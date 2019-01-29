What do you think, is he going to mention the wall or not?

Posted on 5:51 pm, January 29, 2019 by Steve Kates

Then

And now:

  1. Confused Old Misfit
    #2920806, posted on January 29, 2019 at 5:57 pm

    Yes.
    He would be delinquent if he did not!
    IMHO.

  2. Bruce of Newcastle
    #2920807, posted on January 29, 2019 at 6:01 pm

    News yesterday was Nancy was going to block SOTU even with government grinding back into action.
    I suspect some nervous staffers armed with awesomely bad focus group numbers had a friendly chat with her.

  3. a happy little debunker
    #2920811, posted on January 29, 2019 at 6:04 pm

    I suspect he may not use the actual word ‘wall’ or ‘barrier’ – but will focus on the humanitarian crisis at the border and will frame his words around that emergency.

  4. C.L.
    #2920823, posted on January 29, 2019 at 6:16 pm

    I don’t get it. Why would he not mention it?

