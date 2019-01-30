Advice on how to run our economies from the last people who would know

An organisation made up of third world tyrannies wishes to teach the rest of us how to run our economies. A couple of examples.
From Scientists Warn the UN of Capitalism’s Imminent Demise
Capitalism as we know it is over. So suggests a new report commissioned by a group of scientists appointed by the UN Secretary-General. The main reason? We’re transitioning rapidly to a radically different global economy, due to our increasingly unsustainable exploitation of the planet’s environmental resources.
Climate change and species extinctions are accelerating even as societies are experiencing rising inequality, unemployment, slow economic growth, rising debt levels, and impotent governments. Contrary to the way policymakers usually think about these problems, the new report says that these are not really separate crises at all.
Rather, these crises are part of the same fundamental transition to a new era characterized by inefficient fossil fuel production and the escalating costs of climate change. Conventional capitalist economic thinking can no longer explain, predict, or solve the workings of the global economy in this new age, the paper says.
And then this from David Archibald: Stop The Climate Stupidity wherein we find:
You should read David’s article right through to savour just how mad you would have to be to follow the UN’s lead. And how could we leave this out from just today?
CHICAGO’S DEEPEST FREEZE
COLDEST IN LIFETIME!
MIDWEST FEELS LIKE -75°
CHILL MAP
I think it is a mistake to read the UN’s plans for us as simply being about controlling our economies. It is not dirigisme they are after, to use the French term, but the Soviet term Upravleniye. They want to also control people and societies from the levl of the mind and have openly and repeatedly said that is the nature of Sustainability.
http://invisibleserfscollar.com/windows-on-the-mind-to-confiscate-and-control-our-very-essence/ makes it crystal clear that all the UN entities see education globally, preschool, K-12, higher ed, and professional programs, as the “key facilitator” for the achievement of all SDG goals.
It’s also not coincidental that this paper came out of Finland, which has been piloting new education paradigms that have little to do with subject-matter and everything to do with transforming worldviews and what motivates likely future behavior.
It’s also why the Australian linked GELP–Global Education Leaders Programme–held one of its first transformational conferences in Helsinki back in 2014.
Dangerous agenda that needs to be fully understood.
To quote the great Artisanal Tiger:
Afgiffy* And Finally, Go F#ck Yourself.
*AFGFY = Afgiffy.
Translation: This is the best we limp lizards can or will do; verbally vent. We’re not prepared to disrupt, disturb, or destabilise, but we can be rather tricky with hurty words. By the way, I’ve shaved my belly as requested, so the disemboweling knife can simply be rinsed with Moet afterwards.