson’s Australia day op ed
- A day in the life of a SE Australian energy consumer
- NNT vs MMT
- Defining deviance up
- Rooftop PV appears in the AEMO record
- Hitting the wall
- Guest post on the Victorian power industry
- Rafe’s Roundup Jan 26
- Open Forum: January 26, 2019
- David Bidstrup: A year has passed and nothing has changed, in fact it is worse.
- Peter O’Brien on Morrison and bullying
- Conspiracy Theory? Or Not.
- Lomborg on getting our climate priorities straight
- Reaping the fruits of political sabotage of the electricity industry
- Interest rate – riddle me this?
- The dogs that didn’t bark in the night
- Power prices surge in SA and Vic, the Weatherall and Andrews legacy
- We came, we saw, we made the very best of it
- What is the Democrat response to the Venezuelan counter-revolution?
- Western Civilization in a single chart
- Perverse incentives in education
- Christiana Figueres Liberty Quote
- What’s she going to do to stop him coming, build a wall?
Archives
Pages
Blogroll
- 38 South
- ABC The Drum
- Alex
- All about Finance
- all right, all right
- Andrew Bolt
- Andrew McIntyre
- Andrew Norton – New
- Andrew Norton – Old
- Arnold Kling
- Aussie Macro Moments
- Becker – Posner
- Bet Metrix
- Bill Mitchell – billy blog
- Bob McGee
- Cafe Hayek
- Calculated Risk
- Captain Capitalism
- Carpe Diem (New)
- Carpe Diem (Old)
- Causes of the crisis
- Chalk Bunny
- Charles Richardson
- Chicago University – Pro Market
- Chris Kenny
- Chris Snowdon
- Club Troppo
- Confessions of a College Professor
- Consumer Choice Center
- Continental Telegraph
- Conversable Economist
- Coordination Problem
- Core Economics
- Crapulous Coercion
- Cryptoeconomics
- Daniel Greenfield
- David Boaz
- Dick Puddlecote
- Dover_Beach
- Econ Journal Watch
- EconAcademics
- Econbrowser
- EconLog
- Econofact
- Econometrics Beat
- Economic Education Initiative
- Essential Hayek
- Fama/French
- Fault Lines
- Fear the boom and bust
- Fiscal Times
- Foundation for Economic Education
- Free Banking
- Freedom and Prosperity Academy
- Freedom Watch
- Greg Mankiw
- Guido Fawkes
- Harry Clarke
- Harry Clarke (Temporary)
- Hayek Project
- Head Rambles
- Hey … What did I miss?
- Homer Paxton
- How does your MP vote
- [email protected] Centre
- inCISe
- Institutional Economics
- International Liberty
- Jim Rose
- John Cochrane
- John Humphreys
- John Lott
- John Quiggin
- John Taylor
- Journal of Economic Perspectives
- Julie Borowski
- Keith Hennessey
- Legal Insurrection
- Liberty Law Blog
- Liberty Works
- Loaded Dogma
- Macrobusiness
- Mannkal Foundation
- Marginal Revolution
- Mark the Ballot
- Mark the Graph
- markedlymacrotoo
- Market Urbanism
- Master Resource
- Matt Ridley
- Menzies House
- Michael Oakeshott Association
- Michael Smith
- Mikayla Novak
- Minding the Campus
- Miranda Devine
- Money Illusion
- Muck and Mystery
- MyGovCost
- Natural Order – Christopher Lingle
- New Economist
- Niche Modeling
- Nick Cater
- Notes on Liberty
- Offsetting Behaviour
- Oliver Hartwich
- On Line Opinion
- Open Capitalism
- Opinion Dominion
- Other Right
- Paul Johnson Archives
- PERColator
- Peter Martin
- Philippa Martyr
- Piled Higher and Deeper
- Pointman
- Political Calculations
- Potemkin's Village
- Poverty Cure
- Prick with a fork
- Principles of Forecasting
- Quadrant Online
- Queensland Economy Watch
- Quillette
- Raph Koster
- Retraction Watch
- Retronaut
- Rhino economics
- ricardian ambivalence
- Robert Murphy
- Roger Kerr (archive)
- Rosemary Fryth
- School Watch
- Sensible Social Policy
- Skepticlawyer
- Sound Money
- Spiked
- Sports Economist
- Statista
- Stephen Dawson
- Stephen Koukoulas
- Steve Schwartz
- Stimulus Watch
- Stop Gillard's Carbon Tax
- Streetwise Professor
- Stubborn Mule
- Taking Liberties (Simon Clark)
- Tax Check
- Tax Foundation
- Tax Rambling
- TaxProf
- The Baseline Scenario
- The Beacon
- The Black Steam Train
- The Marcus Review
- The Moronic Lodge
- The TaxPayers' Alliance
- The Visible Hand
- The Wentworth Report
- Think Markets
- Thomas the Think Engine
- Tim Blair
- Tim Worstall
- We are all dead
- William Briggs – Statistician
Meta
Monday Forum: January 28, 2019
This entry was posted in Open Forum. Bookmark the permalink.
yay!
