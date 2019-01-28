Monday Forum: January 28, 2019

  Eyrie
    #2919739, posted on January 28, 2019 at 1:32 pm

    From the old fred:
    JC, we’ll need to apply for an electrical power consumption licence and show a real need to do so. Then some bureaucrat will decide if it is justified. You may be restricted in the hours that power is available. Why, a couple of hours every 24 should be plenty. Say 2 am to 4 am. Those more deserving and those in the Inner Party will have power 24/365.

  Eyrie
    #2919742, posted on January 28, 2019 at 1:33 pm

    Well that fixes the podium.

  Zulu Kilo Two Alpha
    #2919744, posted on January 28, 2019 at 1:35 pm

    New fred, all shiny and bright…

  Eyrie
    #2919746, posted on January 28, 2019 at 1:37 pm

    Afternoon, Zulu. Still morning where you are though.

  Diogenes
    #2919748, posted on January 28, 2019 at 1:38 pm

    Wow, internetz is out and still top 10

  Zulu Kilo Two Alpha
    #2919753, posted on January 28, 2019 at 1:47 pm

    For anyone who needs a laugh. With what`s going on in politics Australia wide at the moment [regardless of your political persuasion] the following is very appropriate.

    An old station hand named Billy was overseeing his mob in a remote pasture in the outback when suddenly a brand-new BMW advanced toward him out of a cloud of dust.

    The driver, a young man in a Brioni® suit, Gucci® shoes, RayBan® sunglasses and YSL® tie, leaned out the window and asked the old man, “If I tell you exactly how many cows and calves you have in your herd, will you give me a calf?”

    Billy looks at the young man, who obviously is a yuppie, then looks at his peacefully grazing herd and calmly answers, “Sure, why not?”

    The yuppie parks his car, whips out his Dell® notebook computer, connects it to his Cingular RAZR V3® cell phone, and surfs to a NASA page on the Internet, where he calls up a GPS satellite to get an exact fix on his location which he then feeds to another NASA satellite that scans the area in an ultra-high-resolution photo.

    The yuppie then opens the digital photo in Adobe Photoshop® and exports it to an image processing facility in Hamburg, Germany …..

    Within seconds, he receives an email on his Palm Pilot® that the image has been processed and the data stored. He then accesses an MS-SQL® database through an ODBC connected Excel® spreadsheet with email on his Blackberry® and, after a few minutes, receives
    a response.

    Finally, he prints out a full-color, 150-page report on his hi-tech, miniaturized HP LaserJet® printer, turns to Billy and says, “You have exactly 1,586 cows and calves.”

    “That’s right. Well, you’ll be helpin yourself to one of me calves, then, since you won it fair en square.” says Billy.

    He watches the smartly dressed yuppie select one of the animals and looks on with amusement as the man gingerly picks it up & stuffs it into the boot of his car.

    As the yuppie is carefully brushing the dust & hair off his suit, Billy says, “Hey, if I can tell you exactly what work you do & where you come from, will you give me back my calf?”

    The yuppie thinks about it for a second, wondering what this wrinkled up dirt encrusted uneducated old man could possibly know? He grins and then says, “Okay, old fella, why not? I’m a believer in fair play.”

    “You’re a politician & you work in Canberra.” says the old timer.

    “Wow! That’s correct,” says the yuppie, “but, tell me how on earth did you guess that?”

    “No guessing required.” answered Billy “You showed up here even though nobody called you; you want to get paid for an answer I already knew, to a question I never asked. You used millions of dollars worth of equipment trying to show me how much smarter than me you are; and you don’t know a thing about how working people make a living – or about cows, for that matter. This is a mob of sheep.

    Now give me back my dog.”

  Woolfe
    #2919754, posted on January 28, 2019 at 1:48 pm

    39 in Perth, nice summer day

  OldOzzie
    #2919779, posted on January 28, 2019 at 2:12 pm

    Downed power lines trap residents in five streets in Sydney’s west


    High-voltage power lines have fallen across multiple homes and more than five streets in Sydney’s west.

    Police are warning residents in affected Plumpton streets to stay inside.

    Aquilina Drive, Beverly Place, Tilden Place, Polonia Avenue, Carroll Crescent, and other surrounding streets in the Plumpton area among those affected.

    Mr Gazitepe said at first he thought the bang was a car accident.

    “We didn’t know what happened and then 10 minutes later the fire brigade were knocking on the door telling us to stay inside.

    “It’s very scary to have a 100,000 volt live cable sitting on top of your car port,” he said.

    Emergency services were called about 7am to the scene.

    “Authorities are working to rectify the situation as soon as possible,” a NSW police spokesman said.

    Fire and Rescue NSW Acting Superintendent Bruce Fitzpatrick said there were reports of 500 metres of wires down across backyards and houses.

    He said that one house suffered a “solar panel roof fire” due to the incident.

    Endeavour Energy said overnight lightning storms had caused 10,000 homes to lose power overnight.

    By this morning all except 480 homes had their power restored.

  Mark from Melbourne
    #2919781, posted on January 28, 2019 at 2:15 pm

    Starting team!

  ArthurB
    #2919783, posted on January 28, 2019 at 2:15 pm

    I have recently returned from a week’s holiday, during which time I didn’t see any TV, or read a newspaper, and felt mentally refreshed for it. It is dismaying to return, and find that nothing has changed. I watched a few minutes of Teh Dumb, and switched off in disgust. I felt more cheerful when I read about the Victorians and the South Australians sweltering, they elected their politicians, so they deserve what they get.

    Lunacy about climate change is also prevalent across the ditch. Jacinda, the PM of Un Zud, is quoted as saying “It only takes a trip to the Pacific to see that climate change isn’t hypothetical, and you don’t have to know anything about the science…”

  thefrollickingmole
    #2919791, posted on January 28, 2019 at 2:24 pm

    leaving me muttering to myself on the dead thread….

    There can be only one punishment.

