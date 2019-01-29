Aaron Patrick is a journalist for the AFR. In TAFKAS’s opinion, he is one of the better ones. He plays with a fairly straight bat. In today’s AFR, Patrick writes about:

And this is the key line in the article:

Coalition strategists are resigned to a lack of voter gratitude.

Statements like that don’t come from the ether. They are the words and/or sentiments reflected by the Coalition insiders who likely spoke off the record to Patrick.

But there you go. We citizens, taxpayers, voters should be grateful that we have been blessed and privileged to be “led” by the political and policy geniuses that include Tony Abbott, Malcolm Turnbull and Scott Morrisson. But wait. There’s more:

The challenge for the campaign team is to convince voters their futures will be brighter under the Liberal Party.

Yes.

Australians will have high taxes under a coalition government, but not as high as under a Labor Government.

Australians will have a high mandatory renewable energy target under a coalition government, but not as high as under a Labor Government.

Australians will have a large and growing government sector under a coalition government, but not as large as under a Labor Government.

TAFKAS does not know about others, but he is relaxed and comfortable, but only slightly more than he would be under a Labor Government.

Fair dinkum. Is this really as good as it gets?