From the old fred:
JC, we’ll need to apply for an electrical power consumption licence and show a real need to do so. Then some bureaucrat will decide if it is justified. You may be restricted in the hours that power is available. Why, a couple of hours every 24 should be plenty. Say 2 am to 4 am. Those more deserving and those in the Inner Party will have power 24/365.
Laggards
Well that fixes the podium.
New fred, all shiny and bright…
Afternoon, Zulu. Still morning where you are though.
Wow, internetz is out and still top 10
For anyone who needs a laugh. With what`s going on in politics Australia wide at the moment [regardless of your political persuasion] the following is very appropriate.
An old station hand named Billy was overseeing his mob in a remote pasture in the outback when suddenly a brand-new BMW advanced toward him out of a cloud of dust.
The driver, a young man in a Brioni® suit, Gucci® shoes, RayBan® sunglasses and YSL® tie, leaned out the window and asked the old man, “If I tell you exactly how many cows and calves you have in your herd, will you give me a calf?”
Billy looks at the young man, who obviously is a yuppie, then looks at his peacefully grazing herd and calmly answers, “Sure, why not?”
The yuppie parks his car, whips out his Dell® notebook computer, connects it to his Cingular RAZR V3® cell phone, and surfs to a NASA page on the Internet, where he calls up a GPS satellite to get an exact fix on his location which he then feeds to another NASA satellite that scans the area in an ultra-high-resolution photo.
The yuppie then opens the digital photo in Adobe Photoshop® and exports it to an image processing facility in Hamburg, Germany …..
Within seconds, he receives an email on his Palm Pilot® that the image has been processed and the data stored. He then accesses an MS-SQL® database through an ODBC connected Excel® spreadsheet with email on his Blackberry® and, after a few minutes, receives
a response.
Finally, he prints out a full-color, 150-page report on his hi-tech, miniaturized HP LaserJet® printer, turns to Billy and says, “You have exactly 1,586 cows and calves.”
“That’s right. Well, you’ll be helpin yourself to one of me calves, then, since you won it fair en square.” says Billy.
He watches the smartly dressed yuppie select one of the animals and looks on with amusement as the man gingerly picks it up & stuffs it into the boot of his car.
As the yuppie is carefully brushing the dust & hair off his suit, Billy says, “Hey, if I can tell you exactly what work you do & where you come from, will you give me back my calf?”
The yuppie thinks about it for a second, wondering what this wrinkled up dirt encrusted uneducated old man could possibly know? He grins and then says, “Okay, old fella, why not? I’m a believer in fair play.”
“You’re a politician & you work in Canberra.” says the old timer.
“Wow! That’s correct,” says the yuppie, “but, tell me how on earth did you guess that?”
“No guessing required.” answered Billy “You showed up here even though nobody called you; you want to get paid for an answer I already knew, to a question I never asked. You used millions of dollars worth of equipment trying to show me how much smarter than me you are; and you don’t know a thing about how working people make a living – or about cows, for that matter. This is a mob of sheep.
Now give me back my dog.”
39 in Perth, nice summer day
Downed power lines trap residents in five streets in Sydney’s west
High-voltage power lines have fallen across multiple homes and more than five streets in Sydney’s west.
Police are warning residents in affected Plumpton streets to stay inside.
Aquilina Drive, Beverly Place, Tilden Place, Polonia Avenue, Carroll Crescent, and other surrounding streets in the Plumpton area among those affected.
Mr Gazitepe said at first he thought the bang was a car accident.
“We didn’t know what happened and then 10 minutes later the fire brigade were knocking on the door telling us to stay inside.
“It’s very scary to have a 100,000 volt live cable sitting on top of your car port,” he said.
Emergency services were called about 7am to the scene.
“Authorities are working to rectify the situation as soon as possible,” a NSW police spokesman said.
Fire and Rescue NSW Acting Superintendent Bruce Fitzpatrick said there were reports of 500 metres of wires down across backyards and houses.
He said that one house suffered a “solar panel roof fire” due to the incident.
Endeavour Energy said overnight lightning storms had caused 10,000 homes to lose power overnight.
By this morning all except 480 homes had their power restored.
Starting team!
I have recently returned from a week’s holiday, during which time I didn’t see any TV, or read a newspaper, and felt mentally refreshed for it. It is dismaying to return, and find that nothing has changed. I watched a few minutes of Teh Dumb, and switched off in disgust. I felt more cheerful when I read about the Victorians and the South Australians sweltering, they elected their politicians, so they deserve what they get.
Lunacy about climate change is also prevalent across the ditch. Jacinda, the PM of Un Zud, is quoted as saying “It only takes a trip to the Pacific to see that climate change isn’t hypothetical, and you don’t have to know anything about the science…”
leaving me muttering to myself on the dead thread….
There can be only one punishment.