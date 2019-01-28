The Liberal Party: Going downhill fast

Last week, NSW’s Photios-aligned Arts Minister Don Harwin appointed Tim Flannery to the board of the Australian Museum. Days later, Olympics skier Zali Steggall announced the climate careerist would be aiding her independent bid to oust Tony Abbott from Warringah, a campaign that has already seen ex-Turnbull staffer Alice Thompson join the race.

Both the pseudo Liberal opponents to Abbott are campaigning on the climate change issue, where there are bucketloads of funds, courtesy of the subsidies received by renewable energy “investors”. Protecting those ill-gotten gains from a possible “newly woke” future government is worth bankrolling election campaigns. The climate alarmist candidates also have support of other luvvies like Kerryn Phelps and Jan Caro

With friends like Steggall and Thompson, and climate campaigners like Photios and his wife and Harwin ebeddded in its machinery, just what sort of a party have the Liberals become?

