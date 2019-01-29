Australia on the German green energy road – triple failure

A draft of a script for a video to follow Wind Wont Work that is being revised for recording with a teleprompter and some other improvements.
Australia is following Germany on the transition to green energy.
What have the Germans achieved in twenty years, spending half a trillion euros or more?
They have doubled the price of domestic power.
They have seriously destabilized the grid.
At last report they have not reduced CO2 emissions since 2009.
We are clearly determined to go down the same road although we still have a long way to go. On a good day their windmills and solar farms can produce most of power they use.
But still they have failed on the three sides of the energy policy triangle. Price, Energy Security and CO2 emission reduction
That is the official word from 6th report on the progress of the energy transition.
That is the German Trifecta of Failure.
The picture tells the story. CHART TO BE DISPLAYED. They claim significant progress on CO2 emission reduction since 1991 but the gains came first from cleaning up the rundown socialist infrastructure in East Germany after the Fall of the Wall.
And then from reduced industrial activity during the Global Financial Crisis.
Nothing to do with the green energy transition. No change since 2009.
The story began in the 1980s when the German Greens became a political power and climate change became an issue.
In the 1990s the Greens had enough influence in the coalition government to achieve a comprehensive Renewable Energy Act in 2000.
In 2007 Angela Merkel drove the European Union to set ambitious Green targets.
It was all 20s.
The target date was 2020, the target for renewable energy was 20%, the target for greenhouse gas reduction 20%.
Germany led the way and others followed … Spain, Denmark, Britain, South Australia.
In 2011 the Germans decided to get serious and they set new targets.
They resolved to reduce Greenhouse gas production by 40% by 2020, 55% by 2030 and up to 95% by 2050.
They produced an official report each year so everyone would know well they were doing. In 2016 and 2017 the annual report did not appear. Clearly a red flag!.
At last the 6th official Monitoring Report appeared in 2018. It reported failure on all three sides of the “energy policy triangle”-
The three sides are Security of supply, affordability and emission reduction.
The grid staggers on the brink of collapse and the grid management has to intervene hundreds of times a year to turn off wind farms and bribe other countries to take excess power when the wind is strong.
The wind millers are still paid when they are turned off and that is handy for them but expensive for consumers and taxpayers.
The wind is all over the place as you can see from this chart. That is a nightmare for grid managers.
When the wind is weak they are pinched for power. They are missing the nuclear power stations that they closed. The others have to go in a couple of years. They are building more coal fired capacity and opening up a new coal mine. At the same time a working party is planning the exit from coal!
German power is the most expensive in the world, with Denmark and South Australia.
This chart shows how power prices increase when you have more renewable energy.
The killer blow is the failure of emission reduction – the purpose of the whole expensive and disruptive exercise.
There has been no reduction in emissions since the year 2009, almost a decade. So much for the target of 40%.
The bars show the CO2 emissions from 1990 to 2017. No reduction since 2009.
Recall that the early gains came from early cleaning up the East German industrial plants and later from the Global Financial Crisis. Nothing to do with the energy transition.
So there is the German trifecta of failure.. Go Green, spend hundreds of billions, double the price of power, destabilize the grid, and don’t reduce emissions.
All the major political parties in Australia are determined to go down the German road. Do we expect a different result?
Put that question to your elected representatives, and candidates who stand for the next election.
And check your supply of tinned food, bottled water and candles.
Much Greens hot air about nothing.
Germany does as well as it does because it is interconnected to the European grid and can import.
Part time power, part time economy…
Rafe,
Another snippet to add is the running of the remaining coal plants at or above peak for long periods to take up the slack.
This morning all fossil fuel plants in Vic are running at 97-107% capacity as I type.
Wind under 10 on average and solar next to useless.
The “wheels” aren’t falling off; they are being systemically unbolted.
Follow the money and the “political influence”.
Who will comprise the “international aid team” that will come to “save us”?
Everyone knows the old saying: “If it ain’t broken , don’t fix it”.
The realpolitik version is:
“We must fix it, therefore, first it must be broken”.
See also old bolshevist guiding philosophy regarding eggs and omelettes.
An OECD REPORT:
The Costs of Decarbonisation: System Costs with High Shares of Nuclear and RenewablesA snippet from the OECD report referred to above (my bold added);
It’s what I’ve been trying to say all along. Without coal or nukes, we are up against an immovable task. We should employ every source of electricity economically possible, without subsidies.
Turnbull appointee, Audrey Zibelman, CEO and MD of Auustralian Energy Market Operator, is a dangerous and powerful advocate of renewable energy. There is little hope of any sanity in the management of our power supplies while she remains. After promoting similar policies on New York, which happens to have access to Nuclear energy, she arrived in Australia, courtesy of PM Turnbull. Zibelman appears ready, willing and able to say and do anything to promote renewable energy, AT ANY COST.
If Morrison had a clue, he would replace her ASAP, for the sake of the economy at large.
The problem for the Australian Lib/Nat coalition is that they havent reset policy since the ousting of Turnbull – they are still essentially running with the objectionable Turnbull settings. Nowhere is this more apparent than in energy.
A massively subsidised renewables sector which would be uneconomic if all subsidies were removed. And now talk of having to subsidise base load dispatchable power to keep grid stability. And all to please the European internationalists of the UN and their fellow travelers as a priority, before the interests of Australia’s industry and domestic power consumers are considered.
The effect will be dramatic and damaging, continuing the staged de-industrialisation of Australia. The aluminium industry, dependent on cheap power, has to be the next one to go.
This mess is nowhere near traditional Liberal economic policy.
That’s unfair! You know that, as the Clever Country, Australia will succeed where other countries have failed.
Just take a few examples. Myki, that was adopted from existing technology, was modified by clever government to make it superior and look what they achieved. Our military equipment has for decades been specially modified for Australian circumstances and look what they have achieved. Consider the NBN, technology that has been elevated to a new level by government ingenuity.
We truly are the Clever Country.
@don,
you are right. AEMO-head Zibelman is hopelessly wed to the internationalist green fairytale of renewable energy and the UN-style attempts to run over the top of national sovereignty.
But Morrison does not appear to show any understanding of the danger he has with Zibelman in that position, and Frydenberg, the author of Turbull’s NEG, probably supports the full renewables push. Neither appear to be capable of moving back to traditional Liberal/Nat policy areas.
Agree with the above commenters so not a lot to add except beware of “Gonna politics”
or indeed more correctly termed “gonna propaganda”
It’s propaganda where you are told it’s ok to destroy your own country because everyone else is “gonna” but in reality no one actually has.
Are Europeans hearing reports that the rest of the world has gone green and they’re lagging behind?
We are also told China is “Gonna” slow down building it’s hundreds of new coal power stations and go Green…………………………………………………………………………..!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!
