German CO2 emissions 1990 – 2017. The picture

From a glossy brochure produced by Green Wire, a German green PR group, boosting green energy but reproducing the official figures on CO2 emissions. Still learning, a bit small but bigger when you click on it. Later I will do it again with the extra categories visible at the bottom.

It looks great to 2009, a 27.7% reduction as they are proud to announce. But the gains came from cleaning up the filthy communist machinery in East Germany (at some cost) and later from reduced activity during the GFC. In 2010 they set more ambitious targets. And then…