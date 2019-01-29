What do you think, is he going to mention the wall or not?

Then
As the Shutdown was going on, Nancy Pelosi asked me to give the State of the Union Address. I agreed. She then changed her mind because of the Shutdown, suggesting a later date. This is her prerogative – I will do the Address when the Shutdown is over. I am not looking for an….
— Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) January 24, 2019
….alternative venue for the SOTU Address because there is no venue that can compete with the history, tradition and importance of the House Chamber. I look forward to giving a “great” State of the Union Address in the near future!
— Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) January 24, 2019
And now:
BREAKING: Speaker Nancy Pelosi invites Pres. Trump to give State of the Union address on February 5. The originally-scheduled address had been delayed due to the government shutdown. https://t.co/v6sQnTDfjD pic.twitter.com/vkPSyueWRi
— ABC News (@ABC) January 28, 2019
Yes.
He would be delinquent if he did not!
IMHO.
News yesterday was Nancy was going to block SOTU even with government grinding back into action.
I suspect some nervous staffers armed with awesomely bad focus group numbers had a friendly chat with her.
I suspect he may not use the actual word ‘wall’ or ‘barrier’ – but will focus on the humanitarian crisis at the border and will frame his words around that emergency.
I don’t get it. Why would he not mention it?