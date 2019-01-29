Aaron Patrick is a journalist for the AFR. In TAFKAS’s opinion, he is one of the better ones. He plays with a fairly straight bat. In today’s AFR, Patrick writes about:
Scott Morrison’s fate rests on a new generation of Liberal operators
And this is the key line in the article:
Coalition strategists are resigned to a lack of voter gratitude.
Statements like that don’t come from the ether. They are the words and/or sentiments reflected by the Coalition insiders who likely spoke off the record to Patrick.
But there you go. We citizens, taxpayers, voters should be grateful that we have been blessed and privileged to be “led” by the political and policy geniuses that include Tony Abbott, Malcolm Turnbull and Scott Morrisson. But wait. There’s more:
The challenge for the campaign team is to convince voters their futures will be brighter under the Liberal Party.
Yes.
- Australians will have high taxes under a coalition government, but not as high as under a Labor Government.
- Australians will have a high mandatory renewable energy target under a coalition government, but not as high as under a Labor Government.
- Australians will have a large and growing government sector under a coalition government, but not as large as under a Labor Government.
TAFKAS does not know about others, but he is relaxed and comfortable, but only slightly more than he would be under a Labor Government.
Fair dinkum. Is this really as good as it gets?
Bill Shorten and Co will remove all of your fingernails, while we intend to leave you with one.
See, we’re better. Vote for us. We know, you can thank us later.
We’re screwed.
They could probably persuade me that my future under the Photios Party would be “just as utterly catastrophic as under Labor but the catastrophe wouldn’t happen quite so quickly”.
Gratitude for some of the highest electricity prices in the world? With free blackouts as a bonus?
A budget repair ‘levy’ (hoho) which hit superannuation lump sums?
Vast subsidies paid to green boondoggles from my taxes?
A federal debt of $531 billion?
A complete failure to reign in the unlawful actions of government broadcaster, which again I am forced to pay for out of my taxes.
Until the Liberal Party gets a brain I will no longer be voting for them.
Voters keep electing politicians expecting to get a change. Change from $9.99?
Sparticus
That’s just plain BS by Aron Patrick & you.