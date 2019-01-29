German CO2 emissions 1990 – 2017. The picture

From a glossy brochure produced by Green Wire, a German green PR group, boosting green energy but reproducing the official figures on CO2 emissions. Still learning, a bit small but bigger when you click on it. Later I will do it again with the extra categories visible at the bottom.
It looks great to 2009, a 27.7% reduction as they are proud to announce. But the gains came from cleaning up the filthy communist machinery in East Germany (at some cost) and later from reduced activity during the GFC. In 2010 they set more ambitious targets. And then…
Please
Rafe, do you have a printer with a scanner? Any printer you but at, say, Officeworks, nowadays will also be a scanner. If necessary, cut the brochure into individual pages to get a good flat image in the scan. You can then make the images available so we can all get a good look at them.
Pbw – Pierre Gosselin has published the graph in various forms. Here’re links to two versions:
German CO2 Reduction Targets “Completely Illusionary,” Comments German National Daily (May 2018)
Germany’s Failure To Reduce Greenhouse Gas Emissions Set To Extend To 9 Years! (Aug 2017)
The second one has a breakdown by source like Rafe’s graph.