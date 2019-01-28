The Liberal Party: Going downhill fast

Last week, NSW’s Photios-aligned Arts Minister Don Harwin appointed Tim Flannery to the board of the Australian Museum. Days later, Olympics skier Zali Steggall announced the climate careerist would be aiding her independent bid to oust Tony Abbott from Warringah, a campaign that has already seen ex-Turnbull staffer Alice Thompson join the race.
Both the pseudo Liberal opponents to Abbott are campaigning on the climate change issue, where there are bucketloads of funds, courtesy of the subsidies received by renewable energy “investors”. Protecting those ill-gotten gains from a possible “newly woke” future government is worth bankrolling election campaigns. The climate alarmist candidates also have support of other luvvies like Kerryn Phelps and Jan Caro
With friends like Steggall and Thompson, and climate campaigners like Photios and his wife and Harwin ebeddded in its machinery, just what sort of a party have the Liberals become?
Elitist?
A party of zombies that contribute nothing.
Unelectable.
LNP & ALP.
One and the same, The Greens not far away.
The Australian Electors have been dudded as both the majors ensure that their pre-selected candidates all sing from the same song sheet.
Every Australian politician should be investigated for investment in so-called renewable energy schemes and the conflict of interest that entails with legislators.
…self-serving swill?
Much like the Liebor Party!
The Liberal Party in Australia exists only on paper!
Opens borders and wind farms everywhere is Ms Steggall’s idea of paradise.
It does seem elitist, but there again Warringah may be more of a Wentworth suburb now? TA might be better off representing the more working class areas, where energy bills and overpopulation are significant issues.
Can’t they work it out that the left is stacked out already?
Greens, Labor, fake independents and now the Liberal Party – the political spectrum is so heavily weighted to the left the whole of Parliament House is likely to tip over*.
The Liberal Party is committing particularly messy suicide by chasing those same voters, yet half the country has no one to vote for in the Reps.
As for the global warming issue, it isn’t actually happening in the real world – because the IPCC climate scientists are wrong. Most of the temperature swings we have seen in the last century or so are due to natural variations in the Sun and the oceans, which have reversed course over the last two decades. CO2 may have an effect but it is too small to harm anyone.
This week is very cold in the US and Europe for that reason.
Why is the Liberal Party colluding with the Greens and Labor to cause such great harm to Australia? The blackouts in Victoria last week, the closing of industry and even shops who have to pay sky-high electricity prices, is testimony to this harm.
