In the last couple of days, the global parents of BuzzFeed announced it would shed around 200 jobs globally. It was reported that about 11 of those would come from Australia – approximately 25% of the work force.

Max Mason in the AFR reported:

Of about 40 employees, 25 will enter a “consultation period” and 11 jobs will be cut. It is believed the other 14 jobs will be remade into new roles to be filled internally.

Now TAFKAS is not going to delight in the misfortune of others; losing a job is a terrible, terrible experience. But TAFKAS will offer some advice. Perhaps some of those with the misfortune of losing jobs consider retraining and pursue careers that new, emerging and promising area of Green Jobs.