Dan Mitchell on the case for free trade

Posted on 12:07 pm, January 30, 2019 by Rafe Champion

A canter through the recent studies and reports by our man in DC. And a youtube video to go with it.

    #2921368, posted on January 30, 2019 at 12:34 pm

    the only free china is interested in, is free access to everyone protected IP. there is absolutely no fair access to chinese markets or legal system

  3. max
    #2921371, posted on January 30, 2019 at 12:36 pm

    James Board:
    “Fair trade is a moral delusion that could be leading to an economic catastrophe.”

    protectionism masked as “fair trade.”

    He mercilessly exposes politicians’ moral posturing on fair trade as being nothing more than pedestrian concerns over campaign funding and re-election

    Bovard illustrates how “fair trade” works against low prices, voluntary agreement, competition, and “the economic values of private citizens,” in favor of high prices, government coercion, state-protected business, and “the moral and political values of federal policymakers.”

    The concept of fair trade set the stage for Congress to “dictate over 8,000 different taxes on imports, with tariffs as high as 458%,”

    Bovard notes, for example, that American food producers have gained over 500 tariffs on foreign food, and he decries that policymakers apparently believe that “it is better that the poor go hungry than to allow them to eat foreign food.”

  4. max
    #2921374, posted on January 30, 2019 at 12:41 pm

    James Board:

    Government cannot make trade more fair by making it less free.

    “Fair trade” is a moral delusion that could be leading to an economic catastrophe.

    The U.S. government has created a trade lynch law that can convict foreign companies almost regardless of how they operate.

    American trade negotiators have exerted far more effort to close the U.S. market than to open foreign markets.

    Congressmen’s solution to the problem of unfair foreigners is almost always to increase their own power over what Americans are allowed to buy

    The myth of fair trade is that politicians and bureaucrats are fairer than markets – that government coercion and restriction can create a fairer result than voluntary agreement – and that prosperity is best achieved by arbitrary political manipulation, rather than allowing each individual and company to pursue their own interest.

